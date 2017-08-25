Morgan Stanley's Clueless Tesla Report

(This article was first published on the author's premium subscription SeekingAlpha service on August 14.:

Once every few decades, you stumble upon a sell-side report that is so bad that you wonder if it’s deliberate. Morgan Stanley’s August 14, 2017, Tesla (TSLA) report is one of those.



I have two beefs with this report. Let’s start with the model and any changes that were made to it.



The text in the report talks about a long list of model changes, including higher Model 3 shipments for 3Q 2017 and 4Q 2017 - and gross margin adjustments to the 2018 estimates, among other things. It talks explicitly about “changes” to the model in multiple places. These changes are extremely unlikely to have resulted in zero change to the bottom line, i.e., the EPS (earnings per share) estimates.



Luckily, Morgan Stanley includes its new financial model, which shows a 2018 earnings estimate of ($10.43) per share. Yes, that’s a loss of $10.43 per share. In dollars, that’s a loss of $1.765 billion for 2017.



Well, with all of these changes that the Morgan Stanley text describes, what was this estimate before this report? Turns out, the report doesn’t say.



Usually, a Morgan Stanley report prints any estimate changes on the report cover page, which contains the summary. For example, Morgan Stanley’s Tesla recent report from July 31 states explicitly on the cover page that there are no estimate changes with that report.



However, this August 14 Morgan Stanley report has no such statement on the cover page. The reader does not know if this model represents a change in EPS estimates. It shows the 2017 estimated loss per share to be $10.43, but is that up or down from what it was before this report? Even if, magically, this $10.43 loss per share represented zero change, shouldn’t the report then state accordingly, right there on the cover page? That’s what Morgan Stanley’s July 31 report did.



Morgan Stanley really ought to re-print this report, stating whether the estimated $10.43 per share loss for 2017 represents any change from its previous view, and if so, by how much. Of course, the same goes for all other time periods, including 2018 and so forth.



Let’s move to the clueless.



The Morgan Stanley report includes this paragraph:



“Capex spend is certainly eye watering, but not unequivocally concerning, as we continue to believe Tesla's charging infrastructure is a critical Competitive advantage. Increased capex forecast for 2H was, not surprisingly, a point of focus for bears. However, the investments in Model 3 equipment, Gigafactory construction, and (most notably) expansion of the charging and service networks are likely worthwhile in the long term. Although other auto companies have launched and will continue to launch electric vehicles, we are not aware of any other auto company that is building out the necessary after-sales infrastructure to support a significant volume of electric vehicles in the car parc. EV infrastructure will be crucial to enable an ownership and operating experience commensurate with the product.”



So, “we are not aware of any other auto company” that is building a charging network, which is the key relevant point made.



I should send Morgan Stanley a bill for having spit out my morning coffee when reading this.



Could Morgan Stanley possibly be unaware that Volkswagen (OTCPK:VLKAY) has entered into an agreement (settlement) that forces it to spend $2 billion on an electric car charging network? This will be done in four $500 million phases, with the first phase already underway around the middle of 2017.



Now obviously, it will take Volkswagen a decade to spend the entire $2 billion. That’s an average of $200 million per year.



How does this compare with Tesla’s Supercharger network? Looking at Tesla’s quarterly 10-Q filing from only a week ago, we find this text: “As of June 30, 2017 and December 31, 2016, the net book value of our Supercharger network was $236.3 million and $207.2 million, respectively,...”



Those are the *cumulative* Tesla Supercharger investments since 2012, net of depreciation. This Tesla spending is the global number, unlike Volkswagen’s $2 billion, which is for the U.S. alone. You can imagine the U.S. share of its global number - $236.3 million cumulatively as of mid 2017.



Could Morgan Stanley be so utterly uninformed that it is unaware that Volkswagen has agreed to spend $2 billion in the U.S. mostly on electric car chargers, essentially matching (or perhaps even dramatically exceeding) Tesla’s investment in its Superchargers?



The Volkswagen and Tesla numbers are not exactly comparable, given that Tesla’s numbers are global, and Volkswagen’s $2 billion are U.S.-only, as well as Tesla’s numbers being the cumulative spending net of depreciation, whereas we know Volkswagen will average $200 million per year for a decade, starting around the middle of 2017.



It is possible that VW and Tesla will end up spending equally on EV chargers. It’s possible that VW will spend a lot more than Tesla. It’s also possible that Tesla will ratchet up its spending to exceed VW. But on the whole, it’s beyond clueless for Morgan Stanley to say that “we are not aware of any other auto company that is building out…”



You really have to wonder if Morgan Stanley’s automotive research team is even minimally aware of the competitive environment. Apparently not knowing about the world’s largest spending on electric car chargers (Volkswagen) is an acceptable degree of ignorance by Wall Street’s alleged crack Tesla research team.



But what if Morgan Stanley knew about the Volkswagen $2 billion electric car charging investment in the U.S. but chose to say that it doesn’t exist? What would that say about the intent of this “research?”



Morgan Stanley’s Tesla research talks about Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (GOOGL), aka Alphabet and Apple (AAPL) as the competition. Google and Apple are fine companies, but they don’t make cars. How’s that for absurdity?

There are approximately 100 million cars made per year, and Google and Apple don’t make a single one of them. Zero.



And you know what? Two years from now, they still won’t have made a single car.



Yet, according to Morgan Stanley, they are the competition. You just can’t make this up, folks. It’s like Farmville - playing with fake cows on fake farms. Pure fantasy.



