9% Yielding Utility Pays Monthly, 7 Straight Hikes, Big Growth Coming In Q3, Major Deal Closed In July

Looking for defensive high-yield stocks? Since we're soon to enter one of the worst months for the market (September's historic average return is -1.1%), you may want to take a look at the utilities sector, which has led all others over the past month, and is also among the leading sectors over the past quarter, six months, and year to date. (So much for all of those rising rate horror tales about how Utilities were going to get beaten up this year.)

(Source: finviz.com)

Crius Energy Trust (OTC:CRIUF) is a Canadian utility that we own and have written several articles about since September 2016. It has outperformed the Utilities SPDR ETF (XLU) over the past year and year to date. However, it suffered a pullback over the past quarter due to a bought deal offering, which will increase its unit total to 56,944,417. The offering was part of the funding for its major acquisition, of USG&E, which closed in July.

Crius reports in US dollars, so all figures in this article are in US dollars, unless otherwise noted.

Crius Energy Trust is an open-ended limited purpose trust which trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker KWH.UN and on the US OTC market with the ticker CRIUF.

The "F" on the end of CRIUF's code indicates that it is a fungible stock, which means investors can either trade it in the US or on its foreign exchange.

CRIUF has an erratic daily trading volume, which varied from 1,800 up to over 300,000 shares during the past few weeks. However, we've never had issues getting orders filled, since KWH has ample volume - it often trades over 1M shares on the Toronto Exchange.

CRIUF owns 100% of Crius Energy LLC, which is the retailing/wholesaling part of the overall operation.

Crius is active in 21 markets in the US and Australia, selling electricity, natural gas, and solar energy devices to residential and commercial customers, (mainly in the US), with a foothold in Australia. It's one of the largest independent energy retailers in the US, with over 1.3 million residential and commercial customers. It IPO'd in November 2012.

(Source: Crius site)

A Big Accretive Deal In July:

On July 5th, management announced the completion of the acquisition of U.S. Gas & Electric, a leading U.S. energy retailer with natural gas and/or electricity customers in 11 States and D.C., for total consideration of US$152.5M plus US$20M in working capital, for a total purchase price of approximately US$172.5M.

As a result of the acquisition, Crius has added a diverse portfolio of electricity and natural gas customers totaling approximately 375,000 residential customer equivalents ("RCEs") in Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and the District of Columbia. Crius now serves nearly 1.4M RCEs, representing an approximate 37% increase to the existing customer portfolio, and is now positioned among the 10 largest independent energy retailers in North America.

(Source: Crius site)

Management is projecting a 35% increase in revenue, a 59% rise in EBITDA, a 60% increase in DCF, with a 36% rise in its customer base. With a 60% bump in DCF, it should be able to keep the distribution hikes coming.

(Source: Crius site)

Distributions:

On July 2, 2017, Crius's board approved a 2% distribution hike for the third quarter, which brought the monthly payout to $.067 CAN. This is the seventh straight quarter that it has increased its payout.

You can track Crius's yield in our High Dividend Stocks By Sector Tables (in the Utilities section).

The company's DCF Payout Ratio dropped to 50.88% in Q2, aided by a 48% jump in DCF. It has averaged 59% over the trailing four quarters:

Here's a look at how the monthly distributions have translated into US currency so far in 2017. Due to currency exchange fluctuations, the payments will vary a bit. For example, US investors got a bump up from $.04938 in June, to $.05187 in July, even though the Canadian payout remained at $.0657:

Options:

There are no US options listed for CRIUF, but we invite you to visit our website where you can see details for over 25 other income-producing trades in both our Covered Calls Table and our Cash Secured Puts Table.

Earnings:

In Q2 '17, DCF grew 21.3%, revenue grew 6.6%, and EBITDA was up 3.7%.

Net income got clobbered though, falling to -$14.6M, due to an additional $4M in depreciation and amortization and rising G&A expenses, which jumped to $24.9M, from a $7.9M legal reserve charge, $1.7M in tax receipt expenses, and $1.9M in solar operating expenses.

Additionally, there was a big swing of -$38M in the fair value of derivative instruments, a non-cash expense.

However, adding back the other non-cash charges of $14M in D&A and the $7.9M in legal reserve, (Crius still has that $ - it's just a reserve), nets out to $45.3M in adjusted income for Q2.

