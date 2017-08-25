Natural Gas Storage Forecast For Next Week

There is a tighter balance week over week, driven by higher industrial demand, power burn, and Mexican gas exports.

If EIA reports a storage injection of 29 Bcf, it would be compared to +46 Bcf last year and +67 Bcf for the five-year average.

Welcome to the natural gas storage forecast edition of Natural Gas Daily!

EIA reported a +43 Bcf change yesterday, which was 2 Bcf higher than our forecast of +41 Bcf. Be sure to read our Aug. 18 week storage report here. For the week of Aug. 25, we expect an injection of 29 Bcf.

On a fundamental supply and demand basis, below is how each fundamental factor fared vs. the prior week:

Source: HFI Research

Lower 48 production started August with a bang, but over the last two weeks, production has fallen by 0.4 Bcf/d on a weekly basis. The decrease came mostly from production outside of the Northeast. Canadian gas net imports pushed overall supplies higher this week.

On the demand side, industrial demand saw a jump week over week, with power burn moving slightly higher. LNG export remains below 2 Bcf/d, but higher Mexico gas exports pushed export demand back above 6 Bcf/d.

Overall, we expect the week ended Aug. 25 balance to be tighter than the previous week:

