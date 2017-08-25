This morning I decided that I wanted to write about the most overhyped company in the world. But what company fits this distinction? Think, think, think. . .

A Morning Of Brainstorming

I woke up at 4:30 AM this morning and thought “what is the most overhyped company in the world?" Not knowing where to start, I decided to take care of a few orders that I needed to make ahead of the weekend. With the items already collected in my shopping cart, I went on Amazon.com (AMZN) and took care of the order in a few minutes flat. Thankful for all of the time that I had saved in buying various specialty items and the lowest possible cost, I decided to take to the couch for a few minutes while I was still waking up. Take advantage of my Amazon Prime subscription, I watched the next episode of that show I’ve been binge watching lately for free. When it comes to online shopping and providing cutting edge video content, man I really love that stuff. Amazon really is good at what they do best, aren’t they?

But soon, it was time to get to work. Think, think, think . . . what is the most overhyped company in the world?

Still struggling with my mental block, I decided to make some morning phone calls. But when I picked up my Amazon Fire, but I couldn’t get the darn thing to work. So I put it back in the drawer, turned to my Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) phone instead and dialed away.

Once my calls were done, it was time to take a quick break. Then I remembered that I wanted to schedule a quick getaway before the summer was out. So I went on my computer to go to the Destinations website, but for some reason, I couldn’t find it. So I went to Trivago (EXPE) instead to plan my trip – after all that guy is always on my TV screen anyway.

Back to work and time to think about the most overhyped company in the world. I found a few interesting articles and decided I wanted to print them out. But blasted - I was out of paper! And I needed to reorder some coffee anyway, so I went back to my computer to call up Kozmo.com to take advantage of their rapid free delivery service. But I couldn’t navigate past the landing page, so I decided I’d need to head out in the car and buy some paper at the store instead. Then I thought, maybe I could find a good coupon! So I went to Amazon Local only to find out that they “stopped selling daily deals.” Oh well, off to the store I went. I can use the time to think about the most overhyped company in the world along the way.

Once I reached the store, I found a ream of paper and headed to checkout. Along the way, I looked on my phone to call up Amazon Wallet, as I seemed to remember having a gift card that I could use. But for some reason, I couldn’t find it. I’ve got to run anyway, so I continued on to the register. Always interested in the latest technology at checkout, I asked the manager at the store who was completing my purchase what they thought of Amazon Register for credit card purchases over what PayPal or Square had to offer. The manager looked at me funny, so I decided just to drop the subject and headed back to work.

Back at my desk, I was still left wondering what was the most overhyped company in the world? Still stumped, I decided to call up Askville.com to start up a question topic. But I ended up somewhere else. And then the answer hit me. . .

The Most Overhyped Company In The World

Amazon.com is the most overhyped company in the world right now.

Don’t get me wrong, for saying it is overhyped is not a criticism of the company. As mentioned at the beginning of my story, I love Amazon.com. I use their website regularly to buy products, I watch a bunch of their original programming as well as rent shows and movies, and I have owned a handful of Kindles over the years since their introduction changed book reading as we know it. It is a great company that in my view has done a service to consumers across America in lowering prices and forcing long complacent bricks and mortar retailers to up their game by lowering prices, improving the shopping experience and becoming more innovative in serving their customers.

Put simply, they succeed. A lot.



Instead, it is a commentary on those analysts and investors that opine about the stock and the impact of what the company may be doing at any given point in time might have on any number of industries across the business landscape. Good company. Great performing stock in recent years. But way too much hype nowadays.

For just as they succeed a lot, it is also important to remember that they fail. A lot. In fact, it is this willingness to fail, a lot, that has enabled the company to enjoy the success that it has. But it still fails. Sometimes infamously so and in market segments that are very closely connected to its bread and butter website. Yet the market has seemingly lost sight of this pesky detail when it comes to Amazon.com as of late.

