High Liner Foods: An Opportunity For Growth

High Liner’s (OTC:HLNFF) share price has been beaten down the past three years, but given the strengths of the firm, and potential future opportunities, this may be the time to purchase a strong dividend stock that is presently undervalued.

Company Overview

High Liner Foods (“the company”) bills itself as a provider of value-added frozen seafood:

We are the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added (i.e. processed) frozen seafood, producing a wide range of products from breaded and battered items to seafood entrées, that are sold to North American food retailers and foodservice distributors. The retail channel includes grocery and club stores and our products are sold throughout the U.S., Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Mirabel, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co. labels. The foodservice channel includes sales of seafood that are usually eaten outside the home and our branded products are sold through distributors to restaurants and institutions under the High Liner, Icelandic Seafood1 and FPI labels. The Company is also a major supplier of private-label value-added frozen premium seafood products to North American food retailers and foodservice distributors.

The company has two key strategic levers that it pulls on to increase revenue, which is encapsulated in its overall strategy statement for “sustainable organic sales volume growth and the acquisition of frozen seafood businesses.” (Source: Annual Report) Organic sales growth is driven by delivering products to retail and commercial customers in Canada, and outside of Canada (primarily the US and Mexico), through a number of brand imprints, outlined in the table below:

High Liner Fisher Boy Sea Cuisine C. Wirthy & Co. Icelandic Seafood FPI Mirabel Canadian Retail X Canadian Commercial X X X US Retail X X X US Commercial X X X

The effectiveness of their retail presence is captured by the All Commodity Volume (“ACV”) metric, which is reported by Nielson in Canada and IRI in the US (source: Annual Report), and for the most recent fiscal year ACV for the company is 100% and 86% respectively for Canada and the US. ACV is an important metric, as it is “a measure of the volume of the traditional grocery stores as a percentage of total stores in a market (Canada or the U.S.) in which our products are sold.” Viewed from another perspective, ACV is a proxy for the percentage of stores that carry the company’s products under one of its key seven brands, and ratings of 100% and 86% represent that High Liner has products on 100% and 86% of grocery store shelves in the Canadian and US markets.

The other lever upon which the company executes is through acquisitions, five of which have been completed since 2007. These acquisitions help to boost top and bottom line growth by expanding market share and market visibility (e.g. The Icelandic Seafood acquisition), improving production (e.g. leveraging manufacturing facilities of acquired firms), and improving overall profit margins vis-à-vis an economies of scale.

2007: Fishery Products International (FPI) . The FPI acquisition added expanded manufacturing and marketing prowess to High Liner. The acquisition introduced facilities in Danvers, Massachusetts, introducing a new product platform for High Liner. Moreover, the consolidated purchasing power of the combined firm helped to drive lower prices from suppliers. Finally, the addition of FPI introduced an expanded shrimp line, and added the Royal Sea Brands line of products to High Liner’s product portfolio. (Source: 2007 Annual Report).

. The FPI acquisition added expanded manufacturing and marketing prowess to High Liner. The acquisition introduced facilities in Danvers, Massachusetts, introducing a new product platform for High Liner. Moreover, the consolidated purchasing power of the combined firm helped to drive lower prices from suppliers. Finally, the addition of FPI introduced an expanded shrimp line, and added the Royal Sea Brands line of products to High Liner’s product portfolio. (Source: 2007 Annual Report). 2010: Viking Seafoods (Viking). Based out of Malden, Massachusetts, Viking was a “leading supplier of value-added seafood to the U.S. food service market.” The addition of Viking to High Liner expanded High Liner’s product offerings, and added a new revenue stream, which had top-line sales of approximately US$40 million (based on Viking’s 2010 revenue). Similar to the FPI acquisition, the increased revenues of the Viking acquisition give more purchasing power wherein “[t]he Viking Acquisition will also increase our competitive advantage in procuring raw material and finished goods.” Source: 2010 Annual Report.

2011: Icelandic Group’s US and Asian operations (Icelandic) . The Icelandic acquisition introduced brands such as “Brewer’s Choice, Big Bob’s Belly Buster and Redhook Beer Battered Seafood, along with Samband of Iceland, Seastar, and Seaside food service products.” (Source: Business Wire). Moreover, it strengthened High Liner’s position as a lead purchaser of seafood wherein High Liner “became the world’s largest single buyer of cod and haddock.” The Icelandic acquisition was also impetus for strengthening High Liner’s supply chain by “implementing our systems capability to put the entire company on one management platform that will integrate purchasing, ordering, shipping and billing.” (Source: 2011 Annual Report).

