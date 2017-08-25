REGENXBIO's (RGNX) CEO Ken Mills on Acquisition of Dimension Therapeutics Conference Call (Transcript)

REGENXBIO Inc (NASDAQ:RGNX)

REGENXBIO to Acquire Dimension Therapeutics

August 25, 2017 08:30 AM ET

Executives

Patrick Christmas - Senior Vice President and General Council

Ken Mills - President and Chief Executive Officer

Vittal Vasista - Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Ying Huang - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Joshua Schimmer - Evercore ISI

Gbola Amusa - Chardan Capital

Patrick Christmas

Good morning. And thank you for joining us today. With us are, Ken Mills, REGENXBIO President and Chief Executive Officer and Vittal Vasista our Chief Financial Officer. Earlier this morning, REGENXBIO announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Dimension Therapeutics. This press release is available on our Web site at www.regenixbio.com.

Today’s conference call will include forward-looking statements, including without limitation, statements relating to the impact REGENXBIO expects its proposed acquisition of Dimension Therapeutics to have on the combined entities’ operations, and regarding our financial outlook, in addition to regulatory and product development plans. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results or developments to differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements.

Any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks and uncertainties. These risks are described in the risk factors and management’s discussion and analysis section of REGENXBIO’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, for the year ended December 31, 2016 and comparable risk factor sections of REGENXBIO’s quarterly report on Form 10-Q, for the quarter ended June 30, 2017, which are on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on the SEC’s Web site, and other filings we may make with the SEC.

Any information we provide on this conference call, is provided only as of the date of this call, August 25, 2017. And we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements we may make on this call, whether as a result of new information future events or otherwise. Please be advised that today’s call is being recorded and webcast. In addition, any unaudited or pro forma financial information that maybe provided is preliminary and does not report to project financial positions or operating results of the Company. Actual results may differ materially.

I would now like to turn the call over to Ken Mills, President and Chief Executive Officer of REGENXBIO.

Ken Mills

Thank you, Patrick and good morning everyone. Thanks for joining us. We are very pleased to announce earlier this morning that we signed a merger agreement to acquire Dimension Therapeutics in an all-stock transaction. We believe this acquisition will enhance our leadership position in the field AAV gene and will further our mission of improving the lives of patients through the curative potential of gene therapy. The Dimension’s assets are a strong strategic fit with our mission and with our current development efforts, and we believe this transaction creates substantial value for shareholders of both companies.

Once closed, the transaction will immediately expand REGENXBIO’s metabolic disease franchise, one of our three internal focus areas, with the addition of a clinical stage product candidate, DTX301 and the product candidate nearing IND filing DTX401. All Dimension candidates, including DTX301 and DTX401, utilize REGENXBIO’s NAV technology and have been developed under exclusive license as previously granted by REGENXBIO to Dimension.

Our current pipeline has three clinical stage product candidates in RGX-314 for wet AMD, RGX-501 for treatment of HoFH and RGX-111, recently approved for a clinical trial for the treatment of MPS-1. Dimension’s two lead product candidates, coupled with our existing pipeline, will strengthen our position as a leading AAV gene therapy company and deliver one of the industry’s broadest clinical stage pipelines in 2018 and beyond. Following the closing of the acquisition of Dimension, we would have four clinical stage product candidates and two additional INDs expected to be filed in the next six months to 12 months.

For those not familiar with the two lead product candidates that we will add as part of the acquisition of Dimension, I will now provide an overview of the diseases and their development status; starting with DTX301 for the treatment of ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency, or OTC deficiency. OTC deficiency is a rare X-linked disorder that creates an accumulation of ammonia in the blood. OTC deficiency is the most common of the class of diseases, called urea cycle disorders. It’s caused by mutations in the OTC gene itself, which is responsible for producing the ornithine transcarbamylase enzyme.

The defective gene and resulting enzyme deficiency interrupts the urea cycle, a sequence of reactions that occur in liver cells and results in nitrogen accumulation in the blood stream, which takes the form of excesses in ammonia. This ammonia accumulation causes severe adverse cognitive and neurological effects, and can ultimately reach a coma and death.

