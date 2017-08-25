REIT Stock Yields 5.5%, Raised Guidance, High Dividend Margin Of Safety, Upside

The shopping center REIT is not as affected by the decline of certain sectors in the retail industry as investors may believe.

Kimco Realty Corp. (KIM) has potential to deliver attractive shareholder returns going forward. While I think that shopping center REITs face some headwinds related to store closures from major retailers, Kimco Realty’s downside is rather limited in my opinion. Further, Kimco Realty has a high margin of dividend safety. Management recently raised its FFO guidance for 2017, expressing confidence in its cash flow. I continue to see Kimco Realty as a better-than-perceived income vehicle with potential to deliver significant dividend income in the future.

Shopping center REITs have not exactly been investors’ favorites this year. With major retailers such as J.C. Penney and Sears announcing store closures in order to realign their costs with lower projected profits, shopping center real estate investment trusts have not done all that well. A case in point is Kimco Realty, whose share price has slumped dramatically in 2017. Year-to-date, Kimco Realty’s shares have dropped 22 percent.

Source: StockCharts.com

While concerns about the demise of the U.S. retail sector are somewhat justified, Kimco Realty, in fact, does not have all that much downside. For one thing, Kimco Realty runs a highly diversified real estate portfolio with the majority of its rental revenues originating from its core markets, i.e. metropolitan markets with above-average population growth and higher-than-average disposable incomes.

Source: Kimco Realty

Importantly, a more differentiated look at the retail industry reveals that while some segments are in decline (apparel retail, for instance), other sectors can deliver growth for Kimco Realty.



Source: Kimco Realty

All considered, the decline of some retail segments has only had a limited impact on Kimco Realty, implying that investors have become too fearful of the company, and shopping center REITs in general.

Source: Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Has A High Margin Of Dividend Safety

The biggest indication that concerns relating to Kimco Realty are misplaced is that the REIT has rather good dividend coverage for a company that supposedly invests in a "dying industry."

If you look at Kimco Realty’s dividend coverage over the last two years, you’ll see that the shopping center REIT has had no problems earning its dividend. As a matter of fact, Kimco Realty has achieved significant excess dividend coverage in each of the last eight quarters.

Source: Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty’s AFFO payout ratio averaged only 69 percent in the last eight quarters, which is impressively low for a real estate investment trust.

Source: Kimco Realty

Raised Guidance, Valuation, And Upside

Kimco Realty raised its 2017 (NAREIT) FFO guidance from a range of $1.50-$1.54/share to $1.53-$1.57/share when the REIT released second quarter earnings. The REIT’s AFFO guidance remained unchanged, $1.50-$1.54/share.

Based on Kimco Realty’s 2017 guidance, a piece of the REIT’s business costs income investors 12.6x 2017e (NAREIT) FFO, and 12.9x 2017e AFFO. Since I think that income investors will be attracted to Kimco Realty’s dividend coverage stats and investment yield of 5.5 percent sooner or later, there is a good chance for a rebound in the stock price as well.

Your Takeaway

Kimco Realty’s shares are undervalued largely because of the gradual decline in the first half of the year that was driven by growing investor concerns about the retail sector. However, Kimco Realty’s business is not in decline at all, and the drop in valuation is a good opportunity to buy a REIT that actually has quite a decent margin of dividend safety. Kimco Realty has significant excess dividend coverage, and I don’t see the dividend at risk here at all. If anything, I expect Kimco Realty to continue to grow its dividend payout. Buy for income and capital appreciation.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.