Political Risks Rise

It seems as if we might have a real game of "chicken" on our hands which just raises the stakes for all those concerned in the outcome.

Investors are already showing greater concern over how the debt ceiling fight might impact stock prices as more move into gold or protective derivatives.

The debt ceiling battle seems to be taking on more prominence as the president seems to be raising the stakes over its passage.

As if there were not enough to consider these days, president Trump continues to capture the news with more and more contentious issues that could have major impacts on financial markets and the economy.

First we hear that major banks are producing reports that suggest the US stock market is nearing the point where a real contraction will be taking place. The bullet points leading off this article state, “HSBC, Citigroup, Morgan Stanley say end of market boom is nigh,” and “Breakdown in trading patterns is signal to get out soon.”

On top of this we read “Markets Eye Debt Ceiling with Unease.” The subtitle here is “Treasury officials have said Congress must raise borrowing limit by end of September.”

The scenario:

“Early signs of concern about the federal debt ceiling are creeping into the financial markets, as president Donald Trump pressured lawmakers over how to proceed on the issue. While stocks remain sturdy, the yields on Treasury bills that mature shortly after the debt-limit deadline have been on the rise. A Treasury bill due Oct. 12 has a higher yield than one that matures Nov. 24, according to Tradeweb. That is unusual for fixed-income securities, which typically yield more for longer maturities.”

It seems, however, that the comments of Mr. Trump have not just “pressured lawmakers” but have been focused on just Republicans in Congress and, beyond that “Trump Faults Top Republicans for Debt Ceiling 'Mess'.” In the paper edition, the headline is even more caustic: “Trump Berates Republicans for Debt ‘Mess’.”

It seems as if we have a example of the classic game of “chicken” building up.

The President of the United States is the most powerful person in the world - except when he isn’t the most powerful person in the world.

The President can lead the United States government in many ways and in building consensus can exert an enormous amount of power.

However, if the President does not work with the Congress, does not work to build consensus, he can be quite weak if the forces in Congress build up to oppose him. In such cases, the President falls back on threats - playing games of “chicken” - which produces results that depend upon who blinks first, ,and who “chickens” out.

Playing “chicken” may be the only arrow the President believes he has in his quiver, and when President’s get into that state, the stakes can be raised tremendously.

Unfortunately, that is where events seem to be taking us here in the United States. And, investors are already moving into a protective mode.

For example “Bull Market in Uncertainty Propels Gold Rush.”

We are informed “Gold is on track to outperform stocks for the first time since 2011, highlighting the uncertainty that has accompanied this year’s stock market gains.”

The article goes on, “Many are worried about coming negotiations to raise the U. S. debt ceiling, an event that has roiled markets in previous years.”

Also, we read:

“Investors Seek More Protection Against Risk of a Wall Street Plunge.” “Investors are stepping up efforts to insure their portfolios against a sharp drop in US stocks, as fears intensify that Donald Trump will struggle to deliver an economic stimulus package….” “Appetite for derivatives that insulate against a sizeable correction in the S&P 500 has climbed as equities remain largely resilient in the face of catalysts that could end the present run of low volatility, including the need to extend the US debt ceiling….”

Even James Mackintosh writes in the Wall Street Journal “Investors Are Wagering on a Debt-Ceiling Disaster.”

Mr. Mackintosh quotes a political consultant at ACG Analytics John East, who contends that a government default will be avoided” but the real question becomes “what, if anything, Democrats will extract in return” for the passage of the debt ceiling.

Mr. East is quoted as saying, “A hard deadline focuses people’s attention. They (Congress) will sweep in at the last second to avert a catastrophe.”

And, that is how the game of chicken is played.

But, it seems that the timing couldn’t be worse.

HSBC, Citigroup, and Morgan Stanley, as quoted above, are saying that the stock market is entering territory that has produced corrections in the past. Economist Robert Shiller’s measure, the Cyclically Adjusted Price Earnings (CAPE), has been showing for some time now that the stock market is overvalued.

The Federal Reserve is expected to start reducing the size of its balance sheet in September and, possibly, to follow up on this with another increase in its policy rate of interest in December. I have argued for a long time now that the Federal Reserve has underwritten the stock market highs of recent years, so investors are nervous about how the new Fed effort to reduce its balance sheet will play out.

The European Central Bank is expected to end its experiment with quantitative easing in the near future. If the ECB begins to raise rates, how will this play out in the United States. The value of the dollar has already been falling in recent months, some of the decline being attributed to growing economic strength in Europe.

So, investors are already nervous, but now have to keep an eye on the game of “chicken” going on in Washington, DC.

People that are risk lovers like it when the stakes get higher and higher because it really tests the intestinal fortitude of those playing the game. I have heard that president Trump is a real risk lover, so the higher stakes may really get the adrenaline going in his veins.

This may be the game we are all involved in over the next month or two.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.