(Source: Q2 '17 report)

Revenue, EBITDA and DCF have all seen healthy growth over the past four quarters, while the company's payout ratio got more conservative, even with distribution hikes. The unit count was flat, but that will change on the Q3 report (see Dilution in the Risks section):

Management has been able to sustain strong growth since 2013, which the USGE deal will continue for the balance of 2017:

It has also been able to grow DCF and distributions, while simultaneously bringing down its payout ratio to a much more sustainable level:

(Source: Crius site)

Risks:

Regulatory litigation - In Q1 '17, management set aside $9M, and in Q2, it set aside $7.9M, for Legal reserves. Management didn't detail any specific cases but does list an explanation in its quarterly reports, which we've listed below.

(Source: CRIUF Q2 report)

Currency Risk - As with any foreign stock, you'll have a double-edged sword. On the one hand, you'll gain diversification from the US dollars, but you'll also have currency risk with your monthly payouts, as the exchange rate varies.

The Canadian dollar has done OK vs. the US dollar in 2017 - so far, it's up ~ 7%, with the US dollar falling 3.3% vs. the Canadian dollar over the past year.

Foreign Taxes - The US and Canada have a reciprocal tax agreement, so you can get back the 15% Canadian tax on your tax returns. However, since IRA distributions aren't generally reported to the IRS, you won't be able to recoup the 15% tax paid, if you hold CRIUF in an IRA, unless you happen to be making a withdrawal in the same year. Verify this with your accountant.

Dilution - For Q3 '17, the unit total has jumped to ~56.842M, due to the previously mentioned offering that management did to help fund the USGE acquisition. However, with the DCF expected to rise 60%, and its Q2 '17 payout ratio of 50.88%, it should still be able to keep raising distributions.

Extreme Weather: Like most utilities, Crius has weather-related risk. A mild winter or cooler summer will affect the power demand of its customers.

Analysts' Price Targets:

Analysts have a consensus $9.37 price target for Crius's Canadian shares, which is ~5% above its $8.97 price.

Due to the negative income we detailed in the earnings section, Crius has a negative P/E. Like the LP's we cover, its DCF metric gives a clearer picture of its ability to pay distributions. Its price/DCF is 7.37 - we don't have industry comps for that figure, but it's one of the cheaper valuations we've seen among the companies which we cover in other industries. Its EV/EBITDA valuation also looks modest.

The EBITDA calculation excludes the $16.9M legal reserve amounts from Q1 and Q2:

(Source: Crius Q2 '17 report)

Financials:

The negative net income also kills ROA, ROE, and the operating margin. However, Crius's net debt/EBITDA leverage looks low, as does its Total debt/equity. Given the coming increases in revenue from the USGE deal, these negative metrics should turn positive in the next few quarters:

Crius had $50.5M outstanding on its credit facility, plus a $6.157M term loan payable, as of 6/30/17. In addition, it owes $47.5M via second-lien callable notes at a rate of 9.5%, due in June 2025, to MVC Capital (MVC), as part of the USGE acquisition. These notes are off balance sheet debt.

"At June 30, 2017, the Trust had Total Cash and Availability of $29.7 million, consisting of $29.4 million of cash availability and $0.3 million available under the Company's credit facility with Macquarie Energy LLC, and was affected by several large tax payments and elevated payments related to renewable energy certificates, with the second quarter being a key renewable portfolio standards compliance deadline in our core North East electric markets." "Additionally, the credit facility balance at the end of the quarter was impacted by a draw of $19.0 million to partially fund the cash portion of the purchase price of the USG&E Acquisition, which closed several days after quarter-end on July 5, 2017. This compares to the Total Cash and Availability as at December 31, 2016 of $49.9 million, consisting of cash and cash equivalents of $10.9 million and $39.0 million of availability under the Macquarie Energy credit facility."

(Source: Crius Q2 '17 report)

Summary:

We rate Crius a long-term buy, based upon its attractive and sustainable yield, its distribution growth, its strong DCF growth prospects, and the convenience of its monthly payouts.

All tables furnished by DoubleDividendStocks, unless otherwise noted.



Disclaimer: This article was written for informational purposes only, and is not intended as personal investment advice. Articles posted on SA aren't meant to be all-inclusive white papers, but are merely springboards for further research on your part. Please practice due diligence before investing in any investment vehicle mentioned in this article.