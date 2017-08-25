Options: Another Way To Tweak Your Yearly Dividend Income

For me it worked best as being a seller of puts and calls rather than as a buyer.

I primarily utilized option trading as an effective way of gaining additional income and to enhance my portfolio's yearly performance. I also found it an effective way to purchase securities I wanted to own that were then priced higher than I wanted to pay for them. Even though I invested in commons, I only invested in those securities that paid dividends, and those that paid at a yield I found attractive. Consequently, the price I was willing to pay had to be low enough to hike the effective yield to a percent high enough to warrant my interest.

Furthermore, I only sold puts and calls, never bought them. Allow me to explain: The additional income I spoke of I earned collaterally as a side benefit while buying or selling securities. Alternatively, I sold calls as another effective way to increase my portfolio's dividend yield. Consequently, I am limiting this discussion to option selling, which fit neatly into my overall investment and trading strategies.

Selling Calls

At the time, Cheniere Energy Partners (CQP) was one of my primary targets to be bought and sold utilizing options. I first became interested in this company when I discovered they had recently completed a two billion dollar gas storage and transportation facility, which when it came online would greatly enhance its revenue stream and earnings picture. At the time the stock was trading at $13.25 and paying a yearly dividend of $1.70, which translated into an attractive 12.83% yield. I immediately purchased 1000 shares. For the next year or so the stock price gradually increased into the neighborhood of around $19.00 per share. Although it maintained its dividend, its effective dividend yield at the then $19.00 price was an anemic, as far as I was concerned, 8.95%. I decided to sell, not because I no longer liked the company, but because at that time I could invest the funds earned from the sale to purchase shares of other companies currently offering more attractive dividend yields.

However, as I explained at the outset, I was certainly not a gifted trader and had no special talent for gauging short term price movement of individual securities; consequently, I decided to sell CQP as an option play.

At the time, July 19, 2010, CQP was trading at $18.70; therefore, I sold 10 $20.00 calls for $1.00 with a December 17, strike date. This meant that if the share price on that strike date reached $20.00 or more, my 1000 (each contract is worth 100 shares) shares of CQP would be called away from me, which meant I would be selling those shares effectively for $21.00 per share. However, if on that strike date the share price was below that $20.00 strike price, I kept my shares and earned $1,000.00 less the $7.14 commission fee I paid to IB. As it turned out, the strike price wasn't reached and I pocketed the $1,000.

Now, let's do an in-depth examination of my thinking and the potential benefits and pitfalls of this strategy. Again, I had no way of knowing at what price CQP would be trading three months in the future. However, if at the time the strike price was reached and it was called away from me, I would effectively have earned $21.00 per share. Shares I already owned, which I deemed important for my safety. Furthermore, at that price my effective yield would be 8.10%, a yield I could most certainly improve upon by buying any number of other available securities at the time. And if the strike price was not reached, I earned $1,000 and effectively enhanced CQP's yield. As far as I was concerned, it was a win - win, or no lose proposition.

The downside was that I was limiting my upside potential should the price on the strike date exceed effective $21.00 price I would be selling it for. No problem there either, because I would most probably have sold those shares upon reaching the $20.00 mark because my effective yield, 8.5%, at that price would have fallen below the percent yield I wanted to earn, which at that time was above 9.5%. Consequently, as far as I was concerned, my downside was virtually non-existent.

Selling Puts

As a rule, I concentrated on selling puts during the time of extreme market volatility when the VIX was inordinately high and fear was the prevailing market sentiment.

As described by Wikipedia:

VIX is the ticker symbol for the Chicago Board Options Exchange Market Volatility Index, a popular measure of the implied volatility of S&P 500 index options. Often referred to as the fear index or the fear gauge, it represents one measure of the market's expectation of stock market volatility over the next 30 day period.

Consequently, on 5/28/2010, a time of extreme market volatility, I sold, along with several other puts, a CQP 10 put with the same December 17th strike date at a strike price of $15.00 for which I was paid $2.15. Translated, if I were forced to buy (they were put to me) those shares at $15.00, I would effectively be paying $12.85 per share, below my original entry price of $13.25, which meant I would be earning a very attractive dividend yield of 13.23% provided they maintained their $1.70 yearly dividend.

As far as I was concerned at that time, my macroeconomic view of the economy was that it was recovering and I couldn't understand the price per share drop, which I believed would soon be reversed. At the time CQP was trading at just above $16.00 per share. Beyond the very attractive dividend yield I was receiving, the share price was also increasing nicely - an added bonus.

Because I am and was primarily a dividend oriented investor, I was more interested in the actual dividend yield than price appreciation while making my investment decisions. For me, price appreciation was simply icing on the cake. Consequently, when I saw an opportunity to potentially add 1000 shares at such an attractively low price, I jumped on it. To my mind, another win -win opportunity. I either got the shares put to me at that very attractive $12.85 price or I earned $2,150.00 because the share price had not fallen to the strike price of $15.00 or below as of that December 17th strike date. The potential downside would only occur in the event the share price fell below the $12.85 effective price I would pay for the shares, which is always a possibility during a general market downturn or some negative news that might drive down company's share price - a risk I was more than willing to accept.

