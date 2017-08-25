Once Again Into The Breach Concerning The Value Of The Fail To Redeem Clause

I am a contrarian believing that it has very little value and those preferreds that contain it have been wildly overpriced.

The article in question, concerning Tsakos Energy Navigation (TNP) preferreds prompted this response and the beginning of what I hope will be an informative and friendly debate between two peers who happen to have conflicting positions concerning the value of the Fail To Redeem clause. For some unknown reason the companies that add this clause to the prospectus of some of their preferreds fail to add them to others of their issued preferreds. I suspect they are attempting to get more bang for their bucks because of the increased perceived value the FTR clause adds to the preferred offered.

I don't believe the FTR clause adds any value at all, or minimal value at best, as I have proven over the past year with a series of articles I have written and the actual price movement of the TNP preferreds in question. Additionally, at the prices each held at the time of the first few articles, the purchase of the FTR preferreds was, in my opinion, nonsensical. And as a nod to Arbitrage Trader, at today's prices, buying TNP-C, although not the best choice, certainly isn't a crazy choice.

Here's why I believe the FTR clause offers little to no value.

TNP's B & C Series preferreds contained the draconian "fail-to-redeem" clause that would place a great burden upon TNP if those shares were not redeemed in a timely fashion. (B shares would breach the conditions of the clause if uncalled by 7/30/19, and C shares would do likewise after 10/30/20.) Consequently, investors valued both the B & C shares approximately $2/share more than the D, which has no such clause.

Although a contrarian view, one which I still hold today; should the B be called in a timely fashion, I contend that my D shares would be considered more valuable because TNP displayed the fiscal strength to be able to redeem the shares as required. And should it redeem the C Series in a timely fashion, I expect my Ds would benefit even more. I'm aware that Tsakos might have to issue additional commons and/or preferreds to pay for this call, which might or might not prove advantageous were this to occur. Time will tell. What I am certain of is that if the shares are redeemed in a timely fashion, I will continue to receive dividend payments at the effective higher yield I've had since the day I bought them, as displayed above.

Conversely, should TNP fail to redeem as required and incur the costly penalties, I believe all the preferreds - series B, C, and D - will suffer accordingly, but I will have been invested at approximately $2 less per share, or more succinctly, I would be at risk for $2 less per share.

I'll begin making my case by offering my initial TNP article as Exhibit #1, which I now enter into evidence. In this article, published May 16, 2016, I presented my case concerning which preferred offered was the best buy. At the time, admittedly, the FTR clause was not even on my radar, an omission I was excoriated because of. What follows is a screenshot of that recommendation.

Notice the above prices at the time. I expect you to refer back to them as you read this article, also be sure to factor in the effective yield you'd have earned since then had you selected the D as opposed to the yields earned by its B & C brothers that contained the FTR clause.

I followed up with my second TNP article, Exhibit #2, published August 23, 2016. The following screenshot taken from it presents my case admirably.

Now to Exhibit #3, my third TNP article, published October 21, 2016. In this article, I forcefully presented my case why I believed the FTR clause was virtually worthless and backed it up with the price performance of the three preferreds in question. I also added the following thoughts:

And now to Exhibit #4 and the 4th TNP article of the series published November 23, 2016. The following screenshot encapsulates the sentiment presented in the article.

Presently, there are four TNP preferreds to consider which is the present best buy.

Symbol Yearly dividend Callable Price Dividend/Price Yield% Best TNP-B 2.00 7/30/18 25.67 2/25.67 7.79 TNP-C 2.21875 10/30/18 25.93 2.21875/25.93 8.56 TNP-D 2.1875 4/29/20 25.16 2.1875/25.16 8.69 TNP-E 2.3125 5/28/27 25.06 2.3125/25.06 9.23 Best

The E is the best for several reasons. You will be able to collect the highest effective yield for the longest period of time because it's not callable until 2027. This does not mean that you can't sell it at any time you choose. The E also contains a fixed to floating rate option that will serve to protect you in the event of a Fed interest rate spike. I remain convinced that the FTR clause is virtually worthless, an argument I have stated forcefully and repeatedly, which is easily referred to and needs not be repeated here.

Let's refer to the prices of each of the then three TNP preferreds held at the time of my first TNP article and decide which, until now, has been the best investment.

Now ladies and gentlemen of the jury it's time for you to judge the merits of both my and Arbitrage's investment decisions. Remember to keep it respectful and friendly; we are all here to profit, not to fight.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TNP-E.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.