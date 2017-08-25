Havas' (HAVSF) CEO Yannick Bollore on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Havas (OTCPK:HAVSF) Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call August 25, 2017 12:00 PM ET

Yannick Bollore

Thank you, good evening everyone. Thank you for attending the Havas first half results 2017 conference call. As you may have seen in the press release, the dynamic of the group is still positive. The group’s financial performance for this first half has suffered a slowdown, affected by some industry factors but also with -- more specific to Havas factors. The main external factors are I would say, first, the highest -- bigger than expected slowdown in client’s spending and advertising not only in media but also on the creative part where we experienced a stronger decline in their investments.

I also want to highlight the increasing pressure on our margins. It’s tougher this year during negotiations or even during contract renegotiation to maintain the level of margin we had to suffer from a huge pressure. And also we need to mention the macroeconomic downturn in what was high growth market in the past such as Brazil and Mexico where Havas is having a large presence, also India, China or Turkey [ph] of course.

If we take a deeper look at factors specific to Havas, Francois Laroze will enter into more details but we need to say that we have decided to continue investing into our talents, we think it’s key to build the future of the growth for us. We have increased our investment into innovation to make sure we continue having the best tools in the digital world specifically and also the investments we have done in our Havas Villages, which could have some double cost operating and some investment that are creating additional costs, even though this will drive to more organic growth and profitability in the future. Those combined external and internal factors mean that we are unable to confirm our internal forecast of organic growth, which was in a range between 2% and 3% and that we discussed and announced at the beginning of the year.

However, we really hope that growth and profitability for second half will slightly improve. And everything taken into account, we believe that we can remain confident in our ability to reach mid-term objectives. We still believe that everything that we are doing thanks to our fantastic teams and the trust of our client, thanks to our strategies giving us a re-confidence that the group's momentum is still strong. As you may have seen we are continuing to attract the best talent of the industry in every country, in every agency, every disciplines. In term of acquisitions, we are still very proud to welcome the finest and most advanced digital agency - some of the most advanced digital agency in the world like two days ago when we announced the leading social media agency in Israel, Blink.

Creativity is getting better, Cannes Lions was a recall in terms of awards that we received. And may be last but not least, I mean today we are very happy because we have announced two weeks ago that we have finally signed again with Sanofi which is our largest client representing around 5% of our growth income which was a key piece for us against two strong competitors and at the end we are the biggest winner of this competition.

Not only we have maintained our [indiscernible] but we also have increased [indiscernible] which means that Sanofi who knows us better than anyone believe that we have the best offering on the market. And so it is a clear demonstration that our together strategy is working because they have decided to use the US which is by far the largest market in terms of spending in the health sector to give us the media assignment in addition as a creative one. So now the team is working like hell to build everything, but to see what the best news of the year for us and that's why we are very, very satisfied and you can see us that we are very much smiling when we think about the future after this great summer.

So now we need to think about the future and even if we had some losses in terms of clients like PSA for the media, or some reduction like PSA as well on the creative part in terms of fees. Also in the US, where we have lost two account on the creative part, which are Carnival, the cruise company, we believe that all the main wins that we had this year that will affect 2018 will more than offset those losses. We can highlight BMS on the media side but also Michelin, ConEdison in the creative side in New York. So, we remain confident that the pipeline will continue to grow during the next month.

So now I turn to Francois.

Francois Laroze

Good evening everyone. I’d like to work through the presentation, starting by the evolution of the revenue which is up by 1.9% compared with first half last year in gross figure, but minus 0.4 in organic growth. As you see on Page 4, our evolution of revenue is positive due to Forex 0.9%, positive due to acquisition 1.4% but as I said negative in organic growth minus 0.4 which leads to this 1.9 positive growth for the first half. This decrease is affecting all regions.

The two main regions Europe and North America are minus 0.4% each. Asia Pacific and LATAM being at minus 0.6 and minus 0.8. If we enter into more details, you will see that we have balanced situation in Europe, where France is doing very well especially in the second quarter with 5.4% positive organic growth for the first half due to the flag companies, France BETC and Havas Paris but also to Fullsix Ekino which is our new tech company that we have acquired 18 months ago.

On the other hand, we have lower performances in the UK at minus 3.4% due to some losses in media nationwide at the end of ’16 and also reduction of spending of our -- some of our big clients in UK. In the other European countries, we have an average of minus 4.5% with some countries like Italy, Germany, Belgium being quite strong and other as Spain being in negative organic growth. Our first country remains North America, still representing more than 36% of our revenue and here we are suffering a negative organic growth of minus 0.4% due to the performance of mainly Arnold in Boston and Havas New York which as Yannick said has been hurt by some client losses and a lack of new business.

