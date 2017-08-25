Amazon: Ad Business Moves Ahead

Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) and Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had better watch out. Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) appears poised to become the third force in the digital ad business that is largely dominated by the two giants. Amazon made $2.5 billion from digital ads in 2016 according to Sir Martin Sorrell, chief executive of WPP, of the world's largest ad group. That estimate dwarfs an earlier estimate by eMarketer which put Amazon's ad revenue in 2016 at $1 billion.

Amazon reports non-retail revenues in the ''Other Revenue'' segment. The segment reported annual sales of $1.3 billion in 2016, a 60% jump. It's not clear how Mr. Sorrell came up with that much bigger estimate seeing that it's nearly twice the revenue by the Other Revenue segment. One thing is clear though: the rapid growth by Amazon's ad business is great for the company's bottom line, and could help ease concerns regarding slowing growth by AWS. By applying Facebook's operating margin, Amazon's ad business could have brought in $395 million in operating income during the year, a very solid 18% of the company's total operating income.

AWS has, of course, become indispensable for AMZN, bringing in more than 70% of total income during the last quarter.

Source: IredDrop.com

Amazon sells three main types of ad products:

Product display ads

Headline ads

Sponsored product ads

Product display ads (formerly e-commerce ads) are displayed in the ''Add to Cart'' button an different product pages. These ads designed to help vendors drive sales and traffic to their product pages. Vendors can target users with ads based on their interests.

Headline ads (formerly Sponsored Search) are CPC search ads that are keyword-targeted. The ads are displayed on the first page of search results for both mobile and desktop ads. Headline ads allow brands to promote three or more products and drive traffic to brand pages. These ads could challenge Google's DoubleClick for Publishers platform, with a leading market share of 90%.

Sponsored Product ads are pretty similar to Headline ads in that they are CPC ads that are keyword-targeted. They are displayed on the right side or bottom of search results on both mobile and desktop devices.

Morgan Stanley analyst Brian Nowak estimates that Amazon's advertising business will reach $7 billion in revenue by 2020, good for 4% of the U.S. digital ad market share up from 2% currently.

Source: Business Insider

Whereas that won't be anywhere near Google's estimated ad revenue haul of $90 billion, it will help to give much better income visibility to a company whose bottom line can be unpredictable at times. During the last quarter, Amazon's earnings plunged 77% Y/Y to $197 million as higher fulfillment costs as well as spending on technology and content ate into profits. More importantly, the predicted 37% CAGR by the ad business will be specifically faster than Amazon's estimated overall earnings growth of 29% CAGR over the next five years.

The ad business sports even better margins than AWS. AWS operating margin clocked in at 24.7% during the last quarter, a nice 130 bps increase compared to last year's corresponding period. Facebook reported operating margin of 47.2% during the last quarter while Google's was 26.4%. Being a retail company, Amazon's purchase funnel operates much closer to the consumer than either company's, meaning its ads could yield better ROI and command better rates. Amazon's ad business should have little trouble maintaining 40% operating margin over the long term. It won't come as a surprise if the ad business contributes north of 30% of overall earnings for Amazon by 2020.

There are signs that these analysts might not be far off the mark with their bullish estimates for Amazon's ad business. Amazon's ad tech already is being used by big brands, which helped the Amazon Advertising Platform ((NYSE:AAP)) to recently surpass Google’s DoubleClick Bid Manager as the most frequently used demand side platform (DSP). The lion's share of Amazon's ad dollars are likely to come from big brands rather than third-party sellers given their superior unit economics and ability to drive repeat business. BloomReach has found that 55% of consumers now start their product searches on Amazon compared to 44% a year ago. Amazon stands a good chance to steal some market share from Google in areas like consumer electronics, retail, entertainment and media.

There are some potential barbs waiting in the wings though. Amazon's ad business will no doubt face some key challenges in its quest to challenge Google and Facebook's dominance. For starters, it lacks s scaled video platform that can challenge YouTube. YouTube is the world's third-most visited platform while Amazon ranks 16th on the list. Meanwhile, Google Search is likely to remain highly relevant for a long time.

Moreover, Amazon is not the only company looking to turn the heat on GOOG and FB. Verizon (NYSE:VZ) has come up with Oath while Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP), for all its troubles, is still growing like a weed.

The Bottom line

Amazon has in the past been accused of overextending itself into too many sectors and has its fair share of duds to show for its troubles. But this one has the markings of a winner. If there's any company with the chops to challenge the online advertising duopoly of Google and Facebook, Amazon is better placed than most.