Separating Income From Capital

Investors today tend to focus tremendous attention on stock prices. The reasons seem self-evident, but actually fit into a broader historical context that is less obvious.

Step back to the 12th century, when the common law of trusts first started to take shape. Donors, often planning for a long absence on their way to fight in the Crusades, needed a system to care for their property and families. From this need, the basic legal elements of a trust took hold. The donor would give the legal title to his farm or estate to a trustee, who would manage the farm in the donor's absence, paying some of the farm income to the donor's wife and children, and upon the donor's return from the Crusades, the trustee would be called upon to return the legal title to the property to the donor.

Trust law was one of the first legal mechanisms for formally separate legal a interest in income from the underlying capital. It was an innovative legal structure that had far-reaching implications on the management and preservation of wealth. In some cases, it turned out that by separating the idea of "income" from "principal", families were able to keep the family's capital intact over multiple generations, while simultaneously enabling generations of descendants to benefit from the income that the trust capital generated.

However, the specific mechanics for separating the concepts of capital from income proved to be thorny issues. On down through the centuries, lawyers spent a truly enormous amount of time fighting in court over the question of which receipts and disbursements from the trust constituted "income" versus "capital." For example, suppose a trust owned a large farming operation. Rents from farm tenants would clearly constitute income, but what about expenses to maintain or improve the farmland? You could argue those expenses should get charged against the trust's capital since the improvements would enhance or preserve the value of the farm, but maybe not benefit the income beneficiaries too much. Or, you could argue that the expenses were chargeable against income if they were necessary to keep the farm income flowing in the first place. Humans are adept at fighting over who should get stuck with the bill, and we can see the history of that tendency with piercing clarity when we read very old trusts and estates case law.

The question of what constitutes "income" versus "capital" only became more and more complicated as trustees moved from owning farms and real estate to owning businesses and financial instruments. For example, if a trustee owned shares of corporate stock and collected dividends, the shares would clearly be capital and dividends clearly income. But what if the trustee wrote call options on the stock? Would the premiums the trustee received constitute income or principal?

Starting in the late 1990s, Wall Street's passion for "new product development" resulted in a proliferation of complex financial derivatives that multiplied like bunny rabbits. These bunny rabbits, in turn, were swift to awaken the erstwhile sleepy back office trusts and estates departments of certain Wall Street law firms. Each new financial product could keep an army of associates billing productively for weeks or even months, researching the ins and outs of which receipt from which leg of whichever transaction should go into the "income" or "principal" pot.

Ultimately, this legal research feeding frenzy had to end. As it happens, many years before, some trusts and estates lawyers had already formulated an elegant solution to entirely circumvent the legal issue of what constitutes income versus principal: treat them as fungible. Rather than split hairs over what constituted income or principal, trustees could simply elect to distribute a percentage of the trust assets (however comprised) to the income beneficiaries. It doesn't matter if a trust earns capital gains, dividend income, or other additions to wealth if a trustee just sloughs off 3% of the trust's net worth and hands it to the income beneficiary. In the 1990s, State after State came to adopt different versions of these "uniform principal and income acts" and by the early 2000s, the transition was largely complete. The distinction between income and principal was relegated to a somewhat quaint status.

Which forces drove the change? Ironically, it may have been forces that had nothing to do with trust law. Starting in the late 1960s and throughout the 1970s, individual tax rates soared to unimaginably high heights. Corporations and shareholders alike realized that shareholders would be far better off if the company retained and reinvested earnings, rather than paying all the earnings out to shareholders who would ultimately end up handing the lion's share to the IRS. And thus an entire legal industry was born - keeping cash in corporate solution and somehow out of the hands of the tax man (and, as a necessary byproduct, largely out of the hands of shareholders as well). The 1970s had its own version of legal bunny rabbits, called "tax shelters." These bunnies augured lean times ahead for trust income beneficiaries.

You can well imagine that corporations rapidly developed an unquenchable and addictive taste for keeping most (or in some cases, perhaps even all) of the company's income. To an income beneficiary of a trust that owned corporate stock, this turn of events was a complete disaster. Income beneficiaries watched their returns dwindle as the remainder beneficiaries (these being the guys who would get the trust capital at the end of the trust term) were making out like bandits. The situation came to a head in the early to mid 1990s, as the earnings yield on stocks plunged to never-before-seen lows. At the time, remainder beneficiaries were howling at their trustees to invest in non-dividend-paying internet stocks with soaring prices, and income beneficiaries were becoming less and less satisfied collecting less and less income even as the value of the trust capital grew and grew. In some cases, trustees were prevented from buying non-income producing internet stocks precisely BECAUSE doing so would benefit only the remainder beneficiaries while giving the shaft to the income beneficiaries. Distinguishing income from principal was game where nobody seemed to win. Or at least, it didn't seem so at the time.

