Nabriva: Not As Cheap As It Seems

A high-risk, high-potential bet

Nabriva (NBRV) is a small biotech whose fortunes will totally depend on the two phase 3 trials in CABP the company is currently running for its novel antibiotic lefamulin. If these trials fail or reveal unpleasant surprises, the stock could easily be a zero.

Considering all outstanding options, Nabriva has a fully diluted share count of ~30m and a market cap of ~$240m. Cash at the end of Q2/17 was $53m, which should be barely sufficient to cover expenses until the end of the two trials (the first will read out in 9/17 and the second in Q1/18). So Nabriva will certainly need to raise cash and will probably do so right after the first trial read-out. This is obviously expected and is weighing on the share price.

I expect the company to raise at the very least $75m, as it plans to build its own commercial organization. Or, at the very least, will need to play this game, in order to strengthen its position in potential acquisition talks. At the current price, this would add another ~10m shares.

When Paratek (PRTK) published excellent results from its first ABSSSI trial but revealed further financing needs for the unforeseen additional ABSSSI oral-only trial, the stock plunged. So a good trial is no guarantee for a nice bounce, when a secondary is a certainty. However, there are a few details to consider.

Lefamulin is a risky bet. It represents the first pleuromutilin ever tested in humans and its safety database is pretty small with only ~400 patients so far, which were in part healthy subjects and in part treated for ABSSSI. To save money and time, given positive efficacy and safety results from a phase 2 ABSSSI trial, the company decided to jump directly into phase 3 for the CABP indication and left aside ABSSSI (presumably because of dim commercial prospects). Furthermore, it actually shrank the number of patients for the first CABP trial in a second step. As patients enrolled in CABP trials are often in much worse shape than typical ABSSSI patients, there is a considerable risk of newly emerging side effects in these phase 3 trials.

As far as the oral tablet is concerned, it has generally demonstrated bioequivalence to the IV formulation, but not after high fat/high calorie meals. This is of some relevance, especially since the assumption of lafamulin can lead to GI side effects, which are more pronounced when the drug is taken on an empty stomach. So patients should ideally eat something before they take a lafamulin tablet, but not too much. It remains to be seen how this plays out in a real world scenario. If doctors experience frequent failures due to compliance issues (which are already more likely with twice-daily drugs), they might not prescribe oral lefamulin as often as possible. And if this happened, a huge part of lafamulin's value proposition (reduction of hospitalization or "hotel" costs) would be impaired.

Details about safety in already terminated studies are relatively thin:

"Lefamulin was well tolerated in our Phase 2 trial. No patient in the trial suffered any serious adverse events that were found to be related to lefamulin, and no patient in the trial died. Some patients experienced adverse events that were assessed by the investigator as possibly or probably related to study medication. The majority of their symptoms were mild in severity. Four patients discontinued study medication following a drug-related event, three of whom were in a lefamulin treatment group: one patient experienced events of hyperhidrosis, vomiting and headache; one patient experienced infusion site pain; and one patient experienced dyspnea. Because the potential for mild effect on electrocardiogram, or ECG, measurements was observed in preclinical studies, we have continued to assess this potential in all human clinical trials we have conducted. In the Phase 2 clinical trial, no change in ECG measurements was considered to be of clinical significance, and no drug-related cardiovascular adverse event was reported. Both lefamulin and vancomycin treatment were associated with a small increase in the QT interval. The QT interval is a measure of the heart’s electrical cycle, with a lengthened QT interval representing a marker for potential ventricular arrhythmia. We plan to continue to evaluate the effect of lefamulin on the QT interval in future clinical trials, including our Phase 3 clinical trials of lefamulin for CABP. There were no systemic adverse events of clinical concern and no drug-related serious adverse events observed in any of our Phase 1 clinical trials of lefamulin. In these trials, the most commonly observed adverse effects with oral administration of lefamulin were related to the gastrointestinal tract, including nausea and abdominal discomfort, while the most commonly observed adverse effects related to IV administration were related to irritation at the infusion site. In addition, lefamulin produced a transient, predictable and reproducible prolongation of the QT interval based on the maximum concentration of the drug in the blood plasma. At therapeutic doses, we expect that the drug will not produce large effects on the QT interval that would be of clinical relevance. We did not observe any drug-related cardiac adverse events, such as increase in ectopic ventricular activity or other cardiac arrhythmia, or clinically relevant ECG findings during the conduct of any of our Phase 1 clinical trials. None of the ECG stopping criteria defined in the trial protocols was reached in any clinical trial. However, if we observe clinically relevant effects on the QT interval in our Phase 3 clinical trials of lefamulin for CABP or in any other clinical trial of lefamulin, our ability to successfully develop lefamulin for CABP or any other indication may be significantly delayed or prevented." (Source)

The ABSSSI study analysis has some detail on AEs:

Finally, the company still has to complete some of the usual phase 1 studies for new antibiotics, among which a renal/hepatic impairment study.

