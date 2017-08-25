Mondelez Is Cracking And Must Be Shorted

Mondelez (MDLZ) has seen muted gains in its stock price in recent years, but now looks to be rolling over, meaning investors should sell shares, or opportunistically open short positions. In its most recent earnings call, the company again reported disappointing results and guidance. As valuation multiples pull back, the share price could drop into the $20s.

The chart below shows that MDLZ performed extremely well from its 2009 lows, until late 2015, rising as much as 220% over that time. Since then, the stock has traded sideways as broader equities pushed towards record highs. The issue revolves around shifting consumer tastes, and changing management.

Irene Rosenfeld was a competent CEO that led the company to solid growth, and implemented both aggressive cost cutting strategies, as well as a push towards 50% of their sales coming from healthy foods by 2020. She is now retiring, causing management direction and performance to be uncertain, leading to selling pressure and contracting valuation multiples.

Moreover, Mondelez has been divesting underperforming and nonessential assets in recent quarters, such as its coffee segment, in an effort to focus on its core brands like Oreo, belVita, Halls, and Trident, which offer the best long-term growth. This can focus the company’s strategic vision, but they are still at the will of consumers demanding healthier, or perceived healthier brands.

MDLZ’s North American and European sales have been horrendous in recent years, with organic net revenue increasing less than 1% in 2016, compared to 2.7% in emerging markets. In developed markets, consumers are shifting taste and preference when it comes to snacking. Although the snack industry is expected to grow around 5.8% annually through 2022, sugary fare from Mondelez isn't part of the trend.

Management is attempting to roll out products made without unpopular ingredients like hydrogenated oils and high-fructose corn syrup, but sales of its core products, which do contain such ingredients are being left out in the cold.

This trend can be found in Mondelez’s current share price composition. Considering both underlying fundamentals of the company, and the market’s valuation of those fundamentals, healthy share price growth usually entails both aspects working in tandem.

The chart below highlights the company’s trailing twelve month revenue, as well as the price to sales multiple, valuing those revenue streams. What can be seen over the last decade is top-line growth being decimated, almost halving, with valuation multiples rising, and thus driving the company’s share price higher. With continued weakness in performance, and new, untested management in place however, multiples are contracting, which signals investors are losing faith.

Finally, as equity markets have pushed higher towards record levels, MDLZ has relatively underperformed the market. The chart below is of MDLZ relative to an equal weighted basket of S&P 500 stocks. Until the company can reverse its operations, and connect with new consumer trends, investors are likely to dump the stock, in favor of other companies and sectors that have relatively healthier operating environments.

Ultimately, a combination of weak fundamentals, uncertainty regarding management going forward, and lofty valuation multiples that are now contracting, suggest Mondelez’s share price could continue to decline. The stock is already cracking a little bit this week, down over 3%. If you are a current shareholder, hedge with puts or a costless collar, or sell outright. For opportunistic investors, shorting makes sense as valuation multiples could continue to pull back on muted fundamentals.

Disclosure: I am/we are short MDLZ.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.