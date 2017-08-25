PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund: Improving, Yet Too Expensive

The purpose of this article is to evaluate PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) as an investment option. To do so, I will evaluate the fund's characteristics, recent performance, and trends within the industry as a whole to attempt to determine if PGP will be a profitable investment as we march closer to 2018.

First, a little about PGP. PGP's stated objective is to seek a total return comprised of current income, current gains, and long-term capital appreciation. The fund attempts to achieve this objective by building a global equity and debt portfolio and investing at least 80% of the fund's net assets in a combination of securities and instruments that provide exposure to stocks and/or produce income and by utilizing call and put options to generate gains from options premiums and protect against swift market declines. Currently, the fund is trading at $16.60/share and pays a monthly distribution of $.15/share, which translates to an annual yield of 10.84%. I wrote an article about two months advising investors to avoid PGP, and the fund has dropped about 7% since then, for a total loss of around 5% once distributions are accounted for. Given the volatility we have seen in the market recently, I figured it would be a good time to re-assess PGP to see if the fund remains in the "sell" column. I believe it still does even with the drop, for the reasons I will outline below.

One, PGP's premium to net asset value (NAV) is still too large to ignore and is still the biggest risk for the fund, which has not changed in years. Notably, the fund's premium is now 48.75%, which is a marked drop considering PGP was trading at a premium in the mid 70's not even three months ago. This drop makes the fund more attractively priced, but I believe it is still too expensive. The decline in premium is due to two factors, a drop in market price and an increase in NAV. PGP has lost almost 16% in the past three months, yet its NAV, while flat in the short-term, has been increasing year-to-date. At the start of the year, PGP's NAV was $10.11, it now stands at $11.16, indicating an increase of 10.39%. This is a positive sign and if the trend continues, PGP's premium to NAV should shrink further. However, I don't feel it is enough yet to warrant a buy. While it's fairly obvious to say a premium of close to 50% is too high, it is even more evident when comparing PGP to the other closed end funds within the Pimco family. While 19 of 20 Pimco closed end funds trade at premiums to NAV, PGP's premium is the largest, and by far. The next highest premium belongs to Strategic Income Fund (RCS), whose premium stands at just over 27%. This sets investors up for a lot of downside risk, and is a clear avoid signal in my opinion. While PGP's yield of over 10% is attractive, most Pimco funds pay above 8% anyway, so investors will only forgo a small amount of yield for a lot more safety, should they select an alternative.

Two, PGP's income production is also a sign of concern. This is another area where PGP has shown improvement, yet not enough to give me comfort. Since PGP cut its distribution rate in the 4th quarter of 2016, it has become increasingly important to review the fund's income producing ability to determine if future cuts are on the horizon. The fund's year-to-date distribution coverage ratio stands at a concerning 78.53%. Again, this figure is improving, as PGP's six month and three month rolling coverage ratio's stand at 85.77% and 102.67%, respectively. This means in the short-term, PGP is earning more income, as its coverage ratio is improving. However, given its year-to-date shortfall, I don't believe its recent progress puts the fund out of the woods, and it certainly doesn't justify paying a high premium to own it. Given that PGP currently has negative undistributed net investment income of $.03/share, I do not have a lot of confidence the coverage ratio will keep improving for the rest of the year. Until I have more proof that PGP is earning the income it needs, consistently, to pay its stated distribution, I cannot comfortably say the distribution will not face another cut, and that forces me to avoid the fund.

Three, PGP has a great built in hedge against rising interest rates, with a total leverage-adjusted effective duration of .89 years. This is important for closed-end funds because as rates rise, funds that have shorter-term debt will be able to re-invest the proceeds from that debt at higher rates, as the bonds mature. Closed end funds locked in to longer-term debt will suffer, as they are not poised to benefit from those rising rates. This sounds like a positive for PGP, so why is it a reason to avoid the fund? Well, rate hikes are currently on hold, and the market is now predicting the next rate hike will not come until 2018. According to CME group, which tracks the futures market for investor sentiment on interest rate movements, there is a less than 10% chance of a rate hike before the December meetings, and a 42.5% chance of the third rate increase coming in December. This means the majority of market participants expect the Fed to back off its original guidance of raising rates three times in 2017. Beyond December, the outlook is more contested, but it is not until June 2018 that the probability of a rate hike exceeds the probability of keeping rates at current levels. Therefore, if the current sentiment proves true, PGP's hedge against rising rates won't truly benefit the fund for some time, perhaps for almost a full calendar year. Personally, I am in agreement that another rate hike won't come until 2018, so I do not see PGP's short-term duration as a short-term positive.

Of course, avoiding PGP comes with risks of its own. Year-to-date the fund is up about 18%, excluding distributions, giving investors a total return of around 25%. There is no saying this run cannot continue, in which case PGP could continue to out-perform the market. Additionally, if the NAV keeps improving, the premium should continue to shrink, unless the market price keeps pace with those gains, handing investors a win either way. Furthermore, if the Fed surprises the markets and raises rates in December, or sooner, PGP's short duration will probably give the fund an edge over other closed-end funds with longer durations. While the market is not pricing in another rate hike until next year, this is by no means a sure thing, and if macroeconomic metrics continue to improve, look for the Fed to act. However, these are not scenarios I expect to occur. PGP has been in a short-term slide, and I don't see any compelling reason for this to reverse. As for the Fed, nobody has a crystal ball, but I expect inaction for the remainder of the year. While that may bode well for PGP, as investors will continue to be drawn to its above-average yield, that is not a differentiator over other Pimco funds, so I would steer towards safer alternatives.

Bottom-line: PGP's high-yield and rising NAV have made the fund a strong winner since the start of the year. However, Q3 has seen a marked drop in performance for the fund, and there are not many compelling reasons to expect a turnaround any time soon. Given PGP's high premium, I would expect rock solid underlying performance, and that is not the case. In summary, I do not believe the potential reward with PGP outweigh the inherent risks of owning the fund and, with many better options available, I would encourage investors to avoid this fund.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.