Nike's Woes Translate To Investor Opportunity

The North American market looks weak for Nike in terms of growth, and Adidas is one of the reasons for this.

Nike (NKE) failed to meet its own expectations this year, and the market kind of returned the favor. With Adidas increasing the heat on Nike, growth in the US for the Number One player hasn't come to a standstill, but has, nonetheless, slowed down in a great way. The short term outlook definitely looks bleak in the United States because fashion trends need time to take shape, but what about the long term outlook of Nike? Can revenues from outside the United States, which accounted for 53.82% of Nike Brand revenues during the fourth quarter, lift the company out of the doldrums? If that's true, then this could be the perfect opportunity to load up on NKE.

The United States is one of the largest markets for Nike, and the company reported flat growth during the fourth quarter of the current fiscal which ended in May 2017. Adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY), on the other hand, reported a 19.7% sales growth during the first six months of 2017, and expects that trend to continue through the rest of the year.

"Due to the strong financial performance in the first half of 2017, adidas has increased its 2017 financial outlook. The company now expects sales to increase at a rate between 17% and 19% (previously: to increase at a rate between 12% and 14%) on a currency-neutral basis in 2017. " - Adidas Q2-2017 Press Release

Nike will do everything it can to get its growth rate back up in the United States, but the company will need time to execute its plans. With nearly 44% of revenue coming from this key market, Nike's overall performance will continue to be greatly impacted by its performance there. Clearly, the short term outlook is bad, and it's not really a surprise that we find Nike's valuation multiples have kept coming down since 2016.

Outside Markets

But Nike is a global brand, not a regional one. There are several markets around the world where Nike's revenue has been growing. Greater China and Emerging Markets are already playing a sizable role in keeping Nike's revenue growth rate on the positive side, and they do have the potential to carry Nike's long term future.

In fiscal 2017, Greater China and Emerging Markets contributed 26% of Nike's overall revenue, the same level as it was in 2011. One reason these two segments still account for only one fourth of Nike's revenue is because of Nike's robust growth in the United States, where revenues increased from $7.57 billion in 2011 to $15.216 billion in 2017. During this period, Nike doubled its revenue in North America, Western Europe and Greater China.

But Nike's long term growth potential in Greater China and Emerging markets is much higher than what it can achieve in developed economies such as North America and Western Europe. In 2017, revenue from Greater China grew 17%, and grew by 14% in Emerging Markets in constant currency. A stronger dollar took a huge bite out of Nike's growth in these regions, reducing fiscal 2017 growth in Greater China to 12% and, in Emerging Markets, to 8%. If the dollar doesn't strengthen any further, ten percent revenue growth in Greater China and Emerging Markets will increase the Nike brand's revenue by 2.5%. The possibility of achieving double digit growth in these regions is very real, because the fastest-growing economies and the most populous regions in the world are in this region.

Nike is still growing in all the regions. Even if it were saddled with low single digit-growth in the United States for the next few years, Greater China and Emerging Markets can push it to mid single digits, at least.

Nike has enough potential to keep increasing its revenues despite its problems in North America and the competition from a resurgent Adidas. But those aren't the only reasons its PE has dropped from 32+ in late 2015 to the current 20+levels. Nike's own actions have a lot to do with it as well.

Investment Case

Nike raised expectations by candidly announcing that it is targeting $50 billion in annual revenues by 2020. The management made the announcement in October 2015. In fiscal 2015, Nike's annual revenue was $30,601 million, and to get to $50 billion from that point in five years, the company would have had to show 10 to 12 percent growth every year. Unfortunately for Nike, things have now changed so much that it has to make do with half that targeted annual growth. And when growth rate changes, market valuation tends to follow suit. Nike definitely has a lot of short-term headaches to handle, but what are the long-term prospects?

It is possibly more important to understand that Nike is still a global brand with impressive reach and momentum outside North America, as we've just seen. And those factors will keep revenues growing in the long term. Over time, those international revenue figures will continue to outsize North American revenues by a larger quantum every year, gradually reducing Nike's dependence on what is currently their core market. And that's likely to happen faster if revenues from overseas continue to grow far more rapidly than in developed markets.

With long-term growth prospects looking positive, we're not going to see Nike trading at the 20 times earnings levels that often in the future. If you're ready for the long haul, buy Nike and hold it forever.

