Hurricane Harvey And The Impact On Oil

On the crude production side, the current estimates we've seen are saying outages will range from 377k b/d to 600k b/d.

It's the flood damage that will test how the refineries hold up.

Impact on crude demand is greater than the disruptions on supplies so far.

Welcome to the Hurricane Harvey edition of Oil Markets Daily!

First and foremost, please stay safe out there. We have been watching the development of Hurricane Harvey closely, and this storm needs to be taken seriously.

Not only has the latest forecast said Hurricane Harvey has strengthened to a Category 3 hurricane, but the slow-moving element of the storm will dump an incredible amount of rain in the coast of Texas. It's been 12 years since a Category 3 hurricane hit the U.S., and the infrastructures along the coast have not been tested thus far. So please stay safe out there.

Wreaking havoc on the weekly storage report

Let us be the first to tell you that the EIA oil storage report for the week ending Sept. 1 and reported on Sept. 6 is going to be chaotic. Our understanding so far is that crude imports have already been impacted for the week ending Aug. 25, and refineries along the coast have started reducing throughput as early as Wednesday.

For those wondering what forecasts for storage will look like over the next two-weeks, no one knows right now. Here is what we do know:

Hurricane Harvey will make landfall on Saturday, and it isn't expected to go away until later next week. This could impact PADD III imports. But, more importantly, Harvey has impacted about 1.2 million b/d of refinery capacity already. If the storm moves east toward Houston, there would be another 2.5 million b/d of refinery capacity impacted.

Source: EIA

Below is a chart of the refinery capacity currently threatened by Harvey:

Source: Goldman Sachs, EIA, IRR, ENT

On the crude production side, current estimates we've seen are saying outages will range from 377k b/d (offshore impacted) to 600k b/d (including Eagle Ford). If the storm moves eastward, it will impact more offshore production, which would then see crude production get materially impacted.

For now, the impact on demand is greater than the impact on supply. Historically, crude imports have been impacted by up to two weeks following a major hurricane. Readers should expect lower crude imports in the next two reports.

Overall view

For crude, Hurricane Harvey is neither bullish nor bearish. Refinery margins increase because there's less throughput. Gasoline demand gets impacted negatively, while distillate demand stays resilient. But due to lower throughput, refined production inventory draws and refineries away from the Gulf Coast can increase throughput.

There are currently ~377k b/d of offshore production likely to be impacted by Harvey, and this disruption could see offshore production impacted for a few months. Imports will move lower, while exports will also be impacted.

Overall, readers who live in the region, please stay safe. Impact on crude, crack spreads, and refined products will all usually work itself out. Immediate impact is that demand will be hit greater than supply.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CRC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.