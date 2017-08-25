Will Great Wall Motors Buy Fiat Chrysler?

Rumors of a takeover of Fiat Chrysler by Great Wall Motors pushed FCAU stock 30% higher in just two weeks.

Two weeks ago, we explained why Fiat Chrysler‘s (FCAU) stock could more than double (article linked below). Since then, the stock is up by a whopping ~30%.

The price appreciation is the result of rumors of a takeover by a Chinese auto manufacturer, Great Wall Motors. GWM expressed interest in buying Fiat Chrysler; however, both companies denied the existence of any talks.

Why GWM Won't Buy Fiat Chrysler As A Whole

We do not expect a deal to take place due to Great Wall's limited financial ability. Before the rumors emerged, Fiat Chrysler had a market cap of $22.5 billion; that's nearly six times GWM's market cap!

It is doubtful that the bidders who pushed FCAU stock 30% higher have even looked at GWM's balance sheet. The Chinese OEM has only $260 million in its coffers, so any deal will require issuing a huge amount of debt. That is in addition to Fiat's existing debt of $25 billion and its underfunded pension obligations of ~$5 billion.

As of today, GWM has a negligible amount of debt, but the combined entity would carry $55 billion in debt if Fiat is bought at the current market price of $30 billion. On an EBIT-to-debt basis, that is manageable as Fiat Chrysler generated $3.2 billion in EBIT in 2016; however, on an interest coverage basis, there is a problem.

The combined entity would generate $4.7 billion in EBIT with already huge interest expenses. For instance, Fiat Chrysler paid $1.36 billion in interest on its $25 billion debt in 2016. Assuming a similar interest rate, the combined entity would need to pay $3 billion annually on its $55 billion assumed debt. That is 64% of the combined entity's EBIT in a low-interest rate environment.

Some may argue that Chinese companies might get lower rates due to government support, which could reduce Great Wall Motors' interest expenses; however, that may not be true in this case because most of Fiat's operations are located outside of China. If GWM got low interest rate debt from the Chinese government, it would need to funnel that money from China to the U.S., to Brazil, to Japan, to Australia, and to India - places where Fiat Chrysler operates, in case of any downturn in Fiat Chrysler's operations. That would be a major issue for a government that is already fighting capital flights and that is working on attracting foreign capital.

Further, Great Wall Motors needs to issue debt to pay Fiat Chrysler's shareholders who are mostly located outside China.

If the Chinese government approved such a deal, it would pave the way for other Chinese companies to acquire huge competitors abroad. It's a step that the government, which suffered from $3.8 trillion in capital flights, would regret.

It is doubtful that GWM is interested in Fiat Chrysler as a whole. GWM's main focus is on SUVs, so Jeep would be a great fit for the company especially given FCAU's plans to manufacture Jeep SUVs in China's Guangzhou. Also, acquiring Jeep, and not all of Fiat Chrysler makes more sense from a financial standpoint.

How Much Would Great Wall Motors Pay For Jeep?

Months ago, PSA Group bought the automotive segment of Opel and Vauxhall from General Motors (GM) for $1.2 billion. At that time, PSA paid four times the 2016 EBITDA of the two manufacturers.

Fiat Chrysler does not disclose each of its brands' profits and revenues. So, knowing Jeep's EBITDA requires some guessing.

In 2016, Jeep sold nearly one million vehicles in North America (70% of Jeep sales are in NA). That is close to 40% of FCAU's units sold on the continent per annum. Assuming a proportionate relationship with revenues and an adjusted EBITDA margin of 12.7%, Jeep generated nearly $4,140 billion (at the current EUR/USD exchange rate) in EBITDA in 2016.

Applying Opel's multiple of four times EBITDA, Jeep should be valued at $16.5 billion. Remember, that does not include Jeep‘s sales and earnings outside North America, which account for ~30% of Jeep sales.

Thus, a $16.5 billion price tag should be viewed as a minimum here.

Last time, we gave Fiat's Maserati a minimum market value of $13.4 billion. If we assume that our valuations of Jeep and Maserati are correct, both companies would have a market value of $30 billion, exactly where Fiat Chrysler is now trading.

So, Fiat, RAM, Chrysler, and Alfa Romeo are getting nil valuation even after the 30% spike in the last two weeks.

What Is The Value Of Fiat, RAM, Chrysler, And Alfa Romeo?

Together, these four brands have significant value. For instance, FCAU sold 542,000 pickups in the US last year. This is pretty impressive as trucks and pickups carry high margins. The average selling price of brand new RAM pickups is near $40,000. This means RAM generated nearly $21.7 billion in revenues last year. Give that a depressed price-to-sales multiple of 0.3 like that of Ford's (F) and you'll get a valuation of $6.5 billion for RAM.

If our analysis is correct, Jeep, Maserati, and RAM should have a value of $36 billion, 20% higher than the current market value of Fiat Chrysler.

Add to that Fiat, Alfa Romeo, and Chrysler, and the upside will be huge for FCAU even from current levels.

It's worth mentioning that last year, Fiat sold 740,000 vehicles in Europe, and Chrysler sold 240,000 vehicles in the US. So, these two segments have a value that shouldn't be underestimated.

Final Thoughts

It is very unlikely that Great Wall Motors will buy all Fiat Chrysler. The deal is so big for GWM and will require a huge issuance of debt. Strategically speaking, Jeep would be the only brand in Fiat Chrysler's empire that fits GWM. Besides focusing on SUVs, Jeep is building its own production plants in China, which would create synergies between the two companies. If GWM buys Jeep, the price tag will be no less than $16.5 billion (not including FCAU's debt), which would be a huge catalyst for Fiat Chrysler's stock.

Knowing that it would be hard for Fiat Chrysler to find a buyer who'd be willing to make an offer that's close to the company's intrinsic value, we believe that it's better for Fiat Chrysler to sell its brands one-by-one instead of selling itself as a whole.

In the mean time, investors should stay cautious as the 30% surge in stock price can be near to an end, at least in the short term. As a result, we rate Fiat Chrysler as a "hold."

Disclosure: I am/we are long FCAU.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.