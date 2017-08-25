Summer Cotton Days

Seasonally, cotton should be finding a low mid August, which strengthens in September, but then weakens into the fall.

The most recent August 2017 USDA report for cotton indicates increased crop production over last month by 1.5 million bales, although starting from lower 'beginning stocks', even with raised export demand, ending stocks are projected at 5.8 million bales, the largest since 2008/9.

A 3.3 % growth in world cotton consumption is projected for 2017/8 , the highest rate in five years. World ending stocks are projected to 90.1 million bales, an increase of 4 million from July, and 100,00 above 2016/7. The actual percentage as a proportion of total global sales is small, but the change since July could provoke hedge funds, traders should be cautious.

Seasonal Cotton

Seasonally, cotton should fine a summer low mid August which strengthens into September, then eases off into November, for a rise into January-February.

Source: Seasonalcharts.com

COT Charts

On a monthly level, lows are defined by a tight concentration of traders positions illustrated below. The anticipated squeeze hasn't materialized for a current reversal, although short term trading is turning up. In 2015 trading fell to a support level created by the highs of trading in 2005-2007, which suggests the possibility of trading turning up from the highs of 2015 creating support now.

Producers positions appear weaker though, and the current monthly OHL/candlestick, seems to be pointing down.

On a weekly level, trading has moved outside the initial downtrend line, tested support, and reversed up. It looks bearish on a monthly level because the timing of this trading means it's rising at the end of the month from the low, so hasn't found the time needed for a break out. Producers however are weaker compared to some slightly increased long positions held by managed money.

On a daily level we can see rising trading, and near term selling resistance, a reversal down from the early July high and the 69.00 level is bearish, and points to a test of support. A failure at this level, would likely give rise to a continued correction to the 2015 support zone (on the monthly chart).

Source : Barchart.com

Stock Charts

Longer Term - Weekly Chart

The fast stochastic can tend to bounce along the oversold bottom for some time before reversing up, but the RSI is a better indicator for cotton, and appears to by trying to rise. Trading is around the pivot offering a fairly neutral outlook, but must retain the support level illustrated (arrow). The black ADX line over the DMA, (MACD), hasn't yet flattened (the ADX turning up is an early bullish warning), so we should still be wary of a possible break down. Note the price on the different charts, 67.81 is the current pivot on the five year weekly chart, but each stock chart time format will have its own pivot.

Short Term - Daily Chart

On the daily level we can see that the candlesticks are rising and a bullish three white soldier candlestick pattern, (higher closing prices, with 82% bullish probability) are in evidence, although each daily candlestick is reduced in volume compared to July. This is normal, low, August trading volume consistent across markets. Providing trading doesn't lose the 50 ma on the daily near term chart (potentially creating a head and shoulders pattern, and turning the RSI and stochastic back down again), the fast stochastic may spike to 50 before correcting, (as it did at the end of March and July).

Investing in Cotton

Apart from futures, investors can trade cotton ETN. ETFdb.com track two, both with below average 'natural resource' service ratio's of 0.75%. According to ETF.com

Between the two ETNs-BAL and CTNN-there is less than $20M in AUM, and less than $250K. The bulk of those assets are invested in the first mover, BAL, which makes it far easier to trade than CTNN. This liquidity advantage makes BAL's round-trip cost significantly lower than that of CTNN, despite the fact that there are just 10 bps separating the two ETNs' expense ratios. This advantage, along with BAL's neutral exposure on the cotton space earns it our Analyst Pick ribbon.

Investors have yet to make the most of the opportunity of trading the cotton ETN, which raises the liquidity issue. It's as well to check that there's sufficient liquidity for easy access or exit of a position especially in the slow trading days of summer.

Looking Forward

On the weekly chart, cotton is trading around the pivot and holding a close support level, but may be trading the short bullish leg up of an ABC correction, with the C leg outstanding. A failure of the trend lines and support outlined could well give rise to a test of the S1 level of support on the weekly chart at or near $57.46. A bullish break out requires cotton to hold the S1 level on the daily chart, following selling resistance at the 50ma, with an eventual rise to the 200ma.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.