. The Icelandic acquisition introduced brands such as “Brewer’s Choice, Big Bob’s Belly Buster and Redhook Beer Battered Seafood, along with Samband of Iceland, Seastar, and Seaside food service products.” (Source: Business Wire). Moreover, it strengthened High Liner’s position as a lead purchaser of seafood wherein High Liner “became the world’s largest single buyer of cod and haddock.” The Icelandic acquisition was also impetus for strengthening High Liner’s supply chain by “implementing our systems capability to put the entire company on one management platform that will integrate purchasing, ordering, shipping and billing.” (Source: 2011 Annual Report). 2013: American Pride Seafoods (American Pride) . Similar to previous acquisitions, the American Pride acquisition added new products to High Liner’s product portfolio. More importantly however, it further strengthened the supply and manufacturing chain by adding a “significant U.S.-based scallop processing operation to [the company’s] portfolio … The company’s facility in New Bedford, MA processes more than seven million pounds of scallops annually.” (Source: 2013 Annual Report)

. Similar to previous acquisitions, the American Pride acquisition added new products to High Liner’s product portfolio. More importantly however, it further strengthened the supply and manufacturing chain by adding a “significant U.S.-based scallop processing operation to [the company’s] portfolio … The company’s facility in New Bedford, MA processes more than seven million pounds of scallops annually.” (Source: 2013 Annual Report) 2014: Atlantic Trading (Atlantic). The Atlantic acquisition resulted in High Liner acquiring “one of the largest importers of Atlantic salmon in the U.S. With annual sales of $75 million to $80 million.” The acquisition more than doubled High Liner’s annual sales of frozen salmon products. Similar to Icelandic and American Pride, the supply chain was strengthened as Atlantic introduced new sustainably sourced products from Chile and Norway. (Source: 2014 Annual Report)

Fundamentals Review

Summary fundamental data for the past 11 years is shown in the table below. The company has some interesting quirks, which must be worked out before doing an in depth analysis, primary around reporting currency and “effective” currency. Since F2012 the company has filed its annual report in US dollars, mainly due to the fact that the majority of the company’s revenue is from the United States. However, the stock trades primarily on the Toronto Stock Exchange in Canadian Dollars. Moreover, its dividend is paid out in Canadian dollars.

For that reason, EPS, free cash flow, and book value in the table below are reported in Canadian dollars, converted from US dollars; the effective exchange rates are listed in the appendix. Dividend and market price are reported as announced by High Liner as they are already denominated in Canadian dollars.

In reviewing the past 11 years’ worth of data, there was a large EPS decline in F2012. The company took on $250MM in long term debt in F2011 to fund the Icelandic acquisition, and reviewing historical information, this drop in F2012 can be attributed to actions the company took to amend the terms of the $250MM debt. This amendment resulted in a one-time charge in F2012-Q4, which had a material impact on bottom line EPS.

The primary concern with High Liner is the decline in year over year revenue. Over a 11 year period the growth is impressive, at 13.83% CAGR, however since F2014 revenue has been on a steady decline. The company’s management believes that the primary reason for the decline is in slowing demand for their core product: battered and breaded seafood, “demand for traditional breaded and battered frozen seafood products, which makes up a significant portion of our product portfolio today, has been declining.” (Source: Annual Report). That said, while top line revenue has been decreasing, operating profit margin and net profit margin have been flat or increasing over the same period, as evidenced in the below chart.

The conflicting measures of decreasing revenue but increasing profit margins have helped to stave-off a decline in EPS; over the three year period EPS is actually higher in F2016 than it was in F2014, even though revenue in F2014 was 10.00% higher than in F2016.

