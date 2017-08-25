With markets showing little optimism for inflation growth, policy changes would appear forced. Lack of policy and rate hikes could back the Fed into a wall for the next slowdown.

With the Fed pushing its unraveling of the balance sheet and still pushing rate hikes moving forward, how will the economy react?

With yields as low as they are, geopolitical uncertainty causing risk-off tones in the markets, and equities at all-time highs, a looming correction is on the minds of investors.

Rate Hike Prospects

With all of the monetary policy experts at Jackson Hole this week, it seems fitting to discuss the Fed's plan for backing off the easing of financial conditions in upcoming months. With the Fed expected to start unraveling its balance sheet in the fall of 2017, I believe it's fitting to attempt to gauge the economy's reaction to a flux of treasuries and mortgage-backed securities (MBS) being brought back into the market. In this article, I will attempt to detail the potential consequences of QT (quantitative tightening) and the balance sheet unraveling, as well as the prospects for monetary policy moving forward.

It has been long-known that yields are well below their historic averages, as well as equities trading at P/Es. This suggests that the end of the cycle and record-breaking bull market could be on its last legs. Although the economy is at a relatively stable (not quick, but stable) pace of growth in the 1%-3% region, the geopolitical risks of the new administration and the lack of policy the market has priced into securities since the election bring uncertainty to the markets, causing the low bond yields.

Below is the current yield curve as of Friday morning:

Source: Bloomberg, personal data

Using treasury inflation-protected securities (TIPS) to gauge inflation expectations, we see that the markets are not expecting a 2% inflation target either. Using TIPS yields, below are the implied inflation expectations currently priced into the market:

Source: Bloomberg, personal data

Not only do the general market conditions suggest sub-2% inflation, but a survey of 62 economists by The Wall Street Journal showed that inflation is not expected to go anywhere in the coming months. Below is a distribution of inflation expectations for December 2017 from the Wall Street Journal Economic Survey for August:

And for June 2018:

Source: Wall Street Journal, personal data

So, it shows that the 2% target is not expected for quite a long time. This suggests that raising the federal funds rate should not happen. Raising the rate would suppress spending and borrowing even more than it currently has done.

On the other hand, with asset prices at the levels they're currently at, raising rates seems wise to provide a cushion for the next QE program during the next downturn. At current levels, with a 1.16% Fed funds rate and only a 1.25% target currently, a downturn would almost certainly bring back the rhetoric of zero to negative interest rates.

Balance Sheet Unraveling

At the trough of the financial crisis, the Fed began buying treasuries and MBS and grew its balance sheet to record levels. This was done with the intention of inflating asset prices, which it has been very successful with. With the linearity of the S&P 500 from the time of the bond purchasing to today, it raises questions about whether the linearity will have the same look to the downside as they minimize their holdings.

Below is Federal Reserve Treasury holdings of all maturities:

Source: FRED, personal data

Below is a depiction of the linearity of the markets in relation to the growth of the Fed's balance sheet:

Source: FRED, personal data

While is it extremely difficult to gauge the outcomes of the balance sheet unraveling, the linearity the market has shown since the commencement of the balance sheet expansion brings up the question of whether or not the market would have similar linearity on the way back down, as asset holdings shrink on the balance sheet.

Conclusion

As the Fed moves forward with monetary policy, it will be interesting to see what it decides to do with the Fed funds rate. With tepid inflation and no expectations in the markets for inflation growth, a rate hike does not appear justified currently. However, not raising rates high enough will back the Fed against a wall for the next downturn, whenever it might come. As for the balance sheet unraveling, while extremely uncertain because of its impact on the markets during expansion, it's interesting to think of the consequences of the opposite effects on the market.

Moving Forward

It appears as if a strong demand for bonds will continue to push yields lower. Should the Fed move forward with the unraveling of the balance sheet, I do think that the new treasuries being injected into the markets will be received well, continuing to push yields lower.

Because the deflating of the balance sheet has been well communicated to markets, I do believe that bond demand will remain strong. However, no one can be certain because of the lack of experience with this form of open market action. There is no textbook move for the Fed in regard to the balance sheet. That uncertainty regarding the outcomes also shows strong prospects for bonds, which suggests steadily low rates during the cycle of unraveling.

As long as bond yields remain low, the demand for yield will continue to push investors to equities, both domestic and foreign. It would take a strong reversal in American economic data for investors to leave the U.S. equity markets. Europe, Asia and emerging markets also look appealing in terms of returns. The reason for the recent stagnation in the markets appears to be a skittishness stemming from all-time highs in most equities. However, until major reversals turn the underlying economic trends, equities will remain strong as long as bond yields remain at current levels.

