Telus: Long-Term Dividend Stock

The company's wireless operations are large, growing, and are poised to expand, due to the company's past investments in these areas.

Telus (NYSE: TU) offers a reasonable dividend, with an average valuation, good opportunities for future long-term growth, but little potential for large short-term dividend increases. The company has invested heavily in improved wireless and internet networks across Canada, which should broaden its subscriber base in the next few years, ultimately increasing revenue and income.

Telus Corporation is Canada's third largest telecommunications company. The company specializes in cell phone and internet services, plus some other smaller telecommunications services and products.

Peer comparison:

Telus divides their business into two segments, Wireless and Wireline, with Wireless accounting for a little more than half of the company's revenue and EBITDA. As with most other telecommunications companies, Telus' Wireless operations have been growing reasonably well, while its Wireline business has been stagnating, due to changing customer habits (more smartphones, fewer landlines, and TV, etc).

Wireless

Telus' wireless business line mainly consists of their cellphone/smartphone operations.

Wireless has achieved moderate growth during the recent past, averaging 4.4% annual EBITDA growth during the last five years, although actually decreasing 5% on a YoY basis during the second quarter of 2017. Growth in this segment comes both from an increased number of subscribers, and greater ARPU, mainly due to customers buying more high-rate plans.

Management has focused on growing and investing in this business line during the last few years, especially by increasing its subscriber base through investments in new wireless networks in Canada's largest cities. This has led to significant increases in capital expenditures (see below), most of which have yet to translate into greater revenue or income.

Although growth has been positive, 4.4% growth isn't terribly impressive, especially considering Wireless is the fastest growing segment. Having said that, due to the company's recent investment in this area, wireless should start growing at a more rapid pace in the following years.

Wireline

Telus' wireline business line mainly consists of their sale tv and internet plans to residences, health digital communications systems (through Telus Health) and some legacy wireline phone services.

The company's wireline operations have experienced slightly lower growth, averaging 3% annual EBITDA growth during the last five years, but 15% on a YoY basis during the second quarter of 2017. Besides the legacy wireline phone services, all areas of operations in this segment are growing, due to both a larger number of subscribers and higher ARPUs.

Management has also invested quite heavily in this area in the last few years, especially in new fiber-optic networks, to grow the company's internet subscriber base.

Although this segment is expected to grow rather slowly in the next few years, due to changing customers habits (cord cutting, the move to wireless, etc.), Telus is not much dependent on its legacy services and products. The company can expect this segment to continue growing, albeit at a slower pace than its Wireless segment.

Balance Sheet

Telus has quite a bit of debt, less than Rogers (NYSE:RCI), but more than Bell (NYSE:BCE), its direct competitors:



Most of the company's debt is long-term, and the company generates sufficient cash-flow from its operating activities to service the debt. On an average year, the company has to make around 1-1.5 billion in debt repayments, while generating around 3.5 billion in cash from its operations. As the telecommunications industry has relatively stable revenue and cash-flow generation, the company should have no issue repaying its debt.

Telus' debt has grown, on average, 19% per year during the last five years, growing from 6.8 billion to 13.4 billion, significantly more than the company's revenue or EBITDA. Most of this increase was to finance capital expenditures, which have gone from around 14 billion to 21 billion during the same time period, especially to expand the company's wireless networks (Read more: Telus investing 4.7 billion).

Peer Comparison

Telus's dividend yield and PE valuation are slightly less attractive than Bell's, but much more so than Roger's:

The company's dividend has grown around 10% annually for the last five years. These increases have come, partly, from an increase in the payout ratio, from 65% to 91% in the same time period. Part of this increase was due to extraordinary items in the last few quarters, but even if those are disregarded, the payout ratio would stand at 78%, quite high, and outside management's target of 65-75%.

I don't think the company's recent dividend increases are sustainable, as revenue and EBITDA just haven't grown at the necessary rates to sustain these.

I recently analyzed Bell Canada Enterprises, one of Telus' competitors, so a direct comparison might be appropriate. Telus has managed to slightly outperform Bell in most metrics (subscriber, revenue, income, dividend growth, etc) in the past, and seems poised to continue to do so in the future, due to their greater wireless presence, and smaller legacy business lines. On the other hand, Telus has a higher valuation, lower dividend yield, little room for dividend increases, and much more debt. In general, I think the companies share more similarities than differences, and both are appropriate choices for a dividend investor, with Telus having a bit more of long-term upside potential, at a higher valuation.

Conclusion

Telus is an attractive choice for an investor looking for a stable and growing dividend stock. The company has little room for large dividend increases in the short-term but will grow much in the long-term as its capital investments start having an effect on the company's bottom line. I would definitely consider making this stock a part of a long-term dividend portfolio.

