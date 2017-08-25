Reassessing Barrick Gold As A Suitable Hedge For Future Storms

At the present stage, Barrick seems very well positioned to take advantage from a surge in gold price.

However, a good timing in the purchase of gold miners might provide handsome rewards, while enjoying operating protection from gold's safe-haven status.

Intro

Generally, conservative investors regard gold (NYSEARCA:GLD) as a sound haven in times of trouble. This is partially observable in recent history. For instance, if you had bought gold when the subprime crisis started to materialize, you would have made a 72% absolute return against the 24% drop in the S&P 500.

Graph 1 - Gold vs. the S&P 500 from mid-2007 until 2009 (Source: Google Finance)

What about Barrick Gold (ABX)? Well, if you preferred to invest in Barrick Gold or other big names like Newmont Mining (NEM) you would have fared better than the S&P 500 but worse than pure gold (GLD).

Graph 2 - Gold vs. the S&P 500, Barrick and Newmont from mid-2007 until 2009 (Source: Google Finance)

Why? Mainly, because gold miners are really just stocks, even if their underlying business model is based on a safe-haven commodity.

However, after the Lehman Brothers episode, in late 2008, even gold suffered a bit. In those days, if one wanted to reinforce the Gold trade, it would have been better to do it through gold miners.

Graph 3 - Gold vs. the S&P 500, Barrick and Newmont from November 2008 until the end of 2010 (Source: Google Finance)

What can we take out of this?

Basically, this analysis show us that gold is better than gold miners during most of the time. However, when stocks are devastated by a panic and gold rallies, gold miners will soon follow the gold rally and outperform it.

This analysis is based on past events and it might not sustain itself in the future, but from a theoretical standpoint it makes sense. We can provide the following hypothesis: since gold miners take on significant amounts of debt, they under-perform the market during a bear market. When facing a black-swan event, they get even more depressed, but because their underlying product functions as a safe-haven, that does not depreciates as much, they tend to recover fast.

Finally, because gold price is soaring, the earnings perspectives improve and the likelihood of bankruptcy diminishes, stock price performance tends to momentarily beat gold and the broad market. Later, while the gold price is still high, gold miners tend to get carried away and enter a phase of acquisitions. Enjoying high valuations and good credit, they go on bidding every mine that might have gold. This tends to inundate the market and, sooner or later, investors' appetite for gold tends to cool. When the price of gold retreats, gold miners are left with a portfolio of overpriced mines. Then, they enter a phase of consolidation, through asset sales and debt reduction. This is what I call a typical boom and bust cycle in the gold market.

The end of 2012 marked the beginning of the bust leg of the process. The following 3 years were a phase of consolidation, while the price of gold touched a multi-year low. The big players, like Barrick, started ditching high cost mines and using the proceeds from asset disposals to reduce debt.

Why Barrick?

As we have seen, the market price for gold miners stocks tends to get depressed during a meltdown in the general market. This doesn't have to be a bad thing. Means that while a meltdown is underway, the stock is getting punished along with the market, like it happened in the last quarter of 2008, after the Lehman episode (Graph 2). However, once the gold price exhibits resilience and even some strength, it is logic to assume that the correction in gold related equities is overdone.

If that made sense in the past, theoretically, it makes even more sense now. As we have seen, Barrick has gone through a painful bust process. The company has reduced debt and streamlined its mine portfolio. We can argue that the company is now better prepared to take advantage from a sustained rise in gold's price than in previous years.

Barrick's virtues and defects

Barrick is one of the big players in the market. Part of its charm derives from its low production costs.

Table 1 - Top 10 Mining Companies (source: mining.com)

Barrick's costs is one of the lowest among major producers. This means the company should be able to have free cash flow break-even at around USD 1,000 per ounce.

Additionally, the company's balance sheet is in very good shape. The debt-to-assets ratio has been trending lower and in the end of 2016 it stood at 31%. The current ratio is above 2.5, while the acid test revealed a ratio of 1.8. These figures show that Barrick has some cushion to endure difficult times (source: Barrick 2016 Annual Report).

On the cash flow front, ignoring cash from asset disposals and debt reductions, we get a healthy USD 1.3 billion for 2016.

On the defects side, the biggest problem facing the company is ongoing litigation. The main litigation events regard Veladero mine in Argentina and Acacia in Tanzania. Tanzania's USD 190 billion tax bill seems the most worrisome of the two. In this case, the government seems much more radical and a compromise seems difficult.

Undoubtedly, these events will put pressure on Barrick's stock and help to explain why the company has under-performed during the last couple of months. Additionally, it is also very hard to completely project worst-case scenarios in legal battles.

However, we can put these issues into perspective. Those do not seem to be life threatening problems. First, Barrick doesn't own the totality of the assets under litigation. Barrick owns 63.9% of Acacia and 50% of Veladero. Second, both assets together contribute to around 17% of Barrick's segment income. It is a significant amount but far from completely impairing the company's earnings power. Additionally, it is expectable that the parties involved have every motivation to reach a settlement as soon as possible. Barrick wants to keep extracting and governments need the tax revenue stream.

Table 2 - Barrick Segment Income 2016 (Annual Report)

Concluding remarks

Gold has maintained its safe-haven status during the last decade. On the other hand, gold miners struggled to share the safe-haven status. However, history teach us that, when timely played, gold miners have provided handsome returns while operational risk is getting lower (i.e. while gold price is rising).

Barrick has gone through 3 years of consolidation that have made it leaner and more efficient. The company now seems ready to take advantage from rising gold prices to generate a windfall of cash. However, two litigation issues are a grain of sand in the wheels that might push-back higher stock price appreciation, even with gold prices rising.

All-in-all, Barrick case for a hedge during a turmoil seems interesting, even improving its case as a long term investment.