Nevertheless, we have some good news to you in Chicago, our very creative agency which is doing well. And the other important news is that we have some company like Havas Health and Edge in San Diego in California which have not performed very well during the first half, but which are extremely high forecast for the second half and know that on the full year they will perform very well. So I think the point of attention North America is mainly New York and Boston and we have organized ourselves in order to rebound on these two big agencies.

In Asia, we have slightly negative organic growth but a good second quarter at 3.2% and in Latin America it’ the opposite with a quite slow second quarter with the loss of casino in Brazil which is between a loss and between a reduction of spending by this client which is spending far less than before.

On page 7, if we move to the comparison with our peers, as you know because we are the last to announce our figure this half, we are with Publicis and WPP in negative organic growth, it’s a small negative but negative organic growth. After for Havas, two very strong year in ’15 and ’16 even if the two US group Omnicom and IPG are still doing well even if Interpublic has performed at a lower level than anticipated.

We have tried to look back on the last four years to see what the cumulative performance of the different global media companies and as you see here, we see that Havas has been able to over perform the European market. The two European peers have been strongly below Havas performance in cumulative, but still below the two US groups which still benefit a lot from the dynamism of their domestic market.

In terms of P&L, this lower organic growth which is minus 0.4% and which is strongly below our initial expectation as Yannick reminded were between 2% and 3% has had a direct impact on our EBIT which is decreasing by 25% from 147 million to 111 million and we will come back on the reason why we have such a decrease. In terms of margin, the margin is going down obviously due to this negative organic growth with 350 basis point reduction in the income from operation.

Let's have a look on the reason of this decrease. As you see the main reason is the lower organic growth, which has a negative impact of 11 million on our results. Let's remind that as I said we have forecasted for higher organic growth and as being an industry of fixed cost, we have been impacted by this variance between the anticipated revenue and the actual revenue which is estimated to 11 million.

In the meantime we have decided not to stop the investment in major talents, not to stop the investment into the equity program with a new futures program which has been issued during the first half and not to stop investing in real estate to have a more efficient, more inspiring buildings as we have now in Pantin for BETC, in London for Kings Cross, Madrid and Barcelona which are the last four big villages we have finalized. So this explains this reduction of 36 million.

Obviously in terms of competition you see a deterioration of our ratio which is mainly due to this lower organic growth than anticipated and we reached 64% compared with 62% one year ago and we know that we have some negative impact also on some severance because we have started as we will say later to reduce the headcount in some of our agencies. Same for the OpEx, where the evolution on the revenue have a direct impact on the OpEx ratio, which is deteriorating a little bit and even if in the meantime, we have been able to finalize very strong OpEx reduction plan, which has been launched 1.5 years ago and which is working very well.

In terms of financial cost, this year, for the first half, we moved from 11 million of net financial expense to 18 million. The net debt is quite stable. The net debt cost is quite stable at around 8 million, but we have been hurt this half by some unrealized foreign exchange loss, so we know that this unrealized exchange loss will turn on the second half and not cash impact.

Anyway even if we have this deterioration of our result, we have still a very strong balance sheet and we have been pleased, first, to be able to keep on reducing our financial net debt by moving from 95 million to 73 million between the end of June ’16 and the end of June ’17 and the other good news, which is related is that our working capital has increased, our positive working capital has increased from 282 million to 296 million, which is very important in this moment.

That’s the reason why as you see on the graph of the page 16, we have been able to reduce strongly this net debt end of period from more than 400 million in ’12 to this year of 73 million, reminding that the figure at the end of June are not as good as they are at the end of the year and we still have some forecast to be in positive cash at the end of year of ’17 as we were at the end of the year ’16.

In terms of average net debt, the performance is not as good. As we move from minus 23 million positive cash to 40 million. It’s mainly due some delays of payment by big clients on the beginning of the half, but the situation has been turned on the positive way on the second quarter. That’s the reason why we’ve been able to improve our situation at the end of the first quarter.

In terms of ratio, we are still very, we have still very sound financial ratio, being almost not leveraged at all, both in terms of coverage. We are very far from the covenants and we are very comfortable, say, for the liquidity with a very strong cash and some available undrawn mid-term committed credit lines, which gives to Havas, if necessary a very strong cash position.

To finalize this result and cash presentation, you have an evolution of the net debt from the end of June ’16, 95 million to the end of June ’17, 73 million, and which is very positive evolution, because we have been able to keep on reducing our debt in a year where the CapEx have been extremely strong, 80 million compared with 40 million or 50 million in the past years due to the finalization of the four villages I referred to earlier, Paris Pantin, London, Barcelona and Madrid.