The Urea Cycle Disorders Consortium estimates that approximately 10,000 patients are affected by OTC deficiency worldwide; although, many cases may go misdiagnosed or undiagnosed. Current treatment options are limited. OTC deficiency is managed through special daily immuno-acid formulas that provide a portion of dietary protein allowance. Poor compliance with this regiment, which is common, can be life threatening.

While these treatments may help, patients still experience hyperammonemic crisis. Liver transplant is also an option for severe patients, but this approach is associated with significant morbidity and mortality, creating a significant unmet need for patients suffering with the disease. As such, a gene therapy approach has the potential to significantly and positively impact the treatment paradigm of the OTC deficiency population.

GTX301 uses the NAV AAV8 vector to deliver a healthy copy of the OTC gene to liver cells in a one-time intravenous administration. The Phase 1/2 clinical trial for DTX301; a global multi-centre open label multi-cohort dose escalation trial is currently recruiting participants; 10 sites currently opened in the United States, UK, Spain and Canada; this product candidate is supported by strong in-vivo data with so stable gene expression mediated by NAV technology, enhance survival and prevention and reduction of hyperammonemia in animals.

Now, I will turn to DTX401, which is for the treatment of glycogen storage disease Type 1A. GSD1a, which is the most common genetically inherited glycogen storage disease is a rare autosomal recessive disorder caused by mutations in the G6PC gene that result in a deficiency of glucose-6-phosphatase, or G6Pase. G6Pase is necessary for breaking down sugar molecule glucose-6-phosphate. When glucose-6-phosphatase is not broken down, it is converted to glycogen or fat storage within cells, and this can cause hypoglycemia or low blood sugar. The hypoglycemia in GSD1 adding patients is severe, however, and can be life threatening while the accumulation of glycogen in certain organs and tissues can impair the ability of the tissues to function normally.

The Children's Fund for GSD research estimates that 6,000 or more patients are affected by this disease worldwide. Affected children must be fed every one to four hours in order to maintain blood glucose at an appropriate level. Many affected children will hire a gastric or nasal gastric tube in place to allow for overnight feedings. While most patients progress to adulthood, individuals within the GSD1a must maintain strict diets to ensure maintenance of normal glucose levels. Patients who are chronically untreated develop severe lactic acidosis, which can progress to renal failure.

Reduced quality of life experienced by GSD1a patients due to the need for a strict diet and frequent feedings represents a significant unmet need. The only FDA approved therapy is a dietary product, which does not address the underlying disease. An effective gene therapy with the potential to replace the defective G6PC gene could significantly improve the prognosis for affected children and adults suffering from the disease who must regularly confront the burden, the standard of care treatment, and the overhang of the significant risks, which emerge from non-compliance with the treatment. DTX 401 also uses the NAV AAV8 vector, in this case, to deliver a healthy copy of the G6PC gene to liver cells. As with DTX301, DTX401 is designed as a onetime intravenous administration.

Preclinical animal models have demonstrated that an AAV gene therapy may be able to produce stable gene expression, enhance survival and the prevention of hypoglycemia. An IND application is anticipated to be filed for DTX401 in early 2018. In addition, once closed, the proposed acquisition of Dimension will add the product candidate DTX201 for the treatment of hemophilia A to our pipeline. DTX201 is designed to use REGENXBIO's NAV technology to deliver a copy of the Factor VIII gene to liver cells, and is partnered through a global development and commercialization collaboration with Bayer.

Finally, once closed, the proposed acquisition also brings to REGENXBIO preclinical product candidates for PKU Wilson disease and Citrullinemia Type 1, manufacturing technologies and other intellectual properties developed by Dimension.

I would now like to turn the call over to Vit to just briefly describe the terms of the transaction.

Vittal Vasista

Thank you, Ken. As outlined in our press release, we intend to acquire Dimension in an all stock transaction for an implied value of approximately $3.41 per share. Under the terms of the agreement, Dimension will become a wholly owned subsidiary of REGENXBIO.

Dimension's shareholders will receive 0.1573 shares of REGENXBIO in exchange for each of their shares in Dimension, and are expected to own approximately 10.9% percent of the REGENXBIO at closing. It is anticipated that the transaction will close by year-end 2017, pending approval by Dimension shareholders, receipt of any required customary regulatory approvals and the satisfaction of other customary closing conditions.

