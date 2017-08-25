Synergy's Festering Issue

Synergy is pulling out all the stops and is spearheading an ambitious mostly successful launch for its approved therapy.

Introduction

Sometimes you achieve the impossible dream only to find that another roadblock stands in your way. Synergy Pharmaceutical (SGYP) is in just that fix.

In order for Synergy to succeed for its shareholders, it has to overcome its second hurdle. To this point, it has not proven that it can do so. Investors be warned. Despite Trulance's superiority over the competition, and the successful early launch of Trulance, it is currently in a very dicey position.

Synergy has scheduled a CC for 9/7/17. It needs to resolve its path towards positive cash flow during that call. If it fails to announce a credible, shareholder friendly response to its cash issue, its shares will likely suffer serious damage. If it can pull a rabbit out of its hat its shares should reverse their current trajectory, to great shareholder rejoicing.

Synergy Pharma beat the odds by securing FDA approval for one of its small cohort of therapies undergoing FDA trials

Synergy has a focused strategy. Rather than investigating therapies in multiple areas it focuses its efforts on gastrointestinal upsets. Synergy's website includes the following graphic which shows its modest ambitions:

Synergy has focused all of its efforts on plecanatide and dolcanatide, each in turn as interventions in two gastrointestinal disorders. From spot checking Synergy's 10-K's it seems Synergy has maintained this strategy for the better part of the last decade.

Synergy was running long odds with only four shots on goal. Earlier this year, Synergy walked away with a big prize, FDA approval for plecanatide to treat CIC. It is also hoping for FDA approval for Trulance to treat IBS-C in 2018.

In preparation for his article I reviewed Gryphon Analytics highly informative monograph on the subject "Pharma & Biotech Development & Valuation August 2013". This monograph contained the following graphic.

I found the lines addressing stage success probability and cumulative % of success particularly interesting. They show the long odds that Synergy has faced and overcome to reach its current condition. It also mutely warns of the potential hazard which currently tugs Synergy's stock price down.

On the top row of the "Launch" column, above the green squares, Gryphon Analytics ventures no figure for cost of a launch. At the bottom of this same column beneath the green squares, in the row for expected time frame, appears the word "Indefinite". This "Launch" period with its vicious indefinite unknowns is where Synergy now finds itself, as I discuss in more detail below.

Synergy is pulling out all the stops and is spearheading an ambitious mostly successful launch for its therapy

Synergy has taken the decision to market Synergy by itself. It is taking on Gryphon Analytic's great unknowns all by itself, so far with no experienced or deep pocketed partner.

On May 10, 2017, it issued a press release detailing its "damn the torpedoes full speed ahead" strategy. It announced a sales force of ~250 educating some 27,000 high prescribers on the merits of Trulance.

Synergy proclaimed that the majority of patients with private insurance would have access to Trulance and that it was in talks with Medicare that are ongoing. It also announced its wide-ranging public marketing campaigns.

In its Q2, 2017 press release Synergy updated the status of its marketing efforts. It outlined its arrangement with CVS Caremark for formulary access. It also provided details on its upcoming degradation of its arrangement with Express Scripts (ESRX). 2018 will see it dropped from Express Scripts' National Preferred Formulary List. Trulance will continue on the list for the balance of 2017, but in 2018 it will have to settle for:

... remain[ing] available to [Express Scripts] lives covered under the National Preferred Formulary via the “Non-Formulary Exception Request” prior authorization process, for which we currently have a support program in place to ensure patient access.

Synergy is in ongoing discussions with a variety of public and private insurers, including Express Scripts, to refine the details of access. In an optimistic overview Synergy announced:

As of June 30, 2017, over 61% of adult CIC patients with commercial insurance will have unrestricted access to TRULANCE for 2017 based on the top 20 pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs) and payers. Additionally, approximately 95% of people with commercial insurance had access to TRULANCE for a co-pay of $25 or less through the TRULANCE Savings-to-Go-Program.

The bottom line on is that even though Trulance seems to be the best in class therapy (although not everyone agrees on this point) it still faces marketing challenges.

Trulance has the advantage in that it can be taken any time of day, with or without food. Linzess, its first to market adversary, on the other hand is full of dictates. It is taken in the morning, no less than 30 minutes before patient's first meal on an empty stomach. Trulance also has lower incidences both of associated diarrhea, and severe diarrhea.

Unfortunately, as noted above, such advantages have not secured Trulance superior formulary access on any wide scale. In the PBM arena, Synergy lacks the clout of a larger player and Trulance suffers from the fact that , unlike Linzess, it is not yet approved for IBS-C.

Synergy's stock price marches resolutely downward

Trulance received FDA approval for Trulance on January 19, 2017. Leading up to this approval, Synergy's stock price zigzagged upwards during the early summer of 2016 until it reached ~$6.50 when Trulance got its FDA approval

Immediately following approval Synergy's stock price fell back and then made a last lunge towards $7.00. This was soon quashed. It has not recovered from the drubbing it took from its 1/31/17 announcement of a $125 million secondary share offering. It tried a partial recovery in late May 2017 as I recount in "Synergy Pharmaceuticals: Oh Frabjous Day!"

The effort was short lived. The dominant trend since FDA approval has been downward. For the last several sessions the share price has been groveling in the ~3.00 range.

Synergy is facing a cash crunch; management postponed a conference call until September 7, 2017

The reason that Synergy is facing cash flow issues is partially because it ran through too many of its resources during its early years when it was developing plecanatide (currently Trulance). Synergy accumulated a sizable net deficit of ~$583 million prior to 2017 while it was developing Trulance and its modest corps of pipeline candidates as currently listed on its website per the graphic above.

The gold line on the graphic below shows how Synergy has financed itself during the last three years. The correlation between rising share count and falling stock price has been far from clear on average over this three year period. The market often prices stocks more upon future expectations than

actual past performance. However, the correlation of late, now that the elation over Trulance approval has passed and marketing expenses have proven their bite, is daunting.

Management reported crushing losses on 8/9/17 and then scheduled a conference call for 9/7/17. Most public companies fitting Synergy's profile schedule their earnings conference calls on the same day as their report. Not Synergy. Synergy reported a whopping net loss of ~$73.9 for Q2, 2017 almost double its net loss of ~$38.6 million for the same quarter of the previous year.

This $73.9 million constitutes ~12.3% of Synergy's accumulated deficit of ~$583 million as reported on its 10-K for 2017. The actual net cash used in Synergy's operating activities was a slightly less egregious, but still significant sum of ~$57.3 million.

Conclusion

Synergy is in a tough spot. Its stock price is low. Any secondary offering at this point would be foolish.

As of Synergy's Q2, 2017 report, it had cash on hand of $82 million. Given it most recent $57.3 quarterly cash burn this is totally inadequate. Synergy's management has to be scrambling. Why else would it leave this issue open to fester between now and September 7, 2017?

Synergy's recent stock price has been woeful. I took advantage, or was taken advantage of, by buying a modest contingent of additional shares. I am waiting anxiously to see what news September 7 will bring.

I am definitely wary. Management has not shown any particular care for shareholder interests in the past that I have been able to discern.

What on earth will the CC bring? I look forward to comments on this subject.

