For General Mills, Oui May Be Non

Consumer migration towards more natural and artisanal foods has led to problems for packaged food companies. One of the biggest losers from this trend has been General Mills' (GIS) Yoplait yogurt. General Mills stated in their fiscal year 2017 presentation that their sales of yogurt in the U.S. had declined by 22% in the fourth quarter and 18% for the year. There have been several articles recently touting Oui as a near-term catalyst that might help General Mills reverse the trend of declining yogurt sales, but there is reason to believe that this thesis may be flawed.

Digital Media Analysis

Oui is a French style yogurt that is packaged in a glass jar, which is aimed at differentiating the product in an increasingly crowded yogurt section. The product was launched in July and General Mills indicated in their fiscal year 2017 presentation that there would be heavy launch support for the product.

After a month on store shelves, consumers do not seem to be talking much about Oui. As of Friday morning, there were fewer than a dozen positive comments posted about Oui on Twitter. There were as many posts discussing the advertising campaign and packaging as there were complementary of the yogurt, a sign that the marketing may be superior to the product. In contrast, Noosa has received dozens of positive comments on Twitter since the beginning of August.

There were several dozen positive reviews of Oui on public Facebook posts, with many pondering other uses for the glass container and a few posters questioned the $1.50/jar price. There were also several comments that by people indicating that they like Oui, but were otherwise not yogurt fans. Oui had attracted 6,800 likes on Facebook by Friday morning, which pales in comparison to Noosa's nearly 200,000 likes. Most search engine results returned for Oui yogurt were links to General Mills marketing and to news links announcing the new brand.

Similarly, there are fewer than ten reviews of Oui on YouTube. Reviewers were quick to compare Oui to Greek yogurt, with a couple of the reviewers pointing out that they miss the thickness of Greek yogurt. Another point mentioned by more than one reviewer was that the flavor was more nuanced than other yogurts.

Overall, the early response seems to be that Oui tastes decent, people like the simple ingredients, and the glass jar. There are early hints that differences in texture and nutritional profiles may keep Greek yogurt fans from adopting Oui as their favorite yogurt. If that is the case, Oui's success will hinge on its ability to attract new consumers to the yogurt market and to persuade existing yogurt consumers to trade up to their new premium offering.

Conclusions

Oui is still in the early stages of ramping up, but there is no indication in the digital media space that the brand will gain rapid market acceptance. General Mills appears to have made a smart choice using the glass packaging, as it is driving social media posts and serves as a differentiating factor in a crowded yogurt market. Oui is likely to attract a following given the diversity of consumer preferences for different textures and nutritional profiles; however, the yogurt market is likely to remain highly fragmented, with established Greek and whole milk yogurt brands retaining many of their loyal followers.

In evaluating General Mills' near-term prospects, investors should not count on Oui to turn around yogurt sales in the near future. This is particularly true in the next several months as promotional pricing, coupons, and media purchases are used to drive new customer adoption.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GIS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I currently hold shares in General Mills and intend on holding them as a long term investment. This article is intended to foster thought and discussion and should not be considered financial advice.