F2014 F2015 F2016 Revenue ($thousand USD) $1,051,613 $1,001,507 $956,016 EPS (USD) $0.99 $0.96 $1.07 USDCAD $1.16010 $1.38400 $1.34278 EPS (CAD) $1.15 $1.33 $1.43

Another challenge in reviewing High Liner’s financials is the reporting of earnings and free cash flow. Earnings are reported in US dollars, however High Liner is a Canadian company, so a more accurate reflection of the company’s earnings would be to convert the earnings to Canadian dollars. As illustrated in the graph below, this can yield misleading results. The red bar represents EPS when measured in US, but the black bar represents earnings when measured in Canadian dollars.

If we were to naively observe the black bar we would be fooled into thinking that the earnings—except for the decline in F2012 due to the debt restructuring—have been on an upward trajectory. However, observed in USD, earnings have been more flat over the past 5 years.

Over the previous 11 years, the dividend has experienced an impressive 17.92% compounded annual growth, and the share price has experienced 16.38% compounded growth. However, the share price has declined in sync with the drop in revenues—this correlation between falling revenues and falling share price demonstrates that the market may already be pricing in the perceived loss of value in the company due to the lackluster revenue growth.

The dividend payout ratio—illustrated below—has also been impressive. Ignoring the anomaly of F2012, the payout ratio compared to the EPS (in Canadian $) has been consistently under 40% for the past 10 years. When measured against free cash flow the payout ratio exhibits a little more volatility, and the firm actually paid out more in dividends than its cashflow for two years reporting periods (F2011 and F2014).

Notwithstanding the variability of the free cash flow, the low payout ratio when measured against EPS demonstrates that there is plenty of room for dividend increases, and somewhat alleviates the risk of a dividend cut: at the very least High Liner should be able to maintain its dividend, if not to continue its year over year growth of the dividend.

At 16.38% compounded annually over the past 11 years, the share price growth since F2006 has not been as impressive as the dividend growth; however 16.38% CAGR is still an impressive feat. As the following chart demonstrates, since the stock has come down from its F2013 peak, the price is coming closer to the theoretical Graham price. If anything, the decrease in share price shows that the market was overvaluing the company: in 2013 the company was selling for almost double its theoretical Graham price, and as of F2016 the stock price is trending to near equilibrium with the theoretical Graham price.

Reviewing the P/E and P/BV multiples, as of F2016 the firm is trading at a P/E of less than 15, and a P/BV of roughly 2 x. The valuation based on the most recent quarterly results (April 1, 2017) are captured in the table below. Taking a classical value approach, we prefer to see firms whose P/E is less than 15, P/BV is less than 1.5, or a combined ratio of P/E × P/BV is less than 22.5. Based on the current share price, mean forward EPS from analysts, and most recent quarterly results, the company looks undervalued with a P/E × P/BV of 20.29, and is underpriced from the theoretical Graham price by 0.95 x.

Current Price $14.01 MRQ Book Price $7.39 Mean Forward EPS (US$) $1.31 Current Dividend $0.56 Dividend Yield 4.00% TTM P/E 10.6947 TTM P/BV 1.8968 P/E × P/BV 20.2860 Max Price $14.75 Graham Multiple 0.95 x

In summary, the dividend growth has been very good the past decade, and the dividend payout ratio when measured against earnings in Canadian dollars is relatively strong. However, the strength should be taken with a grain of salt: much of the perceived increase in earnings is due to a favourable exchange rate. For example, in F2012 the US dollar and Canadian dollar were trading at close to par (i.e. US$1=CAD$1). However, in F2013, F2014, F2015, and F2016, the weaker Canadian dollar has given a 6%, 16%, 38%, and 34% (cumulatively) boost to bottom line earnings, all due to currency fluctuations.

That said, the company is still undervalued, and at its current price has a 4.00% dividend yield. However, with decreasing revenues, the question is whether or not High Liner represents a value trap: a stock that is purchased because it seems cheap, and it is cheap because there is little possible upside. The following section presents a strategic review on the company’s operations, and helps to provide some insight as to whether or not High Liner represents a value trap.

Strategic Review

The company has a number of strengths working in its favour:

Focused Product Portfolio . Discussed earlier, the company has seven key products, one of which (its namesake, High Liner), is dominant in 75% of its target markets. This focus on only a handful of product lines, which are customized for their target market (i.e. Canada vs. US, retail vs. commercial), positions the company to clearly articulate their product offerings, and focus research and development vis-à-vis Innovation Engineering—discussed later—for each segment.