We expect to provide guidance for the combined company in early 2018 after the close of the transaction. I will now turn the call back to Ken for some closing comments.

Ken Mills

Thanks, Vit. So we believe the proposed acquisition announced today will create significant value for REGENXBIO and Dimension shareholders, as we confirm REGENXBIO’s leadership position in the AAV gene therapy space.

The proposed acquisition allows REGENXBIO to acquire two leading product candidates that use our NAV AAV8 vector and expand our metabolic disease franchise. DTX301 and DTX401 are product candidates that address diseases with high unmet need and will become an important part of the strong internal pipeline at REGENXBIO that has the potential to achieve multiple milestones through the end of 2018 and beyond. These milestones will start with our expected interim updates anticipated by the end of this year for RGX-314 for wet AMD and RGX-501 for HoFH.

Along with DTX301 and DTX401, the transaction provides REGENXBIO with the collaboration with the leading biopharmaceutical company in Bayer, additional preclinical assets, technology capabilities and intellectual property. The acquisition of Dimension is another meaningful step in building a robust clinical pipeline of gene therapy product candidates with the goal of improving treatment options for patients and families in many diseases.

The proposed acquisitions fit squarely within our mission of improving the lives of patients through the curative potential of gene therapy, based on our proprietary NAV technology platform. And we look forward to sharing our progress on each of these important product candidates with you all in the future.

With that, I would like to open up the call now for any questions. Operator?

Q - Ying Huang

Maybe first of all, Ken, can you talk a little bit about the diagnoses of the OTC gene; sounds like it might be a little bit difficult to diagnose compared to the other program. And then secondly, do you guys have sufficient manufacturing capacity to bring both of these programs into the Phase I clinical trial. And then lastly, maybe Vit can talk little bit about what the implication is for the R&D cost for you guys going forward? Thank you.

Ken Mills

Thanks, Ying. Those are all great questions, and I’ll take them in order. So I think there’s -- in the urea cycle disorders space, I think OTC deficiency is one of the more well understood and more commonly diagnosed of the urea cycle disorders. And I think that there certainly is a spectrum of disease that presents across the natural history of the population in some cases diagnosis comes quite early, because there is interim crisis, in other cases certainly, there are less severe circumstances for patients with OTC deficiency.

But I think with the better awareness, including treatments that have emerged over the last several years and the fact that the natural history of the disease certainly can, at times, create a spectrum or symptoms that I think physicians worldwide have become more familiar with, I think the evolution of the diagnosis of the disease is going exactly in the direction that sets up well for the development and support of the treatment for OTC deficiency.

With respect to the second question, our plans throughout 2016 and 2017, Ying, have been focused on ensuring that we have the capabilities to support manufacturing for clinical and later stage with respect to our four lead product candidates, but as well as anticipating the growth of the Company in terms of adding pipeline programs. So we're right on track to be able to support the addition of programs, including the DTX301 and DTX401. And lastly, Vit, do you want to comment about what sort of guidance we're giving right now on R&D spend?

Vittal Vasista

As we mentioned earlier, I think that as we go through the process of integration, we’ll do the much better handle on our anticipated spending in 2018 as it relates to R&D. But based on the fact that we are adding one clinical stage program and another program that will be moving in the clinic, it would be anticipated that R&D spending should increase in 2018 over what our original plans were.

Joshua Schimmer

I guess first given the relationship with Dimension-REGENX, are there any factors, such as contractual or progress obligations to consider that might preclude another bidder from a [merger]?

Ken Mills

No, the Board -- both companies unanimously approved the acquisition, and all factors were considered during the process through which the parties came to agreement.

Joshua Schimmer

Any reason to believe that the Dimension IP may extend beyond their development stage programs either other systemically administered AAV gene therapy approach or another targeted ones?

Ken Mills

I think that there is a portfolio of intellectual property that exists within Dimension associated with its lead product candidates that has claims that have the opportunity to extend beyond literal implementation of the disease targeted areas. This is intellectual property that as becomes part of a larger intellectual property portfolio of REGENXBIO, we'll be exercising in as broad and deeper way as possible.

Joshua Schimmer

And since you have had separate manufacturing efforts. Do you plan to consolidate them, and how much effort and time might that take to accomplish?