Even once the internet bubble burst and these sorts of stocks crashed like no one had imagined, a particular genie had already been silently released from the bottle. Once released, this genie showed zero interest in climbing back into the bottle. You see, it turns out that it could be more profitable for trustees to just smoosh the concepts of income and principal together! Rather than waiting for their "paying" commissions (which happened only when the trustee handed principal to the remainder beneficiaries), trustees could now just charge a flat percentage keyed off the total net worth of the trust. And charge this fee each year.

But there's something else that fomented the change in trust law, an evolution in the collective consciousness of the investing public. What was it? The answer is online brokerage. When investors open their brokerage accounts online, they are greeted by flashing red or green arrows, indicating whether their stock prices are rising or falling. Naturally, investors quickly came to equate rising stock prices as "income", and falling stock prices as "losses." With online access, investors could now EASILY convert all or any portion of their portfolio into cash, instantly with a click of a button. Understandably, investors moved far beyond conflating the concepts of income and principal. Thanks to the instantaneous fungibility of cash and stock, many investors came to view cash and stock as one and the same thing.

Today, I believe that many investors suffer from a bit of cognitive dissonance. They understand that a share of stock is actually a piece of a business, and that the business earns money (one hopes) that belongs to the stockholders. Yes, we understand that the company's earnings are "income" to the shareholder, but this understanding seems indirect, attenuated - almost theoretical - compared to the urgency of flashing numbers and stock price charts that bob and weave up and down on your computer screen like a high speed video game.

The main problem with conflating the concept of money with the concept of stock is well known - people see stock prices falling, they panic, the scream "oh my god, I am LOSING MONEY!!!!!!" and, more often than not, they sell at the worst possible time. They see prices rising, and suddenly they are maxing out their credit cards. The question of whether corporate earnings are up or down falls on deaf ears. Traditionally, this story never ends well.

And by the same token, the main problem with conflating the concept of capital and income is that by doing so, investors lose sight of the only proven method of generating wealth over the long term: compound returns. Remember that hundreds of years ago, many trustees would collect farm rents, pay some to the income beneficiaries, and use the balance to purchase more farm land (or equipment or real estate improvements). The trustee would then collect even MORE income as a result, enabling him to acquire still MORE capital, giving rise to yet greater income, and so on and so forth. The results of these efforts often had a highly salutary impact on the wealth of generations of beneficiaries - I've met some with interests in trusts that date back to predecessor trusts that are hundreds of years old. However, once trustees came to view income and principal as one and the same thing, the only way to hope to grow the wealth of the trust was to simply hope that prices for the trust assets would rise over time. I'd argue that in many cases, reinvesting dividends remains an afterthought - most get consumed with trust administration fees, such as the trustee's compensation.

Albert Einstein once said that physics should be as simple as possible, but no simpler. I'd argue the same holds true for investing. It is elegant to amalgamate the concepts of stock, money, income and principal into one single grand unification theory, but like many elegant things, this can come at a steep price. Investors may do better to take themselves back in time to a period where trustees owned farmland, obsessed over keeping family capital intact throughout the generations, and relied on the law of compound returns and sound managerial practices, without giving a thought to the price of the trust's farm properties. In today's terms, we might substitute shares of businesses for farm land, and dividends and interest for crops or rental payments. It's all the same idea. This antiquated investment model has stood the test the test of time, in some cases preserving and growing wealth for centuries, whereas the arrival of a replacement model (complete with flashing red and green arrows) comes largely as a result of historical accident.

How might an investor specifically go about unbundling income from capital, and cash from securities? I suggest you use visual aids. One type of visual aid is to look at the cash flows from your investments, independent of prices for your assets. For example, I use a spreadsheet tool and an Iphone app that enable me to track stock dividends and the rate at which my portfolio income rises. Both tools automatically update for new dividend information. Stock prices are conspicuously absent from BOTH tools, because stock prices have little to do with a company's dividend payments, and have absolutely nothing to do with how much (if anything) I can afford to save and reinvest each month. Also, separating my vantage point over cash flow from the price of my capital helps me focus on my investment goal of growing and reinvesting my cash flow for compound cash flow growth, rather than praying for the composite price of my assets to rise. You can copy both the spreadsheet and the Iphone app for free if you wish - I've attached links to an earlier article and blog post where you can read about how to use the tools and how to get them.

I also have a completely separate list on Google that shows each stock and fund I own - but not the number of shares. This list of ticker symbols gives me a view into what I might want to buy or sell, but gives me no sense at all of whether and how these price fluctuations might affect the price of my overall capital. Separating views of net worth from views of stock prices can change your investment psychology, transforming an odious 10% loss into a beautiful 10% off discount. Tracking the cash is the easy part - I just look at my checking account at the end of the month and see whether it's above or below a threshold I've set for myself. By breaking apart the tools I use to view my capital, my income, and my extra cash, I can't easily confuse one for the other. It's a modern twist on an age-old asset management approach.

Here is a link to the article with the price-free, cash flow tracking spreadsheet you can copy:

Small Portfolio of Great Businesses

And here is a link to the price-free smartphone App, and an explanation on how to download and use the tool.

