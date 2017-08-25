Verisk Analytics To Acquire LCI For Debtor Data

VRSK has dropped in the wake of its recent financial results announcement, indicating investor wariness over its outlook.

The deal is one of many acquisitions by Verisk in recent years.

LCI has developed debtor and bankruptcy data solutions for financial institutions.

Verisk has agreed to acquire LCI for $151 million in an all cash deal.

Quick Take

Data analytics firm Verisk Analytics (VRSK) has announced an agreement to acquire debtor data company LCI for $151 million in an all cash deal.

LCI has created data solutions for bankruptcy management, portfolio valuation and debtor asset discovery requirements.

Verisk continues to acquire companies at a swift pace, although its stock price has swooned in recent weeks.

Management will need to produce results from newly-acquired assets if it wants investors to stay engaged.

Target Company

Burlingame, California-based LCI was founded in 1989 to provide a range of consulting services to creditors, servicers and debt buyers.

Management is headed by founder and CEO Chris Lundquist, who oversees approximately 30 employees (per LinkedIn).

The firm’s primary offerings include:

Case Management - Bankruptcy tracking, notification and filings

Portfolio Management - Bankruptcy portfolio valuations

Research & Analytics - Bankruptcy, at-risk behavior, financial account life cycle analysis

Strategy - Expert services for bankruptcy case management strategy and planning

Acquisition Terms And Rationale

Verisk has agreed to pay an all cash purchase price of $151 million to LCI shareholders.

Management did not file an 8-K providing any further details of the transaction, so LCI’s contribution to Verisk’s financial results is not known at this time.

Verisk is acquiring LCI because it wants to combine LCI’s bankruptcy and debtor data assets with its Argus business unit, which provides analytics services to financial institutions, regulators as well as companies in the media industry.

As Nana Banerjee, group president of Verisk Analytics stated in the deal announcement,

The acquisition will bring together Verisk's unique proprietary data assets from its Argus business and LCI's high-quality proprietary time-series data, including consumer and commercial bankruptcies, consumer behavior, and legal and technical terms associated with debtor settlements. The combination will allow us to introduce a new and exciting range of insights, proprietary decisioning algorithms, and state-of-the-art risk management workflow solutions aimed at addressing a growing need among our banking clients.

Verisk has been a busy acquirer in the past few years, with numerous acquisitions since 2015, as the firm acquires data sources across a wide range of industry verticals such as financials, energy, architecture, engineering, emergency response and urban planning.

However, without revenue and/or EBITDA numbers on LCI, it is impossible to ascertain if Verisk is overpaying for the deal.

In addition to acquisition costs for its varied M&A activity, Verisk is also investing in its newly acquired capabilities.

In Verisk’s most recent conference call, CEO Scott Stephenson indicated that ‘we will be investing up to $100 million in a remote sensing platform initiative across 2017 and 2018. These investments will enable Geomni [Verisk’s imagery business] to address an annual opportunity of over $200 million in the insurance space at an aggregate level of investment lower than previously possible.’

So, Verisk has been executing on an apparent strategy of acquiring a wide range of data and sensing assets and investing in those assets to maximize their return.

Notably, such an acquisitive approach has not been rewarded by investors, at least over the past year, as the chart below shows:

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

Since its most recent quarterly results announced in early August , VRSK has traded down sharply, dropping from $87.00 to just below $80.00, so investors are not thrilled with its near-term outlook, despite its Q2 2017 revenue and earnings beat.

With an active M&A and investment strategy, Verisk management will need to communicate and deliver to investors on the promise of those acquisitions and investments.

