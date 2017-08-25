Wal-Mart: Solid Hold Despite Amazon Threat

Amazon’s (NASDAQ:AMZN) decision to cut prices at Whole Foods Market (NYS:WFM) has pressurized the whole sector. However, if the market was expecting anything other than an aggressive price-focused strategy from Amazon, then the market does not understand the way Amazon operates. There will be ramifications for the players in this industry but Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT) will be the last to bear the brunt of Amazon’s pricing policies, in my opinion. Wal-Mart has the advantage of scale and physical presence. Amazon’s pricing strategy might bring in customers in the short-term. However, I do not believe it will result in prizing away customers from Wal-Mart permanently.

This is the way Amazon operates. It sacrifices short-term profitability in favor of long-term expansion. The focus right now is on gaining as much ground as possible from its competitors. There was a hope that Amazon might use Whole Foods as a vehicle to improve its own operating margins as it carries premium priced products. However, the move to slash prices is a clear signal to the market that Amazon wants to wrestle away market share from major players in this industry. Amazon is offering discounts on organic grocery products. Grocery sales are important for Wal-Mart but Amazon’s strategy will not have a major impact on Wal-Mart sales. I have explained in detail in my previous articles (linked at the end of the article) how Whole Foods Markets’ limited geographic presence will have a minimal effect on Wal-Mart sales.

By focusing on price, Amazon will pressurize its margins further. The table below shows a comparison of margins for these three companies.

Data Sourced from SEC Filings

By looking at gross margins alone, we can see that Amazon and Whole foods was a good match and it would have resulted in pushing up Amazon’s gross margins further. However, now we can expect the gross margins to either remain at current levels or fall. Wal-Mart’s sales are 3.5x higher than Amazon. Due to the sheer size, the gross margin is lower than Amazon. Additionally, physical inventories and the management of stores adds to the cost. Amazon incurs lower costs compared to Wal-Mart due to its business model (no inventory management costs). However, despite this advantage, Amazon’s operating margin is much lower than Wal-Mart’s OP margin. Whole Foods had the best operating margin but we can expect it to come in line with the other two in the next few quarters. As we go down towards the net margin, we can see that the difference between Wal-Mart and Whole Foods is decreasing. Whole Foods’ net margin is just 41 basis points higher than that of Wal-Mart’s. I expect Whole Foods’ net margin to lag Wal-Mart’s net margin in future due to the price war. Surprisingly, Amazon and Whole Foods have a better EBITDA margin than Wal-Mart. As Amazon will be consolidating Whole Foods’ results, we can expect Amazon to have an upper hand on EBITDA margin.

By reducing the prices, Amazon is bringing the fight to Wal-Mart’s backyard. However, I do not think Amazon will get considerable success. Wal-Mart is already offering what Amazon plans to give to the customers. Amazon’s expected advantage was going to be the combination of online services with physical stores for the purpose of convenience. Wal-Mart is already offering this in its stores. According to some reports, the process is seamless and takes less than a minute. In other words, it is a success. Wal-Mart’s wider moat and country-wide presence will allow it to roll this service out quickly. We are already seeing solid growth in online sales (over 60%). This shows that the service is being received well. On the other hand, Whole Foods does not have the geographic presence, which will limit Amazon’s influence on Wal-Mart’s business. In order to have Wal-Mart like moat, Amazon will need to plough substantial amount of cash into the business.

Wal-Mart’s physical presence is easier to tie with online services as it does not require too much investment to develop an efficient online system. Google (NYSE:GOOG) and Wal-Mart have also joined hands in order to compete with Amazon. Wal-Mart’s wider moat plus Google’s superior AI (artificial Intelligence) services will also prove to be a good match in the long-term. Google will also get access to Wal-Mart’s customer database which should allow the companies to tailor offerings for the customers.

Amazon’s price cuts were expected and I believe the Wal-Mart management was ready. The market also seems to realize that Wal-Mart is well-positioned to compete. Smaller players in the market went down by around 8% while Wal-Mart only lost 2%. The prospect of price war is never appealing but this is how Amazon operates. Wal-Mart shareholders do not need to worry too much as I believe the company is in a stronger position to compete than most of its smaller peers. Even if the war heats up, Wal-Mart and Amazon will be two major players and Wal-Mart might actually benefit if smaller players are squeezed out. It is still a solid long-term investment despite the threat of competition from Amazon.

