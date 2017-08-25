The Unspoken Importance Of Augmented Reality To Apple's Future

With the significant upgrade of iPad, the much enhanced multitasking functionality of iOS 11 and the coming 10th Anniversary iPhone, Apple (AAPL) is expected to report blockbuster sales and revenues early in 2018. But the longer term potential of recently released ARKit to boost sales of both devices and revenue growth for years to come has largely been overlooked by tech and financial pundits.

Not as Far Behind as Critics Thought

While critics were castigating Apple for lagging on Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality research, the company was quietly working to make the technology available in a big way. ARKit, released to developers at WWDC 2017, is a well thought-out and solid release that earmarks iPad and iPhone as key delivery devices in a very well timed and Apple-like user/marketing/implementation scenario. (I wrote about Apple's user/marketing/implementation method in a previous article earlier this month.) The AR and VR demonstrations at this year's WWDC as well as the list of industry partners working with Apple were impressive, but didn't begin to describe the real world implications of this technology.

When you consider that Apple introduced 64-bit processing with iPhone 5S back in 2013, it’s pretty clear they’ve been anticipating the kind of power necessary for iOS 11, AR and VR for some time now. ARKit apps require the A9 SoC in the iPhone SE, 6s and 6s Plus or later, or 9.7-inch iPad and any iPad Pro, but that still means that hundreds of millions of iPhone and iPads are AR ready.

As a result, Apple has moved a “light year” ahead of the competition, according to Gene Munster of Loup Ventures, and developers are already hard at work on AR apps. The closest competitor, Google’s (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Tango AR platform, is currently only compatible with roughly 10 million specialized Android devices. Most everyone agrees that Apple, and others, will eventually introduce AR glasses, but for the time being, most people’s experiences with AR will obviously be on iPad and iPhone screens. No doubt the best experiences will be on the newest iPad Pro and 10th Anniversary iPhone with their larger screens and baked-in processor advantages.

A recent demo by Smart Picture of an ARKit app that measures the dimensions and square footage of a room, useful for interior decorators, flooring installations and real estate agents.

This also has compelling implications for Apple’s growing enterprise initiative. First announced at WWDC 2014, it has since grown to include partnerships with Cisco (CSCO), Deloitte, IBM (IBM) and SAP (SAP) (which recently released a developer tool for iOS) as well as direct consulting to smaller companies through its own burgeoning Mobility Partner Program.

A Godsend to Disrupted Industries

Until now, iPads and iPhones have been essentially blank canvases that could be configured through apps to perform a variety of reading, communications, recording and artistic functions. AR will turn them into windows onto a visually enhanced world of graphical information. AR has the potential to become quickly transformational in many sectors, including retail, manufacturing, marketing, education and transportation — all currently grappling with the threat from an industrywide digital disruption.

Consider the shake-up in bricks-and-mortar retail today and the rush to blend physical store sales with e-commerce. AR coupled with iBeacon, Messenger and Apple Pay will have the potential to provide a whole new method of offering in-store contextual consumer information and point of purchase flash discounts. Customers would be notified in proximity via their iPhone or Apple Watch of deals tailored to their needs. The retailer could potentially close the sale immediately with an in-app Apple Pay link. Given this new paradigm, AR technology also will likely impact the business side of the equation, including overhead, inventory and asset allocation in addition to other cost efficiencies.

But how close are these scenarios? They seem like science fiction, right? Nope. The pieces are currently falling in place.

Apple recently hosted a “Lose Your Wallet” retail shopping event in San Francisco with deep discounts at 36 stories, half-priced parking via the Spot Hero app, and a partnership with Square (SQ) for pop-up shops. Obviously, Apple already has been thinking about the challenges that retail businesses face and is experimenting with ways that partnerships and point of purchase marketing can be a solution. Just the title of this event is a clue to where Apple is headed with Apple Pay and the mobile devices that enable it.

Interestingly, this also could lead toward a new kind of contextual marketing that ends in a transaction, not just a call to action. This type of marketing, enabled through on-device systems could supplant search-based advertising such as Google’s AdSense by generating more effective and quantifiable results for businesses, without impinging on the privacy of consumers. It also would dovetail nicely with Facebook’s (FB) social media marketing and Amazon (AMZN) Prime’s affinity marketing initiatives. The financial media tends to portray these companies as gladiators locked in competitive combat, but the truth is they have partnered frequently when the advantages are mutual.

Now consider how this might apply to the newly challenged and fiercely competitive grocery business. Amazon’s recent acquisition of Whole Foods was surprising to many, perhaps because they weren’t considering the implications of AI and AR in blending retail and e-commerce with greater efficiency. Like Apple, Amazon is an industry-scale disruptor, which has also been involved in AI development. Frankly, I don’t think anyone is prepared for how quickly enterprise AI/AR adoption will ramp up, considering its transformational potential in currently challenged industries.

The Power and Depth of the Gig Economy

On the more speculative side, hardly anyone in the business and financial press is spending much time writing about on-the-ground importance of the gig economy other than to use Uber (Private:UBER), Lyft (Private:LYFT) and other such companies as examples of "Unicorn" start-ups. The gig economy is more pervasive than most of us realize, and it wouldn't exist without smartphones and tablets.

For instance, when I recently called an appliance repairman to my home to fix a blown burner control on my range, he was a freelancer working for a regional appliance repair company that acts mainly as a dispatcher and management service. I wanted him to bypass the also-blown simmer switch that we never use rather than spend money on a new one. When he ran into trouble rewiring the existing set-up, he called the firm and they messaged him the wiring diagram for my particular unit on his iPad mini. It still took him the better part of an hour of manually testing line impedance before he got it right. Imagine if he'd had an AR app that allowed him to look through an iPad camera at the actual wiring and visually try out the various combinations with immediate feedback of the results.

AR can bring powerful efficiencies to workers and employees far down the economic food chain. From mapping out square footage for a flooring installation to identifying ride sharing passengers curbside to rewiring panels, AR will be a lucrative market for developers to invent thousands of better mousetraps.

A Quick Cumulative Effect

Yes there will be plenty of ARKit games and entertainment, but given the size of Apple’s developer community, coupled with workplace and industry-specific enterprise app development through Apple's burgeoning business initiatives, the explosion of AR application development should be surprising and unprecedented. Considering that AR delivery will be de facto dominated by iPad and iPhone for the time being, the near-term boost to Apple’s tablet and smart phone sales and market share should be substantial. It stands to reason that Apple's services revenue will rise in tandem.



AR represents a whole new world of workplace development possibilities in addition to a boost for Apple's already existing consumer business. It doesn't take much imagination to see that growing Apple's business footprint could also make it less of a consumer cyclical company. That in itself should drive Apple's valuations higher, while its revenues continue to increase organically.

Obviously, there will be plenty of AR competition from Google, Microsoft (MSFT) and others soon enough, but the early advantage of ubiquitous AR across Apple's most popular devices makes it look pretty golden at least through 2020 and — if they can build on that foothold — beyond.