. Discussed earlier, the company has seven key products, one of which (its namesake, High Liner), is dominant in 75% of its target markets. This focus on only a handful of product lines, which are customized for their target market (i.e. Canada vs. US, retail vs. commercial), positions the company to clearly articulate their product offerings, and focus research and development vis-à-vis Innovation Engineering—discussed later—for each segment. Brand Name Recognition . With a focused product portfolio, the company has a very recognizable name. This is evidenced by the ACV scores of 100% and 86% respectively in Canada and the US, as of F2016.

. With a focused product portfolio, the company has a very recognizable name. This is evidenced by the ACV scores of 100% and 86% respectively in Canada and the US, as of F2016. History of Acquisitions . Mentioned earlier, one key lever for growth is through acquisitions. Each of the acquisitions mentioned earlier has either (A) expanded the company’s product offerings by introducing new products; (B) improved the company’s purchasing power due to higher volumes; or (C) enhanced the supply chain and/or distribution of the company.

. Mentioned earlier, one key lever for growth is through acquisitions. Each of the acquisitions mentioned earlier has either (A) expanded the company’s product offerings by introducing new products; (B) improved the company’s purchasing power due to higher volumes; or (C) enhanced the supply chain and/or distribution of the company. Diversified Source Arrangements . A company such as High Liner has two choices when considering where to obtain its supplies: it can either “build” its supplies via farming and harvesting operations, or “buy” supplies from various suppliers and vendors. The decision to “build” is typically driven by the exact product offerings that a company has, which allows them to focus on those offerings. However, High Liner has a diversified product lineup of various species of seafood (For example, but not limited to, shrimp, scallops, crab, lobster, and various breeds of fish such as Salmon, Tilapia, and Haddock). Moreover, discussed below, High Liner has an Innovation Engineering process for food research and development. As stated in their most recent annual report, “[w]e have no harvesting or farming operations, so we procure many species from around the world, accessing product from various fisheries in different parts of the globe” This diversification allows the company to source inputs to their products on favourable terms. Because they do not have their own harvesting or farming operations, they are not subject to the capital and/or operational overhead related to those operations, and they are able to quickly source inputs to their products as needed. I.e. they can “shop around” to find suppliers that fit their specific requirements. This strategy also complements the Innovation Engineering process, and the overall product portfolio growth, as new products can be brought quickly to market by finding an appropriate supplier, versus having to update their own farming and/or harvesting operations.

. A company such as High Liner has two choices when considering where to obtain its supplies: it can either “build” its supplies via farming and harvesting operations, or “buy” supplies from various suppliers and vendors. The decision to “build” is typically driven by the exact product offerings that a company has, which allows them to focus on those offerings. However, High Liner has a diversified product lineup of various species of seafood (For example, but not limited to, shrimp, scallops, crab, lobster, and various breeds of fish such as Salmon, Tilapia, and Haddock). Moreover, discussed below, High Liner has an Innovation Engineering process for food research and development. As stated in their most recent annual report, “[w]e have no harvesting or farming operations, so we procure many species from around the world, accessing product from various fisheries in different parts of the globe” This diversification allows the company to source inputs to their products on favourable terms. Because they do not have their own harvesting or farming operations, they are not subject to the capital and/or operational overhead related to those operations, and they are able to quickly source inputs to their products as needed. I.e. they can “shop around” to find suppliers that fit their specific requirements. This strategy also complements the Innovation Engineering process, and the overall product portfolio growth, as new products can be brought quickly to market by finding an appropriate supplier, versus having to update their own farming and/or harvesting operations. Lack of Pure Play competitors. The only true “pure play” competitor to High Liner Foods is Clearwater Seafoods (OTC:CSEAF). There are other competitors in the pre-packaged food segment (e.g. Maple Leaf Foods (OTCPK:MLFNF), Saputo Inc. (OTCPK:SAPIF), Premium Brands (OTC:PRBZF), etc.); however each of those companies focuses on a wider portfolio of offerings than High Liner and Clearwater. With little pure play competitors, High Liner is able to focus its efforts on maintaining its brand name recognition and product innovation.

Strengths aside, there are a number of threats and/or hindrances to the company’s operations.

