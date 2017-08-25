Progressive: July 2017 Update

However, the company remains, in our view, overvalued relative to its peers and its historical ratio averages.

On a YTD basis, the net income skyrocketed by 90% to $991.2 million, boosted by the excellent results of the first quarter and the excellent results of July.

In August, the insurance company reported results for July which was better than last year, with a net income of $199.3 million or a 170% increase.

Every month, the insurer releases a very detailed dashboard report. Based on this report, the investors can review their estimation on the intrinsic value of the company.

Executive Summary

Progressive (PGR) is the fourth largest auto insurer in the U.S. and one of the top 20 home insurance companies.

Every month, the insurer releases a very detailed dashboard report, providing fundamental key metrics. The document gives an overview of the current business trend. Based on this report, the investor could update or adapt, if needed, his/her opinion on the valuation of the insurer, its operating performance, and its commercial development.

In August, the insurance company reported better results for July than expected. The net income amounted to $199.3 million or a 170% increase, driven by a 14% growth of the net earned premiums and an astonishing combined ratio which went down by 7.2 points to 90.1%.

On a YTD basis, the net income increased by 90% to $991.2 million. The results were boosted by the commercial development (+14%) and the improvement of the combined ratio, mainly due to a strong first quarter and the excellent results of June and July.

Unless the estimate beats and the underlying euphoria, the company remains, in our view overvalued relative to its peers and its historical ratio averages

Progressive Did Not Beat The Estimates; It Killed Them. Simply Impressive.

In July, the net earned premiums amounted to $2,475.8million or a 14% increase compared to last year. All the lines of business grew at least by 13%, except for property business which grew only by 10%.

Source: August Report

Compared to June reported amount, the net earned premiums skyrocketed by more than 25%

On a YTD basis, the net earned premiums grew by 14% to $14,815 million. The increase of the turnover was mainly driven by the personal business (almost 86% of the total net earned premiums) which reported a 13% premium rise on a YoY basis.

Source: August Report

However, the increase of the turnover does not mean profitability growth, in particular for an insurance company. The key metric for a P&C insurer is and remains the combined ratio. The lower the combined ratio is, the higher the profitability is. Hopefully, Progressive reported an impressive combined ratio, which improved compared to last month and last year (as a reminder, the insurer reported respectively a combined ratio of 95.3% for June 2017 and 97.3% for July 2016).

Source: Internal

The improvement of the overall combined ratio in July was driven by the enhancement of the profitability for all the lines of business. Compared to last year, the personal lines improved by 6.9 percentage point to 89.5%, the combined ratio of the commercial business went down by 7.2 percentage points to 91.5% and the profitability of the property business improved by 15.6 percentage points to 100.6%. The worsening of the underwriting performance of the property business was mainly due to the reversal of a portion of the reinsurance recoverable for the company’s aggregate stop-loss agreement and to the increase in the expense ratio.

At year-to-date level, the net combined ratio improved by 3.9 percentage points, with the very low net combined ratio in all segments except for the property business. However, this line of business was profitable while it was not the case last year (the year-to-date combined ratio in July 2016 for the property segment amounted 110.2% vs. 98.0% in 2017)

Based on the previous report, we have estimated that the combined ratio reported for July would have amounted to 94.3%, and the YTD combined ratio would go down to 93%.

Like last month, we were wrong.

We overestimated the net combined ratio and underestimated the earned premiums.

Source: Internal

Hence, the technical result we forecasted for July, and the year-to-date view was lower than the one published by Progressive. At least, it is good news for the company's shareholders.

Book Value and Earnings Estimation

As last month, we mis-estimated the metrics. We were too prudent. The earnings per share reported by Progressive for July were higher than forecasted.

Source: Internal

It is mainly due to two combined effects: an impressive improvement of the operating performance and a more-than-expected premium growth.

Based on an estimated combined ratio of 92.1% and a net earned premiums amount of $2,822 million, we could expect the company to deliver earnings per share of $0.33 for August 2017. In our worst-case scenario, the earnings per share would amount to $0.28.

Source: Internal

In our base case, the book value per share would mechanically increase to $16.21, while it would rise only to $16.07 if the company would not succeed to reach our expectations regarding both underwriting performance and portfolio growth.

Source: Internal

Valuation

Based on the estimated earnings per share and the book value per share which would be reported for July, we can determine a forward valuation of Progressive by the multiples method. We use two approaches:

1. Historical multiples based on the P/E and P/B historical ratios of Progressive

2. Valuation multiples based on a peer comparison

The chosen peers are the following:

Atlas Financial Holding (AFH), a niche insurer specialized in commercial motor insurance (mainly taxi and limo segments)

Allstate (ALL), a well-diversified insurer, primarily engaged in property insurance products but selling also life and retirement insurance products.

Arch Capital (ACGL), an insurer which provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines.

Travelers Inc. (TRV), one of the largest U.S P&C insurance companies.

Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (HIG), an insurance company which operates through several segments (Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, P&C Others, Group Benefits, Mutual Funds and Talcott Resolution)

Chubb (CB), a global insurance organization.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation (CINF), a P&C multiline insurer which provides products for various business lines and operates mainly in the United States.

American Financial Group (AFG), an insurance holding company which is focused on commercial products for businesses. The company merged with National Interstate (NATL) which was a P&C insurer specialized in passenger transportation, recreational vehicles, trucking and moving industries.

Mercury General Corp. (MCY), a P&C company which offers insurance products for private passenger automobile, commercial properties, and vehicles.

The next chart shows that Progressive is overvalued regarding its historical averages or its peers.

With an intrinsic value of $33.92 per share, the stock may be overvalued by 30%. With more optimistic assumptions (i.e., an FY 2017 of $2.78 and an FY 2017 book value per share of $16.89), the fair value would rise to $37.3 per share or a 23% overvaluation. We still consider that the stock is currently overvalued, in spite of the impressive July results reported in August.

Conclusion

The positive trend seen during the two previous months should continue, with a solid premium growth and an under-controlled combined ratio. Even if Progressive succeeds to deliver a relatively strong performance in a challenging market (motor insurance segment is one of the most competitive mass insurance markets), the market valuation of the company seems to be above its intrinsic value. We consider that the intrinsic value is around $34 per share.

Notes for the readers: Interested in other analyses mainly focused on the insurance sector? Please do not hesitate to follow me. Thanks a lot for your support! Furthermore, I will be more than happy to discuss with you on my articles, the chosen assumptions for valuing companies’ intrinsic value or anything else you consider as relevant.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AFH.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.