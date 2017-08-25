Liberty Property Trust: Mixed Bag For Investors

Liberty Property Trust (LPT) has never been a REIT that surprised investors with its generosity. The distribution languished at $1.90/share between 2009 and 2016, and the recent cut, blamed on asset dispositions and cash flow, seemed unnecessary given funds from operations (“FFO”) projections. At the end of the day, investors are forced to weigh two polarizing themes: a company exposed to a currently very attractive asset class (industrial real estate), versus a management team that has historically not been what anyone would call shareholder friendly. Given the recent news stream, what should investors do: buy in, or simply stay away?

Company Repositioning, Industrial Property Fundamentals

Liberty Property Trust has shifted from an REIT focused on suburban and metro office real estate to one that is slowly working toward being a near pure play on industrial distribution. Unbeknownst to many REIT investors, this is actually the most common commercial property type here domestically, and is actually rather underrepresented within the publicly traded space. I think that it is clear, given the rally (both in valuations and in occupancy/rental rates) in industrial assets over the past several years that there is an upcycle taking place, so it seems the timing of Liberty Property Trust’s strategic plan to move more into these assets was well timed. Still, the move came at a cost: acquisition costs of industrial real estate came at more expensive cap rates than the dispositions that were made, which has led to relatively flat performance from the company when it comes to reported FFO. So while I do not necessarily agree with management that a cut was necessary, there really hasn’t been an opportunity to expand the distribution either.

Still, I find the shift in approach favorable. Liberty Property Trust went from generating just 34% of annual rents in fiscal 2012 from industrial space to 80% in fiscal 2016. Portfolio metrics have followed: occupancy rates are up, annual rent increases have improved, and leasing costs per square foot are down (not surprising perhaps). I think its fair to state that the fundamentals of industrial real estate are certainly better than the company’s old suburban office portfolio. Liberty Property Trust now has a theme and a driving story (e-commerce build-out), something every company’s equity strives for. Shares have not really reacted in kind, however – the equity has been dead money for years now. Is that something that can change given the build-up of interest in industrial real estate, an asset class that, for many years, was characterized by poor long-term returns compared to other forms of property ownership?

One of the key drivers of industrial real estate has been e-commerce, as more and more sales are driven by online sales and the need for logistical space to handle fulfillment. According to many analysts, companies need three times as much space to generate the same amount of sales online only versus the traditional brick-and-mortar format. The formats are simply different - traditional distribution was simply about delivering the lowest cost per unit to a brick-and-mortar store in a timely fashion – the goal being to always have an item on the shelf at the store when a customer goes to make a purchase. Sure, e-commerce has similar goals, but timing, and therefore location, play a big role, primarily due to shipping times. Industrial real estate near major metros is hot, because it is important to have the opportunity to reach the most consumers in the least amount of time for overnight/same-day shipments. Same day/next day delivery wasn’t on the radar for most stores during traditional fulfillment. Freight was delivered to a store by the truckload (usually estimating customer demand) rather than the small-scale shipments that are the norm for e-commerce customers. As a result, many investors likely do not appreciate how important it is that Liberty is active most of the top industrial markets (Atlanta, Houston, Southern CA, Lehigh Valley). See the below, which shows delivery times by FedEx Freight:

Liberty Property Trust’s immense presence in Lehigh Valley in Central Pennsylvania (32% of company rent last year) suddenly makes sense given the location allows prime access to the entire Northeastern United States with one day shipping. However, there are caveats to owning this asset class. Investors need to remember differentiation is nigh impossible here, and expect new construction to chase any areas with high rental yields - there is very little means for Liberty Property Trust to differentiate itself from competitors others than the capital needed to enter the market and through operating leverage. Sure, e-commerce has specific on-site needs (pick and pack design versus pallet storage common elsewhere), but those upgrade costs per property are relatively minimal, even on old traditional distribution center assets. This was reinforced by the National Association for Industrial and Office Parks (“NAIOP”) which found no pricing difference between e-commerce fulfillment centers and traditional distribution centers.

Development Pipeline, Valuation

Liberty Property Trust has a $1,600M development pipeline ($600M wholly owned), although interestingly about two thirds of the pipeline relates to office space and not industrial assets. A large chunk of this is made up of the company’s investment in the Comcast Technology Center, which will be the tallest building in the United States outside of New York City or Chicago (side note: some cracks were discovered yesterday in the steel used near the top of the structure). More than 50% of leasable space already is booked out within the pipeline assets, and projected yields are in the 8% range, in-line with most other developments at other REITs. Expect to see continued development versus acquisitions, as cap rates for institutional quality industrial properties continue to fall, which has pushed property values up quite a bit. The company isn’t the only one developing assets (153M square feet in the company’s markets, or 1.8% of stock), but investors do need to keep in mind that there has been six straight years of new square footage deliveries remaining below market absorption.

The balance sheet at Liberty Property Trust is quite healthy. Substantially all (84%) of the company’s debt on its consolidated balance sheet is on senior unsecured notes, with staggered maturities (earliest being $350M in 2020). The company will need to refinance its credit facility, which expires next year, but that should no problem given the company’s debt remains rated investment grade by all the ratings agencies. Given the expected trends in property values, strong debt metrics (interest coverage, gross debt/assets), and built-in escalators in lease contracts, I don’t suspect that will change anytime soon.

Current guidance came up a little bit during the most recently reported quarter - 2.52/share in FFO at the mid-point at the mid-point, so shares trade at a touch over 16x FFO. That isn’t a number that is going to make anyone jump up and down, particularly after the distribution cut. That number should post growth in 2018 as asset dispositions are set to wane to more reasonable turnover levels ($2-300M annually) and several large projects come off the development pipeline, including the aforementioned Comcast Technology Center. Implied cap rate on the entire portfolio at current share prices is 5.4%, which is in-line with 2017 nationwide estimates for cap rates in industrial assets (6.1%). Major metro areas that Liberty Property Trust operates in typically see a small premium, so nothing here seems particularly out of line. Cap rates are expected to head further down, which should boost share prices in the short term (two years) even if FFO does not improve materially.

Overall, Wall Street sell-side analysts and I don’t get along all the time, but in this case, the current average price target of $43/share, which is in line with current share prices, seems just about right. Any uptrends in property values, as well as likely positive incremental movement in FFO next year as rental prices per square foot move up incrementally, are likely to be balanced by caution given how the distribution has been treated. I like the asset class, but think there are better players in the space to allocate your hard-earned investing dollars toward that are more shareholder friendly.

