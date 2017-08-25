Dividend Streaks In Danger: Freezin' Season Under Way

In compiling the Dividend Champions list (found here: The DRiP Investing Resource Center - DRiP Information, Tools, And Forms), I get to see which companies are nearing the anniversaries of their previous dividend increases. Most of these firms raise their payout about the same time every year, but some companies go longer before boosting their dividends, and this can raise concerns about their streaks of increases. Other streaks end because of unsustainable yields (or payout ratios) or because the companies are acquired by other firms. Note that all references to "CCC" below refer to the collection of Dividend Champions (25 or more years of higher dividends), Contenders (10-24 years), and Challengers (5-9 years).

Dividend Streaks in Danger: Overview

In previous years, I published quarterly (now semi-annual) articles mainly focused on "overdue" dividend increases, defined as being a year or more since the previous increase. That generally means declaring the same per-share amount for a fifth straight quarter. Once the overdue situation reached the point of a company paying the same total dividends in back-to-back years, it was considered a "freeze," requiring deletion from the CCC listing. But deletion is also required when a company cuts or eliminates its dividend or when the company itself is taken over. Deletion may also be required in a few unusual circumstances, such as spin-offs or currency translations, when it is clear that a company's dividend payments will be lower than before even on an adjusted basis.

2017 "Freezin' Season" is Under Way

Since a dividend "freeze" is generally determined by back-to-back years with the same amount being paid in all four quarters, the announcement of the fourth-quarter dividend in the second year will trigger deletion from the CCC "universe." Although "lead" times vary from company to company, Ex-Dividend Dates typically precede Payment Dates by about a month and Announcement Dates typically precede the Ex-Dividend Dates by 2-6 weeks. So, for example, a company making payments on the first day of a quarter, such as October 1, can announce its next dividend as early as late July or early August. Such was the case this year, as 11 companies have been deleted due to freezes through August 24. Readers may recall from the previous article in this series (Dividend Streaks In Danger: 2016 Review And 2017 Preview) that there were 55 companies on track for a 2017 Freeze. Below I have listed 30 remaining candidates by payment month, so simple math suggests that 14 others have extended their streaks by declaring increases. I suspect that at least a handful of the remaining companies will follow suit and avoid deletion.

Note that United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) is a special case - a "Record Date Streak" - that normally wouldn't qualify for inclusion since I focus on Payment Dates. But since the company cites a lengthy streak in its announcements, I have continued to include it. Although listed among the October payers, its key announcement won't come until late November (for its December Record Date).

Note that one of the November payers has agreed to be acquired, so it will also appear later in this article among the companies likely to be deleted for that reason.

Below, in Table 4, is a very early look at companies that have gone "overdue" with Pay Dates on or after 4/1/17, making them eligible for deletion in 2018. These companies simply can't be deleted for a 2017 Freeze because each paid at least one lower dividend in 2016, so their total 2017 payments will be higher by default. This list of 28 companies will be augmented by any others that go overdue with Pay Dates through 3/31/18 since they will have paid equal amounts in all four quarters of 2017 and would potentially repeat those amounts in 2018. The good news is that they all have the opportunity to remove themselves from this list by declaring a dividend increase in the coming 12 months.

Note that December's payers also include a company that has agreed to be acquired. In such cases, it's just a question of which takes place first (Of course, an acquisition can be canceled and a freeze can be averted with a dividend increase, so deletion isn't certain until it actually happens!).

Note that this listing also includes at least one company that has agreed to be acquired, as well as a Monthly payer and two Semi-annual payers. By the time I submit next April's article in this series, I suspect the listing will have roughly doubled in size, but that will represent the maximum number of potential 2018 Freezes.

Distribution Cuts are the Worst

As bad as a "freeze" may be (for Dividend Growth Investors), an actual reduction or elimination is probably the worst outcome of all. Unfortunately, they're also harder to predict. Excessively high yield is one of the most ways to do this, but even that has its shortcomings. Listed below are the 30 highest yields among CCC companies as of July 31. Four are over 10% and all are over 7%, but that's not uncommon for companies in certain industries, such as Mortgage REITs (Real Estate Investment Trusts), MLPs (Master Limited Partnerships), and BDCs (Business Development Companies). So this listing may not reveal the companies that are in danger because of abnormally higher yields.

Note that several of these companies are "overdue" for an increase in their distribution, placing them on either the 2017 or 2018 list of Freeze candidates. But several have increased their payouts more than once this year, a positive sign that their high yield is a key part of investors' expectations.

The "Good" Kind of Deletion Remains Strong

Whenever another firm seeks to acquire a company, the acquiree's shareholders typically receive a premium to the previous price of its stock, as the acquirer seeks to gain approval for the takeover. That's why I often refer to M&A (Merger and Acquisition) deals as "the good kind" of deletion. Once the target company's stock stops trading, it's deleted from the CCC universe. In 2016, such deletions set a record of 24 companies, and so far in 2017, there have been 20 completed. As you can see in Table 6 below, there are currently 10 more deals in the works, but most of these will be consummated in 2018, so this year's totals should total close to the two dozen that were recorded in 2016.

Note that a couple of these companies are also headed for a Dividend Freeze, so it's just a question of which happens first (This year's first Freeze was Dow Chemical (NYSE:DOW) before its merger with DuPont (NYSE:DD) could be completed).

Summary and Conclusions

By the time 2017 comes to a close, it appears that the number of CCC deletions will have declined from last year's record numbers (105 companies) to a total similar to 2015 (67) or fewer. I consider this a good sign of what I referred to as "normalization" following the rapid expansion of 2014-2016, when 165, 209, and 121 new Challengers, respectively, were added. The subsequent rise in Deletions was fueled in part by companies with 5-6 years of Dividend Growth that hadn't yet established a strong "culture" of annual increases in the payout (A good sign is that more than a dozen of the deleted firms have already resumed increases in 2016 or 2017). On the negative side, the collapse in oil and gas prices led to 18 cuts in 2015 and 28 in 2016, but as you can see from Table 7 below, that number is way down this year.

Note that M&A deletions have totaled at least 18 for the third year in a row, a good indication that the high quality of CCC companies has attracted the attention of acquirers. The final Table below is an updated projection of the number of CCC companies through next Spring. After dipping close to 800, mainly due to Freezes, I expect the population to climb again, although not by the rapid pace of the past few years, as "normalization" continues.

The next big "migration" should take place in 2019 and 2020, when the Challenger "boom" of 2014 and 2015 graduates to Contender status. In the meantime, we should be wary of any "Black Swan" event, such as the oil-related carnage of last year or the collapse of financial stocks during the "Great Recession."