Ken Mills

This area of manufacturing between the two companies is one where they are actually fantastic synergies, and serve an excellent nucleus of both common understanding of technology but also common use of technology on both sides. So we view the opportunity of the acquisition to provide a really excellent platform for just continuing to interrogate basically, as you know, our mammalian cell culture production processes that we think will support, not only the expansion of additional programs but be able to support us all the way through commercialization, I think; REGENXBIO and Dimension have always been and continue to be very aligned on that; and so it's going to be a great fit, post acquisition as well.

Joshua Schimmer

And then in terms of the timing for data readout for 301 and 401. When might we first get update?

Ken Mills

I think we certainly will be able to recompile the entire new combined pipeline of REGENXBIO post acquisition, Currently, Dimension is in the process of beginning recruitment and enrollment in 301 study, and has given guidance for interim updated data by the end of 2017. I think there's no guidance at this point other than the IND filing for DTX-401. And again, I think this is something that, as a team, we'll be able to revisit and support new guidance, post closing, typically around the time that we're beginning our efforts to talk with all of you about our plans for 2018 in any event.

Joshua Schimmer

Got it. Thanks so much. Great to see these assets have an opportunity to move forward with a little bit more speed.

Ken Mills

Thanks Josh, appreciate it.

Gbola Amusa

So Ken, you've been the Dimension partner, so you've had information that their market doesn't have heading into this acquisition. And could you talk a little bit about the types of information, not the information with sales, but the type of information you had that made you see value in Dimension that perhaps the market wasn't seeing. And then second question is Dimension's shares dropped almost precipitously at the beginning of the year due to some data, which are questioned by the market in hemophilia B. And so my question there is that to what extent are you comfortable that the issues with that product or the vector were limited and shouldn't be extrapolated to the other programs.

Ken Mills

So, as you alluded to, Dimension Therapeutics is NAV technology licensee of REGENXBIO among 10 other NAV technology licensees that we have currently. And so, in the course of us being licensors of technology, we of course have agreements that govern both diligence and communication between the parties. And I think it definitely under, confidential agreements and terms governed under those licenses provides us updates from our NAV technology licensees on their progress and advancement of programs, of which there are over 20 in development, if we include all of the Dimension programs in that.

And so what we are able to see through those contracts and understanding outside of what’s publically available is I think important to understanding how the NAV technology platform is working in different disease areas, both at the preclinical and clinical stages. And I think we have always said and feel strongly that that's a real benefit and advantage within the nucleus of decision making of REGENXBIO to be able to internalize that information to make good decisions about how to bring to bear great programs in our pipeline, both our internal programs and ultimately the opportunity to acquire additional programs those that even may be in existence actuarially from REGENXBIO. And this is absolutely a case of that, where we have a technology understanding and understanding of a licensee and the work that they were doing. And absolutely saw a fantastic value created from the work that was done at Dimension and feel that we can provide a platform for expanding the value and opportunity space around DTX301 and DTX401, in particular.

Alluding back to the beginning of the year and the reporting of data by Dimension with respect to the DTX101 that was certainly information that I think was important to share with the fields with respect to AAV gene therapy. We, I think like many of our licensees, recognize how innovative the development of AAV gene therapy is and how important it is at this stage to be communicating clearly about everything that’s going on with respect to development of programs across the entire industry. As a partner for Dimension, we’re incredibly proud of their approach and information sharing that was going on with respect to the details of that program.

And in particular I guess what I can highlight, Gbola, that certainly has become apparent I think in the announcement today is that DTX101 an intravenous administration of an AAV vector for the treatment hemophilia B, used a viral vector cascade called AAV RH-10 that is different than the viral vector cascade in the NAV technology platform; NAV AAV8, which is what’s used for the DTX301, DTX401 and also in RGX-501, for HoFH. So our familiarity, as a company with the AAV8 vector in terms of its application in the development of treatments via intravenous administration, was an important factor in f identifying the synergy and qualifying the great science in order to see the value for our DTX301 and DTX401 perhaps in contrast to how the market viewed the DTX101 data earlier in the year.

Ken Mills

Thank you very much, Operator. And we appreciate this morning everyone dialing in and listening. We look forward to speaking with you all again on this topic and importantly on the topics of the progress of the advancement of the REGENXBIO pipeline in the future. Thanks for your time this morning.