Let’s take what happened on Wednesday afternoon as a case in point. It was announced that in addition to closing its planned effective acquisition of Whole Foods (NASDAQ:WFM) on Monday, the grocery retailer with roughly 430 locations heavily concentrated in the major metro markets of New York, Boston, Washington DC, Chicago, Houston, San Francisco and Los Angeles was planning on slashing its prices on items such as “organic responsibly farmed salmon and tilapia, organic baby kale and baby lettuce, animal-welfare-rated 85 percent lean ground beef.” Almost immediately following the news, shares of stocks across the food and grocery spectrum plunged to the downside by as much as -5% or more. A mainstream financial news website even had an article that questioned whether Amazon’s move into the grocery space would thwart the Fed from reaching its 2% inflation goal. Wow! The Amazon juggernaut is coming to grocery retail, and no existing competitor will be spared!

Except they will be spared. Because here’s the thing. Much like when Apple (AAPL) would decide they were going to get into something a few years ago like televisions or watches or self-driving cars and the market would freak out – not so much anymore – analysts are now fully on the Amazon bandwagon and views just about anything that the company decides it wants to get into from groceries to prescription drugs to who knows what as not only a revolution but a declaration of the end for any and all that may have gone before. Maybe it’s just the former antitrust micro economist coming out in me, but the world just doesn’t work that way.

What about groceries? Doesn’t the purchase of Whole Foods provide Amazon instantly with 430 retail centers on the ground from which to attack and destroy its bricks and mortar competition? Maybe. But then again, maybe not.

9 Reasons Why Not

For I repeatedly see the following key points overlooked over and over again when it comes to the Amazon purchase of Whole Foods.

First, Whole Foods is a specialty grocer. They don’t sell fish, salad and hamburgers like the regular grocery stores where most consumers go to shop. They sell organic responsibly farmed salmon and tilapia, organic baby kale and baby lettuce, and animal welfare-rated 85 percent lean ground beef. This is a certain type of income demographic shopping for this type of stuff, and it's not middle income America.

Second, grocery is a highly localized business. Maybe these price cuts will make a huge difference in bringing legions of customers through the doors of the local Whole Foods. But I don’t care if the Whole Foods is giving away their organic baby kale for free. The factory technician in Fort Wayne, Indiana, that is working paycheck to paycheck to make ends meet isn’t going to make the two-hour drive to South Bend to take advantage of the deal. Instead, they will go as they always do to one of the 11 Kroger stores (KR) already conveniently located in town. And they will probably save some money by buying the organic baby kale already available at Kroger along with the more economically priced lettuce and the rest of their groceries too. This is true of cities and towns all across America

Third, Whole Foods is the eleventh largest grocery retailer in the country. Once again, eleventh with a less than 2% market share. But can’t Amazon rapidly grow its grocery business to crush the competition just like they are doing now with the likes of Macy’s (M) and J.C. Penney’s (JCP)? To quote a coffee serving Danny Trejo on TV – “no.” Because grocery is once again a local business. And Amazon would probably need to build at least a thousand new brick and mortar retail locations to do so, which takes both time and a lot in the way of capital expenditures.

Fourth, the impact of delivery is overstated. Isn’t this the competitive advantage for Amazon Whole Foods that will kill the competition? Once again – “no." My local Wegman’s, which is the dominant grocery retailer in my area despite their even smaller national market share versus Whole Foods nationwide, already offers free local grocery delivery if I wanted it. Same with Schwan’s Food Delivery, which has been successfully doing the same thing since the Korean War.

Fifth, the impact of lockers is likely overrated. But what about keeping your perishable food fresh instead of sitting on your porch spoiling away in the summer heat? OK. Maybe. But once again local grocery stores are already on this, and if we have to opt instead to stop into the store to pick up our groceries at a locker, many of us may be just as inclined to take the extra few minutes to select their own head of lettuce (I hate ending up with wilted lettuce), bunch of apples (I hate getting a rotten apple in pre-selected bag) and cut of meat (I hate it when my meat is full of fat) instead.

Sixth, Whole Foods is not a thriving grocery retailer. It would be one thing if the Whole Foods that Amazon just bought was a steaming growth engine in the grocery business. But it’s not. Instead, it has been bleeding customers to the likes of Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT), Kroger, and many other more traditional grocery stores for years that have incorporated lower priced organics into their standard product mix. Put simply, why am I going to drive across town for my organic baby kale when I can just as easily buy it with the rest of my groceries at Wegman’s? For a lower price, no less. As a result, Amazon not only needs to convince new customers that Whole Foods is the place they need to shop for groceries, but they need to do the added heavy lifting of convincing all of the customers that already abandoned Whole Foods for the likes of Wal-Mart and Kroger to make their way back. As the folks at Macy’s and J.C. Penney’s can attest, such a task is not easily done.