Currency Risk . As mentioned earlier, High Liner reports in US dollars, but even though a large percentage of its business is from outside of Canada (see the appendix for a breakdown), High Liner is a Canadian company. Demonstrated by the variance in EPS, changes in the USDCAD exchange rate could have a material impact on payout ratios, etc. for the firm.

. As mentioned earlier, High Liner reports in US dollars, but even though a large percentage of its business is from outside of Canada (see the appendix for a breakdown), High Liner is a Canadian company. Demonstrated by the variance in EPS, changes in the USDCAD exchange rate could have a material impact on payout ratios, etc. for the firm. Legislative Risk. High Liner operates in the food industry, in multiple countries. This may pose challenges as the company must deal with: Multiple food and safety organizations for production and distribution of food Multiple countries and organizations on procurement of seafood for their products

High Liner operates in the food industry, in multiple countries. This may pose challenges as the company must deal with: Input limits . High Liner operates in an industry that may have limits on the inputs to its products, i.e. it may only be able to purchase a limited tonnage of any specific fish at any one time. To the extent that High Liner has a number of different product offerings, if they introduce new products that would put them over any allowable quotas for products, they may cannibalize their own sales. For example, if the total allowable shrimp input is 10 metric tonnes annually, and they introduce a new shrimp product offering that requires them to purchase 12 metric tonnes annually, then they would have to make a strategic decision to cut back on production of other products, to stay within their allowable quotas.

. High Liner operates in an industry that may have limits on the inputs to its products, i.e. it may only be able to purchase a limited tonnage of any specific fish at any one time. To the extent that High Liner has a number of different product offerings, if they introduce new products that would put them over any allowable quotas for products, they may cannibalize their own sales. For example, if the total allowable shrimp input is 10 metric tonnes annually, and they introduce a new shrimp product offering that requires them to purchase 12 metric tonnes annually, then they would have to make a strategic decision to cut back on production of other products, to stay within their allowable quotas. Food Safety . As the company produces products for (human) consumption, there are risks around food safety, allergens, etc. This was most recently evidenced with a food recall for specific High Liner products due to those products containing milk and/or egg allergens. (Source: US Foods).

. As the company produces products for (human) consumption, there are risks around food safety, allergens, etc. This was most recently evidenced with a food recall for specific High Liner products due to those products containing milk and/or egg allergens. (Source: US Foods). Consumer Preferences . It was mentioned above that one reason for declining sales is the decline in demand for breaded and/or battered seafood products. Insofar as consumer preferences change, High Liner must adapt its product offerings to meet changing consumer demands.

. It was mentioned above that one reason for declining sales is the decline in demand for breaded and/or battered seafood products. Insofar as consumer preferences change, High Liner must adapt its product offerings to meet changing consumer demands. Public Perception of Inputs . As High Liner is using living inputs (i.e. fish, shrimp, etc.), the company is susceptible to public awareness around the seafood industry. Perception of the fair and ethical harvesting of fish, the use of animals as a food source, etc., may shift consumer preferences or bring negative publicity to the company in the event of events that may occur outside of the company’s control. For example, if a harvesting operation violates guidelines for the harvesting of fish, High Liner may be indirectly impacted if the public perceives “all” frozen seafood providers to have been in violation.

. As High Liner is using living inputs (i.e. fish, shrimp, etc.), the company is susceptible to public awareness around the seafood industry. Perception of the fair and ethical harvesting of fish, the use of animals as a food source, etc., may shift consumer preferences or bring negative publicity to the company in the event of events that may occur outside of the company’s control. For example, if a harvesting operation violates guidelines for the harvesting of fish, High Liner may be indirectly impacted if the public perceives “all” frozen seafood providers to have been in violation. Supply Chain Management . As stated by the company, “[s]eafood is a complex category for our retail and foodservice customers. Buying seafood is complex due to a global supply chain and the existence of more than one hundred commercial species.”

. As stated by the company, “[s]eafood is a complex category for our retail and foodservice customers. Buying seafood is complex due to a global supply chain and the existence of more than one hundred commercial species.” Acquisition Growth. One of the company’s strategies for growth is through acquisition; however this strategy is only successful insofar as there are relevant companies to acquire.

Notwithstanding potential challenges to the company, there are a number of opportunities as well.

