Adient Addresses Backlog With Acquisition

Adient (NASDAQ: ADNT) recently announced an agreement to acquire privately held Futuris Group for about $360 million (that figure includes the assumption of $18 million of net debt). The deal should boost Adient's FY 2018 revenue by about $500 million, and helps to fill the gap in the backlog leftover from when it was part of Johnson Controls (NYSE: JCI). I've argued that margins are more important than sales growth when looking at Adient in the short term, but I don't mind seeing the company find ways to boost the top line while the JCI hangover wears off.

Futuris supplies seating components and systems (over 90% of sales) and interiors to automotive OEs in North America and Asia, specifically China and Thailand. It does not appear as if Futuris brings any new technologies or capabilities that Adient lacks, but it does offer more exposure to Asia and add some customers to Adient's roster.

Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) features prominently on Futuris's list of clients, and Adient notes its new acquisition was the first supplier to target the newer "West Coast" automotive OEs. If you are bullish on Tesla's long-term growth, I suppose this is an added bonus. If you are a little more cautious on Tesla, as I am, this is maybe somewhat less exciting. Other major North American clients are FCA (NYSE: FCAU), GM (NYSE: GM), and Ford (NYSE: F), all of which already do business with Adient. The bigger Asian OEs working with Futuris include Chery, JAC, Geely, Brilliance, and Ford again.

Adient indicates the $360 million price tag implies a 7x EV/EBITDA multiple, which suggests Futuris posts annual EBITDA of about $51 million. With sales at about $500 million, that works out to an EBITDA margin of around 10.3%, which is well above the 7.7% margin I estimate for Adient's FY 2017 (excluding equity income). If we include the impact from expected synergies, the EV/EBITDA multiple for the deal falls to about 5.5x, which is roughly inline with the multiple I use for my hybrid valuation (see my previous article, linked to in the first paragraph above) for Adient shares.

The expected synergies do not seem to be heroic in nature: footprint consolidation, SG&A, and economies of scale. According to management, the deal should add about $500 million to the top line and about $55 million to EBITDA in FY 2018, assuming it closes in September and synergies are partially realized in the first year post-acquisition. I project that translates to a positive EPS impact of about $0.35-$0.37 in FY 2018, assuming a similar tax rate to Adient's existing business.

Overall, this looks like a decent deal for Adient, in my opinion. It gets the company some sales growth in the short-term and exposure to potential growth areas in Asia and Tesla. It doesn't look big enough to distract from the ongoing margin expansion programs as Adient continues its recovery from JCI's growth-limiting constraints.