(Source: Nabriva 2017 Investor Day presentation)

On the other hand, lefamulin could be a huge winner, as a new class of antibiotics is bitterly needed in CABP to counter growing rates of resistance to older therapeutic options, especially since this pleuromutilin effectively covers exactly the right spectrum for this indication (gram-positive, gram-negative and atypical bacteria) and would perfectly fit stewardship guidelines. Pleuromutilins could be the first new class of antibiotics for CABP approved since 2000. Moreover, it would be available for twice daily IV and oral dosing, so in many cases, hospitalization could be reduced or avoided, with substantial cost savings. Lefamulin has minimal effect on off-target intestinal flora and in vitro has shown a low propensity for development of bacterial resistance and lack of cross-resistance with other antibiotic classes.

Finally, lefamulin could also be explored for additional indications such as ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia, hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia, sexually transmitted infections, osteomyelitis and prosthetic joint infections.

So chances are excellent that lefamulin could replace the risky quinolones or ineffective macrolides in CABP - if prescribers don't shy away from using a little tested new class of antibiotics in large numbers of patients.

A realistic expectation should contemplate a slow start and, if everything goes well, much broader use later on. However, this means that lefamulin would, at least in the early years, often compete with Paratek's new antibiotic for second and third line patients. Paratek would have the advantage of once daily dosing, while Nabriva would have the more targeted spectrum. Overall, it is probably safe to say that lefamulin is unlikely to become something like a new IV/oral macrolide, or at least not anytime soon. This must be factored in when it comes to valuation.

Valuation

The addressable market in CABP is obviously huge. Nabriva itself sees a total potential of ~4.6m patients annually, which would translate into at least ~25m treatment days.

At $300/day, this leads to $7.5B - which is only a theoretical figure, however. In reality, many patients will still get treated with macrolides, beta-lactams, quinolones and probably some with Paratek's new antibiotic omadacycline. Given the excellent value proposition of lefamulin and the perfect spectrum of activity, the drug certainly has a shot on a large portion of this addressable market. (But let's keep in mind the observed food effect.)

At its current valuation of ~$320m (I already factor in the almost certainly issued additional 10m shares), the market seems to imply a valuation of approximately $1.3B five years from now. (Assumptions: 50% POS of the trials, 15% discount rate, Nabriva remains independent.) Or a valuation of ~$850m two years from now (takeover scenario).

Or, from a different angle, given the binary "gamble", the stock market implies a post-positive readout valuation of $16 per share, as, in theory, an efficient valuation would imply equal gain and loss potentials. At $16 per share, the fully diluted market cap would stand at $640m, which confirms the calculations above, as $850m two years from now imply exactly $640m of NPV today at a 15% discount rate.

How realistic and fair are these valuations?

In my opinion, a takeover price of $850m is probably low. If the trials don't reveal unpleasant side effects that could curtail the addressable market and the FDA approves the drug, lefamulin will likely be worth at least 50% more than that. However, these are big "ifs". In the meantime, Nabriva might issue even more shares than anticipated - which is almost a certainty if it won't be acquired. So this risk is baked into the current price as well.

Biotech can be very tricky. Comparing the high sales potential and the current tiny market cap could lead to the conclusion that Nabriva is undervalued. Yet, if we factor in the various "ifs", risks and uncertainties, we see that the market actually seems to imply already a decent success. A standalone valuation of $1.3B five years from now, i.e. 2-3 years after a potential launch, is actually pretty bullish, given the close to certain slow start. If we assume peak sales to materialize ~10 years from now and a discount rate of 15%, Nabriva's peak valuation would be ~$2.6B and imply peak sales of close to $1B at a generous sales multiple of ~3x. Again, if everything goes well for Nabriva, this is probably low, but the "ifs" are there and are many. So it's understandable that investors prefer not paying up for lofty projections at this point.

In the short term, investors should hope for a further price drop, as this could favorably skew the risk/reward. I wrote "could" and not "would", given that a lower share price would increase dilution through the upcoming secondary. It also remains to be seen how the stock would react to a positive read-out coupled with the certainty of an upcoming secondary. If it rallied, Nabriva would have to issue less shares, but Paratek made a different experience last year.

Overall, it is unfortunate that Nabriva didn't profit from the recent rally to remove the financing overhang, as a larger cash reserve would have made a stock rally in the event of a positive phase 3 much more likely and enabled the company to subsequently issue shares at higher prices. On the other hand, the fact that it just raised the funds necessary to conclude its trials could be seen as very telling. Maybe (and, in my opinion, probably), institutional investors didn't want to risk one dime more than necessary, as they clearly see the chance that Nabriva, in the event of unfortunate trial results, becomes a zero.

While many biotech investors apparently like these binary "all or nothing" situations, personally I tend to shy away from them. I have no reason to believe that lefamulin has an average POS. In fact, the probability of success is certainly more risky than average and the multiple implications of this higher risk show up in the company's market valuation.

This article is part of Seeking Alpha PRO. PRO members receive exclusive access to Seeking Alpha's best ideas and professional tools to fully leverage the platform.