Re-appointment of Henry Demone as CEO . As announced in August 14, 2017 (Source: High Liner), the former CEO who left in 2014 was brought back by the board of directors to replace the outgoing CEO Keith Decker. Demone was the CEO from 1992 to 2015 and saw the company through a number of acquisitions, initiated the dividend, and generally expanded the business to where it is today. If history is any indicator, Demone’s return should yield positive returns for shareholders.

. As announced in August 14, 2017 (Source: High Liner), the former CEO who left in 2014 was brought back by the board of directors to replace the outgoing CEO Keith Decker. Demone was the CEO from 1992 to 2015 and saw the company through a number of acquisitions, initiated the dividend, and generally expanded the business to where it is today. If history is any indicator, Demone’s return should yield positive returns for shareholders. Sustainable Fishing . In 2013 High Liner committed to 100% of its wild caught products to be certified as sustainable (Source: High Liner). This is an opportunity for increasing awareness of the brand in the positive, and positions High Liner to be an industry leader in this field.

. In 2013 High Liner committed to 100% of its wild caught products to be certified as sustainable (Source: High Liner). This is an opportunity for increasing awareness of the brand in the positive, and positions High Liner to be an industry leader in this field. Innovation Engineering . Per the company’s most recent annual report, “Innovation Engineering is a methodology that allows us to speed up innovation efforts, while simultaneously reducing risk in the process. Many employees have received in-depth training on this new approach and we are already seeing early signs of success since putting it into action.” This approach should help High Liner to quickly adapt to changing consumer preferences, and respond to other external events (e.g. legislation in the food industry).

. Per the company’s most recent annual report, “Innovation Engineering is a methodology that allows us to speed up innovation efforts, while simultaneously reducing risk in the process. Many employees have received in-depth training on this new approach and we are already seeing early signs of success since putting it into action.” This approach should help High Liner to quickly adapt to changing consumer preferences, and respond to other external events (e.g. legislation in the food industry). Emerging Markets. Per the company’s annual report, “[g]lobally, demand over time is expected to increase faster than supply, resulting in increases in seafood costs. These increases in demand come about as a result of increasing disposable incomes in the countries of Brazil, Russia, India and China (‘BRIC’), and increased demand in Southeast Asia.” As new markets open, this presents High Liner with opportunities for expanding their product offerings to new demographics and geographic regions.

Closing Remarks

For the past three years, High Liner’s share price has been on a downward trajectory from its high in F2013. However, this downward trajectory has positioned the share price at a better entry point. While overall revenue has been decreasing the past three years, EPS and the dividend have been flat or increasing, thanks to improving profit margins. With the re-appointment of the former CEO, this may be the time to pick up the firm while it is undervalued.

Given the opportunities and strengths that underlie the company’s operations, I feel that High Liner does not represent a value trap. At the very least, based on High Liner’s dividend history, assuming the dividend continues to grow, this would be a strong earner in a dividend portfolio. In the best case, the incoming CEO is able to perform as well as he did before he left in F2015, which should reward investors in the long term.

Effective Exchange Rates

F2012 F2013 F2014 F2015 F2016 USD CAD exchange $0.99490 $1.06360 $1.16010 $1.38400 $1.34278

Revenue Breakdown by Region

Revenue ($millions) F2005C F2006C F2007C F2008C F2009C F2010C F2011C F2012 F2013 F2014 F2015 F2016 Sales – Canada $140 $154 $!69 $290 $298 $284 $296 $313 $304 $305 $260 $252 Sales - United States $108 $104 $106 $326 $329 $300 $373 $630 $643 $747 $742 $705 Sales - Corporate Neg Sales – Other $2 $3 Total Revenue $250 $262 $275 $616 $628 $585 $669 $943 $974 $1,052 $1,002 $956 US % of Revenue 43% 40% 39% 53% 53% 51% 56% 67% 68% 71% 74% 74% Currency CAD CAD CAD CAD CAD CAD CAD USD USD USD USD USD

Accounting Policies

Free Cash Flow (FCF) . Cash flow from Operations less Capital Expenditures for the period

. Cash flow from Operations less Capital Expenditures for the period Graham Price . The square root of 22.5 × P/E × P/BV

. The square root of 22.5 × P/E × P/BV NOPAT. Net Operating Profit After Taxes. Net Income plus After Tax Interest Expense