Seventh, Whole Foods runs the risk of losing its existing customer base. Once again, Whole Foods is a specialty grocery retailer. Amazon did not just buy ACME. They bought Whole Foods, whose primary income demographic is the high-end shopper. If Amazon tries to convert Whole Foods into a mass market grocery store, they run the risk of losing their existing customer base faster than they can bring back the customers they have already lost, much less bring new customers in. This will be a challenging balancing act going forward that will likely require time to see how it plays out.

Eighth, Amazon has a history that is nearly void of major acquisitions. Until the nearly $14 billion takeover of Whole Foods, Amazon’s previous largest acquisition was Zappos for around $1 billion back in 2009. In short, M&A is not Amazon’s bread and butter. And knowing that a majority of mergers either end up not producing the expected “synergies” if not outright failing, Amazon has its work cut out for it in turning the Whole Foods ship around and transforming it the way it needs to. This is particularly true given the fact that unlike most companies that regularly engage in M&A and have mixed results with it, Amazon’s first really big plunge is in a segment in bricks and mortar where the company has virtually no prior experience other than destroying it as a competitor.

Ninth, as highlighted in my story above, Amazon does not have a perfect track record when it comes to new business initiatives. Don’t get me wrong, the company is a heck of an innovator and has had a tremendous amount of success. But it also has had its failures. Many failures, in fact, along the way, for it has been these failures that have made Amazon the great company that it is today.

On Failure

Consider the following quote on failure from Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos from a few years back:

“I’ve made billions of dollars of failures at Amazon.com, literally billions. … Companies that don’t embrace failure and continue to experiment eventually get in the desperate position where the only thing they can do is make a Hail Mary bet at the end of their corporate existence.”

I have tons of respect for this statement as well as for Jeff Bezos and Amazon as a company. They have no fear of failure, for they recognize that repeated failure is necessary to achieve not only long-term success but survival.

But having no fear of failure also means that Amazon also is going to be more prone to failure along the way. And when it comes to grocery, they have been trying for nearly two decades to successfully crack this nut with repeated failures along the way. They have fought so hard for so long on this front that they finally capitulated and joined with the bricks and mortar enemy to try and get it done.

In regards to persistence – much respect.

Given this historical track record on the grocery front, however, it quickly becomes a major stretch to simply assume that Amazon will breeze in with Whole Foods and just take over the grocery world.

But that is what the market is assuming, both quickly and reactively, in the way that various stock prices in related sectors have been moving since the deal was announced including Wednesday afternoon.

Amazon may eventually over time create a competitive presence in the grocery space to stand along side the established major grocery retailers that had already moved well in advance of Amazon’s invasion to stave off the competitive threat from their much ballyhooed new entrant. They may even with time redirect the Whole Foods brand to successfully stand alongside its competitors in the space the same way that Amazon Video sits right next to Netflix (NFLX) and Hulu on a smart TV screen. But Amazon is not likely dominating the grocery store space anytime soon, if ever. And their competitors are likely to continue doing just fine in the meantime as this all plays itself out over time, as one should also never underestimate the ability of the competition to adjust accordingly.

The Bottom Line

Amazon is a great company with a stock that has been on fire in recent years (at least until recently). But when it comes to the Amazon Whole Foods merger, I am gladly taking the other side of this trade across the food and grocery industries, particularly given the way the market has been beating down any stocks that analysts even perceive might get caught in the Amazon juggernaut’s wake. For in the end, Amazon will likely be preoccupied with vastly more modest things than trying to take over the grocery world when it comes to its new acquisition. We will soon find out for sure with the deal set to be closed on Monday.

Disclosure: This article is for information purposes only. There are risks involved with investing including loss of principal. Gerring Capital Partners makes no explicit or implicit guarantee with respect to performance or the outcome of any investment or projections made. There is no guarantee that the goals of the strategies discussed by Gerring Capital Partners will be met.