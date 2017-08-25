Guess? - Recent Results Confirm My Bullish Thesis





Context, Bullish Thesis

I have followed Guess? (GES) for a while and, two weeks ago, I published a marketplace post (exclusive for Consumer Alpha subscribers) where I labeled GES as a strong buy at those levels. The position already is largely in the green, thanks to the recent after-earnings spike. My view on the market’s perception of Guess and its problems can be summarized by this excerpt of the bullish marketplace post:

I think the market has underestimated Guess’ momentum outside North America and overestimated the issues in the United States, which were industry wide and only marginally company specific. I don’t deny that the brand lived a bad period between 2012 and 2015, but even when results started to show relative improvements, the market continued to punish the stock quarter after quarter. The negative trend in top line growth, in particular, reversed in the beginning of 2016, and sales growth became positive already three quarters ago, but the stock kept declining due to weakness in margins. Excellent results in Europe have been ignored due to the challenges in North America, a market where the retail sector is living profound changes. The excessive expansion of retail footprint during the years of low interest rates has worsened the already evident problem of overcapacity, until the bubble burst generated strong downward pressures on prices. Guess is one of the many retailers that had to implement a turnaround plan that includes an optimization of the portfolio of stores, announcing 60 store closures for 2017. Guess’ problems are not company specific anymore. There are several signs that indicate the brand is gaining momentum and this is absolutely clear when we look at the growth rate in Europe. Last quarter, revenue in Europe grew 23.3% in USD and 29.1% in constant currency. I bet you will find it very hard to name 2-3 companies in the fashion industry that reported equal or better results.

Guess has been punished by the market due to the weakness in the North American retail segment, while other geographical regions and even the wholesale segment in North America showed very positive results, more than offsetting the weakness in the North American retail segment. The market continued to be too skeptical about Guess’ fundamental prospects, but for no good reason. It is clear to me that Guess’ problems were more related to the excessive expansion and need to optimize the portfolio of stores in the United States, rather than to the brand’s attractiveness. The strength in other regions and in the North American wholesale segment show the problems were not a result of low brand attractiveness. Actually, the brand’s momentum in Europe has few equals.

In this context, let’s analyze the recent performance and what it means for our bullish thesis.

Recent Results And Valuation

Recent results basically gave a confirmation of the bullish thesis. Guess managed to beat both EPS and revenue estimates, with sales growing 5.3% YoY and margin expansion on all fronts. Compared to the corresponding quarter of 2016, gross margin expanded 40 bps to 34.5%, while operating margin expanded 120bps to 4.1%. Adjusted net margin also grew 50 bps to 2.8%.

In Europe, revenues for the quarter grew 20% in US dollars and 19% in constant currency, including a 5% growth in e-commerce, confirming the strong momentum in the region. In Asia, second quarter revenues were up 17% in US dollars and constant currency, including a 7% expansion in e-commerce (6% in constant currency).

America’s wholesale revenues grew 7% in US dollars and in constant currency, driven by growth in both the US and Mexico while the main problems remain in the Americas Retail division, which saw revenues for the quarter decline 11% in US dollars and in constant currency. Comparable sales, including e-commerce, were down 10% in US dollars and in constant currency, indicating a sequential improvement over Q1, when comps declined 15%.

On the margins side, there was a confirmation of the trends shown by revenue variation. The Americas kept showing weakness, with a 290 bps contraction in operating margin, while both Europe and Asia posted an operating margin expansion (160 bps and 870 bps, respectively). Operating margin in the Americas wholesale division expanded 300 bps. These results are a confirmation of my bullish thesis because they confirm that the problems are not related to the brand’s attractiveness and that even in the Americas the company can manage to grow once the store fleet is optimized. The company is on its way to close 70 stores this year (up from the 60 previously planned), which should lead to a decent improvement in the quality of the fleet.

A strong contribution to the positive market reaction following the earnings release was given by the positive guidance:

For Q3, GES guided EPS of $0.08-$0.11 vs. $0.12 analyst consensus, with a 4%-6% revenue growth vs. 3% consensus.

For the full year, GES forecasts EPS of $0.52-$0.60 vs. $0.40 consensus, on 6%-7.5% revenue growth vs. 4.7% consensus.

It’s obvious that the market has been overestimating the impact of the weak retail environment in the U.S. on Guess’ results, and basically ignored the positive signs coming from Europe, Asia and the wholesale channel in the Americas. These positive signs must be analyzed in the context of a depressed valuation.

In my bullish marketplace post, I also wrote:

In this context, the stock currently trades at a depressed valuation compared to its own historical levels and also in comparison to peers. The main reason is obviously the weakness in margins. GES currently trades at just 0.37x EV/revenue, against 0.52x EV/revenue for American Eagle Outfitters (AEO), 0.59x EV/revenue for Gap (GPS), and 0.54x EV/revenue for Urban Outfitters (URBN). These companies don’t have a strong momentum – Guess has actually reported better top-line growth already for a few quarters. The main difference is that these companies have better margins. Guess’ performance has been in line with peers until 2014, when revenue started to contract. At that time, the stock's valuation was also in line with peers, and well above the current levels. Guess doesn’t have a different positioning or anything less than peers such as GPS, URBN or AEO, and the different marginality is not a long-term factor that can keep the valuation gap open. If GES manages to grow margin to the levels of its peers (i.e. an expansion in operating margin from the current 1%-1.5% to 6%-8%) it’s reasonable to expect a multiple expansion to 0.55x EV/revenue (average of the aforementioned peers). This would mean at least 48% upside based on multiple expansion alone. I think this is just a matter of time. Guess reports higher growth rates and a much better momentum in many regions compared to peers, and margins are going to improve, helped by higher sales and inventory turnover.

Even after the additional sign of recovering momentum, Guess is still trading at very low multiples in comparison to peers. The stock currently trades at 0.41x EV/Revenue, against 0.53x for AEO, 0.57x for GPS and 0.52x for URBN. In the meantime, margins are improving fast and moving toward the peers’ levels (8%-9% operating margin). There is still 24% upside that can be unlock by margin expansion alone if the positive trend in margins continues. I see no reason for this not to happen, as three out of four segments are showing strong growth and margin expansion, while the optimization of the store fleet in North America with the closure of 70 low-performing stores should be a positive contributor to margins in the next quarters.

Final Thoughts

Guess’ strong momentum is clear – the company reported the best quarterly growth in several years with a 5.3% YoY positive variation and a significant acceleration from the +2.2% in Q1. Europe and Asia continue to show a strong momentum, while the wholesale channel in the Americas is showing a good performance too. The main problem remains in the retail segment in North America where I think the company will start to show improvements as store closures continue. With a significant valuation gap to peers and the prospects of improving margins, I still see a good investment opportunity in GES. I expect revenue and margin growth to drive an expansion in multiples, which alone can unlock significant upside. There also is one last important factor to consider, which surely helps the bullish thesis. GES offers a 6% dividend, whose payment is largely covered by the cash on the balance sheet ($63 million vs. $316 million in cash and cash equivalents). Even after the spike that followed the earnings release, I think the prospects of an investment in GES are good. I maintain my long with a $19 price target.

