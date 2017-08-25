ABB: Incorporating Value Into The Future Of Technology

ABB overview

ABB (ABB) is a technology leader focusing on digitisation. Their experience within this sector focuses on the improvement of efficiency via infrastructure and productivity, by implementing newer digital platforms into a range of industries.

Although ABB is a newer company, they are formed through a merger, and have overall been in operation for 130 years.

I suggest that as their reports indicate stable potential for growth, and as the global digital environment evolves daily, this could be a good company to buy (or hold) now, to reap the benefits of their innovation in future regarding IoT and automation. It is a large cap company, resulting in ABB being a steady and reliable choice that isn’t going anywhere.

ABB Group was formed in 1988 through a merger between Asea AB and Brown Boveri AG. It has 132,000 employees and its headquarters is in Switzerland.

ABB has a global customer base, and is one of the largest conglomerates in the world (286th largest company according to revenue in 2016). It operates in robotics, power and automation technology.





As per the P/E comparison, ABB sits at 22.24 whilst the industry average is at 22.79, making this about average, but still an investment to think about according to forecasts. The value is not ideal currently, however, when it reaches a 15 forward P/E ratio, at a price of 21.15, this could be an effective stock for a long-term growth portfolio. The P/E ratio is currently at 16.46.

The debt-to-equity ratio is 0.58, which is low and below industry average, and helps to determine that the management in that area has been impressive. There is a quick ratio of 1.07, which shows ABB's ability to minimise and control liabilities. This is expected to improve as revenues increase.

Comparing the 2017 Q2 earnings per share with Q2 2016, ABB has increased this figure by 26.3%, and stable earnings per share throughout this time indicate that ABB has been well-managed. This provides substantial footing to suggest that growth will begin to increase over the next financial year. The average analyst estimate for the next fiscal year’s earnings is 1.41, which compares favourably to this year at 1.23, an increase of 13%.

Comparing these same quarters, the net income growth compared to the Electrical Equipment industry average was positive; this figure increased by 29.3% when compared to Q2 2016, from $406 million to $525 million.

ABB has seen a decline in revenue between the previous quarter and current, a decline worth 2.6% is seen. It is underperforming slightly in that area, however, its bottom line has not been damaged and has increased pertaining to earnings per share. The market itself expects an increase in earnings this year, from $0.87 to $1.24, paired with ABB increasing its bottom line from $0.86 to $0.87. The bottom line is often improved through growing revenues (top line growth), share buybacks and increasing efficiency, so seeing improvement in that is positive.

While the price has not recovered since the financial crisis, the underlying business has been hardly changed, and was not too affected by the crash itself. While not a defensive stock by nature of the industry, it has still fared well compared to many others in similar industries during the '08 fiasco.

Year EPS (Diluted) Revenue Per share

2006 .63 10.27

2007 1.63 12.66

2008 1.36 15.21

2009 1.27 13.9

2010 1.12 13.79

2016 .88 15.71

IBM (IBM) and ABB have announced their strategic collaboration (as per April 25, 2017).

ABB’s ‘Ability’, connects customers through the IoT, generating further customer value through ‘closing the gap’. This creates internal infrastructure, and are specified according to sector. This coupled with IBM Watson’s IoT capabilities aims to revolutionise the infrastructural make-up of our society.

This important collaboration with ABB will take Watson even deeper into industrial applications -- from manufacturing, to utilities, to transportation and more.. Ginni Rometty, IBM Chairman, president and CEO

ABB is hardly reliant on collaborations such as this, however, in my article on GSK, I showed that within the pharmaceutical industry, collaborative efforts are becoming more important to share knowledge and expertise, due to its product being research-heavy.

… but why is this important?

IBM has been encouraging their own digital service base, creating value through more XaaS (X as a service) programs, and it is already established that ABB has been acting similarly for the robotics engineering industry.

For artificial intelligence to work effectively, it should have time as a resource.

If you’ve ever met a programmer, they will tell you about the time and effort that is put into making a working, intelligent machine or program. IBM has been working tirelessly to give Watson the experience it needs to be more intelligent and effective in an array of different environments and industries.

ABB on the other hand, has been creating functional robotics, offering services to repair and lengthen the lives of robots, and enhancing the abilities of industrial robots. They have been ‘getting their hands dirty’ and creating functional, sellable products that will guide tomorrow's market of innovation.

In my humble opinion, however, the most indicative part of this is YuMi, which is a robotic co-worker.

This robot is also designed for assembly automation, however, dexterity of movement, paired with the services that ABB (and now IBM) provides for upgrades and improvements, introduces much opportunity for developing these robots for the consumer, in homes, in the long term. ABB’s focus on efficiency and practicality is supported by IBM’s AI development, which, when coupled could be powerful for commercialisation.

Automation is a strong trend and ABB could be a strong play on the automation of the workforce. As estimates show that 47% of jobs could be automated over the next 20 years, this is an important consideration.

I will most certainly be watching this company, and would say it is a good time to buy for those looking for a company that is stable, but situated for potential growth opportunities. It is hard to say what innovative product will become the most lucrative in general over the next few years, therefore, we should watch those companies that:

1. Have substantial and meaningful collaborations.

2. Have a product that is highly differentiated, and not easily imitated.

3. Have management that can control debt, and have a track record of doing so.

4. Started their product at an industrial and functional level to build skill and refine the chain of activity, and then possibly exploring the potential of a commercial consumer expansion later.

To refine the efficiency of their assembly-line and products will be more valuable to investors in the long term. Perhaps there is currently slow and minimal growth, however, the stock is not volatile, and the services provide a valuable digital workforce that can be used for unending opportunities for tomorrow.

It is a low-risk stock with the potential to ride the future trend of robotics and automation.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.