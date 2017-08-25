Saving J.C. Penney

We recently initiated a position J.C. Penney (JCP) and just learned that we won't be seeing a dividend anytime soon. Will what we just learned be enough to save J.C Penney from financial ruin? Admittedly, we were gambling a bit on this one, but we see the news of there being no dividend as fiscally responsible. It is our opinion that money is better spent investing in the growth of the business, regaining market share, building up technological infrastructure, and regaining market share. These moves can help bring the name back from the brink of extinction. Let us be clear. There are a lot of problems with the name, and they are more than priced in here folks. The stock is trading lower than it has since electronic trading was implemented. It is trading lower than the height of the great recession, the turmoil of 2011-2012 when it tried changing business models, lower than the stock market crash following the so-called dotcom bubble. Since we bought the name we are up about 5% on the position, but see the news of no dividend as a positive catalyst.

The news came directly from Jeffrey Davis, the new Chief Financial Officer over at JCP. In an interview with the Wall Street Journal, he confirmed that the company would be spending $400 million in capital expenditures to grow the business' technology efforts, which he sees as a key cost savings initiative that simultaneously will boost sales. If implemented correctly, we at Quad 7 Capital are inclined to agree. Speaking about the spending, Mr. Davis stated:

"Our vision to evolve this organization, either through human resources mining the data or other tools, to be much more nimble than in the past. Having seen what you can do if you have more timely information being provided, we would not look to change our financial policies or capital structure. You're not going to see us issuing a dividend anytime soon."

That is fine by us. The new CFO wants to focus on reducing selling and administrative expenses to provide a higher level of efficiency. Using technology, JCP wants to seriously mine data from its shoppers, similar to what Amazon (AMZN) has been doing for years. It is a smart play to help the name turn the corner. While performance has seemingly started to turn the quarter, and that is why we took a gamble and initiated a long position following the just reported Q2 earnings, we would love to see it run in the right direction, not just crawl. This may be the catalyst we need.

With Amazon eating everyone's lunch, all of retail with any major physical presence has been absolutely decimated. J.C. Penney has faced problems for years, but these issues were exacerbated in the last year. We have watched the name fall time and again. Performance just has not been there from an operational perspective. We bought the name for a bit of a reversion to the mean which could be good for a quick 8% to 10% gain. However, Longer-term, the name is taking steps investors should be very happy to see. In addition to confirming where money will and will not be spent, it has tried to revamp stores' outdated appearance and apparel. A few moves include reworking store atmospheres, introducing new wardrobe sizes to cater to more clientele, and the selling of appliances. The push to mine data is long overdue.

This would help manage inventory levels, timing of promotions, and targeting of online sales. While sales are on the mend, this would help tremendously as it is a proven evidence based intervention to boost sales. In Q2 2017, the company reported sales of $3 billion, which rose 2% year-over-year and surprisingly beat the consensus expectations by roughly $160 million. But with more data available, these numbers could move substantially higher. Saving of money on the expense side is much needed because net income did not meet expectations, mostly on the back of liquidating a ton of inventory as more stores were shuttered. The company saw a net loss of $62 million or $0.20 per share. When we account for the closure of 127 stores and the inventory liquidation, on an adjusted basis, the loss was $0.09 per share and but missed expectations by a noticeable $0.04. That net loss widened year-over-year driven by the closing of the stores and inventory issues. Strong data could have helped prevent some of this damage.

We are taking a gamble no doubt, but guidance was reaffirmed last quarter and the news from the CFO makes us put our bull hat on. The name just has to deliver. It is worth pointing out that we already know August was off to a very strong start thanks to the back-to-school shopping period. Independent of no dividend and targeted technology spending, guidance suggests we may finally be seeing positive same store sales moving forward, with 2017 overall guidance looking for -1 to 1% on this metric.

While the retail sector has been crushed and there has been multiple contraction, we continue to see the JCP discount as absurd and have hence taken a gamble and did some buying.

What do you think of the news? Is it common sense? Is it the right decision? Is data mining going to help save the name? Let the community know your thoughts below.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JCP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.