In the meantime, there are precious few Morgan Stanley reports being published about the cars that are already beating Tesla in the sales statistics. Just look at the July 2017 sales numbers for the U.S. market:



Chevrolet Bolt EV: 1,971 units sold

Tesla Model X: 1,650 units sold

Chevrolet Volt: 1,518 units sold

Tesla Model S: 1,425 units sold



Reference: Monthly Plug-In Sales Scorecard



The Chevrolet (GM) models are often talked about in the media as sales failures. Well, for whatever it’s worth, they are out-selling Tesla as of the most recent monthly measure. So if they are sales failures, what does that make Tesla in its home market?



What about the single most progressive plug-in car market in the world, Norway? This has been Tesla’s signature market. Plug-in sales as a percentage of the Norwegian automotive market are now passing the 35% mark and is going to 42% and possibly beyond, thanks to huge incentives. Basically, regular cars are taxed to the sky, whereas plug-in cars are essentially exempt.



So what’s going on in this signature of all signature Tesla markets which makes Silicon Valley and California’s toniest ZIP codes seem like Siberia or Uganda in comparison, in terms of their EV density? Let’s take a look at the Norwgian plug-in car statistics year-to-date: Norway July 2017



Tesla Model X is the No. 8 spot with 5% plug-in market share, and the Model S is in the No. 14 spot with 3% market share. A year ago, the Model S was in the No. 8 spot, so that’s a huge drop.



Just look at that table: There are several Volkswagen, Mercedes and BMW plug-in models before Tesla. Volkswagen has 21% plug-in market share, BMW 18% and Mercedes 12%. Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY) is tied with Tesla at 8%, on the eve of getting the all-new Nissan LEAF 2.0 by late 2017 or early 2018, at least six months - probably longer - before the Tesla Model 3 makes it to Norway.



In other words, in this coal mine canary, Tesla’s plug-in market share is dwindling into oblivion, falling way behind all the regular competitors. What does Morgan Stanley have to say about this most important indicator of Tesla’s future? Crickets. All it does is to publish a loss estimate of $10.43 per share for 2017 without telling us what the previous estimate was.



This brings us to the overall competitive electric car environment. Remember how we pointed out above that Morgan Stanley’s two favorite bogey-people, Apple and Google, won’t have car in the next two years and possibly ever? Well, guess who will have lots of competitors? The regular plain vanilla automakers, that’s who. Here is a table of the EVs (not plug-in hybrids, but just the pure 100% EVs, so-called BEVs) that will be in the market in each of the next few years:



BEV count 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 Tesla 2 3 3 4 5 5 6 Chevrolet 1 1 1 2 2 3 3 Cadillac 0 0 0 0 1 2 2 Buick 0 0 0 1 2 2 3 GMC 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 Ford 1 1 1 2 2 2 3 Lincoln 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 Fiat 1 1 1 2 2 3 3 Maserati 0 0 0 3 4 4 4 Chrysler 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 Dodge 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 Jeep 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 Alfa Romeo 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 Volvo 0 0 0 1 2 5 5 Lynk & Co 0 0 0 1 1 2 2 Jaguar 0 0 1 1 1 2 3 Land Rover 0 0 0 0 1 1 1 BMW 1 1 1 1 2 3 5 Mini 0 0 0 1 1 2 2 Rolls Royce 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 Mercedes 1 1 1 2 3 5 9 Smart 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 VW 2 2 2 2 4 6 9 Audi 0 0 1 2 3 4 5 Porsche 0 0 0 1 1 2 3 SEAT 0 0 0 0 1 1 2 Skoda 0 0 0 0 1 1 2 Bentley 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 Hyundai 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 Kia 1 1 1 2 2 3 4 Genesis 0 0 0 0 1 2 3 Toyota 0 0 0 0 0 2 3 Lexus 0 0 0 0 0 1 2 Honda 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 Acura 0 0 0 1 1 2 2 Nissan 2 2 3 4 5 6 7 Infiniti 0 0 0 0 1 2 3 Mitsubishi 1 1 1 2 2 3 3 Renault 3 3 3 3 4 5 6 Peugeot 0 0 0 1 1 2 2 Citroen 0 0 0 1 1 2 2 DS 0 0 0 1 1 2 2 Subaru 0 0 0 0 1 2 2 Mazda 0 0 0 0 1 2 2 Karma 0 1 1 2 2 3 3 Lucid Motors 0 0 0 1 1 2 2 Faraday Future 0 0 0 0 1 1 2 NIO 0 0 0 0 1 2 3 TOTAL 17 21 26 51 74 117 146





As you can see in the table above, the supply in the market starts to skyrocket in 2019 and by 2022 there could be 140 models other than Tesla’s own six. Of course, in the end this will change. Some of these models will be cancelled or fail. Other entire companies may fail (the startups).



Then again, the startups may be acquired, and the established players may add even more models. Witness Volvo, which just a month ago went from two models to five, by 2022.



If you want to generous, cut these 140 competitors by one third, and you’re still around 100 competitors. Whether the Arsenic dose is 140 or 100, the result will be the same.



Essentially, the situation is this: Whether electric are profitable or not (they are not) or whether they are in demand or not (they are running just under 1% including PHEVs, despite huge subsidies and other incentives), they will be produced if they are mandated by the governments. Companies with other products can possibly sustain such losses; pure EV players cannot.



Morgan Stanley doesn’t even seem to know that Volkswagen is dwarfing the rest of the industry with a $2 billion EV charging infrastructure investment in the U.S. alone, so I guess it is too much to ask for them to elaborate on all of these 140 competitors - let alone why the Chevrolet Bolt EV is out-selling the Tesla Model S in the U.S., or why Tesla has fallen way behind the other plug-in cars in market share in the world’s signature plug-in market, Norway.



Morgan Stanley’s clients definitely deserve much better automotive and Tesla research.