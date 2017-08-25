Merck: Shareholders will fail to be rewarded here

Investment Thesis

Merck (MRK) has truly great prospect with its Keytruda program, but its shares are just too expensive at the moment.

Business Prospects: Keytruda

Merck's Keytruda is a humanized antibody used in cancer immunotherapy. As of May 2017, it was approved by the FDA as a treatment of patients with metastatic nonsquamous non-small cell lung cancer ('NSCLC'). Keytruda is an antibody that specifically targets PD-1 receptors in lung cancer. Merck cleverly designed its clinical trial to target cells which had high expression of PD-1 receptors, anything that had above 50% expression levels. This level of expression level in its clinical tests went down well with the FDA which ultimately approved its use in the patients with metastatic nonsquamous NSCLC.

More recently, Merck updated its results with KEYNOTE-024. This study included patients with squamous and non-squamous NSCLC with no EGFR or ALK genomic tumor aberrations. Its results showed a reduction in the risk of death by 37% for Keytruda compared to just chemotherapy. Additionally, Keytruda was associated with significantly longer progression-free and overall survival and with fewer adverse events than was platinum-based chemotherapy alone. KEYNOTE-024 tests results had a significance of p=0.003, meaning its results are very conclusive.

Keytruda presents a truly great opportunity for Merck. In fact, Keytruda is now becoming the standard for first-line lung cancer, since Keytruda is the only approved antibody to target PD-1 receptor in NSCLC. For instance, in the U.S., Keytruda is a market leader, with 26% of the market share. To put this in context, it is higher than any of the other products in first-line treatment.

Moreover, increasing numbers of patients globally are being tested for PD-1 receptors status. With Keytruda being used as either first line treatment or second line treatment in more than 60 countries now.

Understandably, Merck's management team are feeling very confident in their position in the treatment of lung cancer through the use of Keytruda by itself or with chemo, as Merck now has strong efficacy data to support their claim.

And if this was not good enough, outside of lung cancer, Keytruda is being used to treat other metastatic cancers with the PD-1 receptor. For example, in bladder cancer, head and neck cancer, as well as in classical Hodgkin lymphoma.

Furthermore, the Keytruda program is wide indeed. It is included in more than 550 studies in addition to 300 combination studies. So far, Merck has been very successful with 11 breakthrough designations for the use of Keytruda. With further possible avenues for Keytruda include renal cell carcinoma, high-risk, early-stage breast cancer and Merkel cell carcinoma.

Financials

(source: morningstar.com; author's calculations)

In the sections that follow I highlight that in spite of management's wonderful narrative, it evident from its financials table above that Merck has not had any meaningful growth for some time. In fact, it has a negative CAGR of 4%. Making the investment thesis even more difficult, is that Merck carries a somewhat inflexible balance sheet, with a net debt position of $14 billion.

So, although Merck is in the process of expanding revenues streams from Keytruda, there is just too much optimism priced into Merck's share price. It will difficult for shareholders to be adequately compensated for the event that Keytruda fails to be as successful as it was hoped for. Management would need flawless execution going forward to successfully deliver to shareholders reasonable returns. In order to best emphasize this point, please see the valuation work which follows.

Valuation Relative To Peer Group

(Source: morningstar.com, author's calculations)

From a relative valuation point of view, highlighted in pink is a reminder of how overvalued Merck is relative to both itself and its peer group. Both on a P/S ratio or a P/Cash Flow. For example, on P/Cash Flow in the previous 5 years, Merck has traded in line with its peer group at 16.6x P/Cash Flow. Now, as it stands, its peer group has seen investors selling off from the sector in light of light revenue growth from the group. While Merck's shares actually are trading more expensively than its 5-year average. This demonstrates that the forward looking stock-market is already accounting for Keytruda to be a success. These findings are reinforced in the section that follows.

DCF Analysis

(Source: author's calculations)

As my table suggests, the MRK is overvalued. More likely than not, in the next couple of years, the stock could come down. Just to repeat, I have forecast very aggressive growth rates in my DCF analysis. Common sense combined with Merck's actual track record simply does not support its current trading valuation.

I know that Keytruda is going to be a game changer in NSCLC, but Merck's share price already reflects this opportunity. In the past 10 years, Merck's revenue has hardly moved up. For all intents and purposes, there have been minimal share repurchases in the past decade, with as few as 12% of the outstanding shares having been repurchased and its dividend is hardly worth mentioning.

Conclusion

Merck has a great reputation in the science world. It has a phenomenal team and actively pursues the most cutting edge research into cancer treatment, while at the same time not being shy to partner up with great labs, such Oxford University or AstraZeneca to develop great drugs. However, there is simply too much risk for shareholders at this price. There are plenty of better bargains elsewhere.