Yannick Bollore

Thank you, Francois. So just briefly to end on this presentation, I don't want to comment too long on the main wins. I touched base on that during my introduction. In terms of creativity, we are very, very pleased of the success of comp, very pleased to see all the new talent joining the group in every country as well as France Global and the US, where the new CCO attended, someone very, very strong coming from Omnicom.

In terms of acquisition, we had slow start with only two acquisitions during the first six months to the last two weeks, so during July and August, so what it brings. So far, we only had four acquisitions, maybe the most important M&A type of deal we made is the joint venture we’re doing in China with GIMC that the process is still on its way, but it will allow us to become leader in China, to partner with a leading agency in China and to serve our clients with the best talents of the industry. GIMC’s modern 4500 talents across all Greater China and it could be a great way to drive growth and business there for the group.

As a conclusion, before we jump to Q&A and as you can imagine, we have started already to take all the measures to bounce back, in ways how to accelerate the new business. We had hiring of new talent, better cross-sell among the villages, across disciplines, how to add up the structure, specifically on the cost base. Now, we know that the organic growth will not be as strong as we initially planned, so it would be easier for us to address comp base. We have a huge OpEx reduction plan that Francois is reading which is already bearing its fruits.

We really believe that the group’s momentum on mid-term basis would allow us to achieve on our objectives and maybe the most important thing going today at Havas is the closing of operation with Vivendi that should take place in October, early October that would really allow us to create the group of the future that will create more value for every stakeholders where they were thinking about shareholders of course, whether it’s talent and clients.

So if you have questions, Francois Laroze and I would be free to try answering them.

Conor O'Shea

Couple of questions for me. First question, can you give us a little bit more detail on which client sectors decreased spend and obviously most concern over consumer goods sector, are you seeing double digit declines in spend generally for that sector, that's obviously part from the losses that you've mentioned in various regions?

Then the second question. You may have seen, I imagine by this stage, the July numbers. Do you think that the third quarter could be back to stable organic growth or better or might we have a second successive quarter of small declines in organic?

And then the third question maybe for Francois, you obviously mentioned taking some cost actions and on the variable part of cost as well. I imagine there will be some adjustments. Do you think that at this stage, you could achieve flat margins year-on-year just for the second half of the year. Is that achievable?

Yannick Bollore

Thank you Conor for your question. So I will start answering them. So in terms of sector, it’s, what we’ve seen at Havas, not only consumer goods, it’s more general, I would say, we also have some decrease in telco sectors. We want to gain some productivity. We can see some decrease on the automotive sector where they’re decreasing the investment, but it’s not just media spending. It’s a project that they had on the creative side, even stuff like that that they are postponing or they say they postponed. So it’s a little bit tough for us, because we were briefed at the beginning of the year and end of last year on some great projects. But isn’t postponing.

So I mean, today, the clients are still briefing us. But if, I mean everything being equal, so there is no reason why the Q2 should be in line with our initial budget. We still believe, to be honest with you, that and we still hope that we will do slightly better. July was, I mean without giving any precise number, but July was more in line with our internal expectations. So today, we still aim to do better at Q2 that Q3 and Q4 than we did at the first half. The question now is for us, in terms of margin and this will be a transition for Francois. We will start to adapt our cost base to, I would say, zero plus on growth and earnings. I don’t know Francois, what you want to add.

Francois Laroze

Yes. First of all, on the margin, the profitability, today, we do not give any guidance on that and as Yannick says, we clearly hope and think we’ll be able to do better than during the first half. The reason why that we have to, as we said earlier, we have to adapt our structure to this level of revenue and as you know, we have some positive impact on that. We are an industry with very high turnover. So it’s, in some areas, some agency is quite easy to reduce the cost by stopping the hirings, taking advantage of the natural turnover.

There are other agencies where it would be tougher. So we have to basically put into figures the way to adapt our structure of level revenue and to estimate the impact on the profitability ratio. So today, we consider it’s too early to forecast the evolution on the second half. As Yannick said, we are -- we hope and we consider it should be better than the first half, but at this stage, we need some time to see agency by agency, the impact, the financial impact of this cost reduction.

Yannick Bollore

Are there any other questions? I don’t see --

Yannick Bollore

Okay. So thank you very much for attending the call. In case you have any questions in mind, you can call the team at Havas and we’d be thrilled to try answering them. Thank you very much everyone. Have a lovely weekend.

