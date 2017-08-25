Global X Uranium URA Revisited

URA is seasonally weak in August but should find a September low and then reverse up into a February bull leg.

Global X Uranium ETF (URA) tracks the market cap-weighted Solactive Global Uranium Index, which consists of the most widely traded companies engaged in the Uranium business, equities include small cap and micro cap firms.

As of March 2017, 59 new nuclear reactors are being constructed in 31 countries. Also according to UxC (Q1) (a leading uranium consulting company), global nuclear power capacities are projected to increase from 379.4 gigawatts in 2015 (the most recent reference year) to over 483 gigawatts by 2030. UxC also estimates that annual uranium demand could grow nearly 60% to more than 300 million pounds U3O8 by 2030 from 190.2 million pounds U3O8 in 2016.

Despite improving fundamentals, traders are still heavy on the selling trigger, reflecting a continuation of the bearish sentiment and rapidly falling uranium prices into 2016. Charts, however, should provide an indication of likely market direction into the 2017 fall.

URA Seasonality

URA seasonality could create weak conditions into September, followed by a reversal into February.

URA (ETF) Stock Charts

This comparison illustrates that URA is likely to overreact to the downside compared to uranium itself, probably no more than URA being an ETF rather than the commodity itself, and so lending itself to easy bearish trading activity.

Monthly Chart

URA Weekly - Five Year Chart

On the weekly level, URA has fallen from an over bought RSI position, and despite previously reversing from an oversold level, has reversed up from the 40’s, then corrected again from a point just over the 50 level. The MACD is just holding the bullish level, with a flat ADX, but what appears to be a falling fast stochastic.

There is short term potential weakness to the downside, but more of a concern is that the extreme correction from the March high has created quite a low rising trend line. Trading is below the 50 DMA and may fall to test the rising trend line again. It needs to hold the trend line to create a fifth rising wave which could rise to R2. There are two risks to the downside, a bullish rise then a reversal down from R1, near the 200 DMA, and into a sideways/down correction, (similar but not identical to that of late 2016). That would present as a form of bullish ‘head and shoulders’ pattern.

The second involves a failure of the rising trend line which gives rise to a further test of S1 before the fifth wave starts. Again as a head and shoulders pattern. I don’t believe fundamentals for uranium are that bad, but we can’t make assumptions about supply and demand, just manage risk.

URA 6 month - Daily Chart

On a very short term level, we can see the rising trend line, a failure of trading here raises the prospect of the S2 support level. The RSI and fast stochastic are both on the lower over sold side short term, but the black line on the fast stochastic is turning down, it could lose the trend line temporarily if it closes back up on the daily chart, and still recover if it closes up by the end of the day. However, a failure here raises the prospect of the S2 support level, the next step.

Investing in URA

URA offers an annual end of year dividend, and with an expense ratio of 0.70%, it's liquid and well below the natural resource average of 1.02%, as described by Investopedia.

Looking Forward

Although on the short term daily chart URA is over sold, and holding the rising trend line, on a weekly level the fast stochastic suggests room for some further weakness. Seasonality also supports some weakness. The short term chart is almost oversold on the fast stochastic but can continue this level for some while, or bounce to find another low. To the down side:

A) URA could fall to the rising trend line on the weekly chart, and create a positive 'head and shoulders' pattern, or

B) URA could fall further still to the weekly S1 low, currently at $10.58, which would then develop as a flat neckline within another, more recognizable 'head and shoulders'.

To the upside, a bullish continuation could still reverse down from R1, which is close to the 200 DMA. A rise to R2 is also possible but seems less likely given the tendency for the 200ma to act as selling resistance.The difference between these positions is basically holding or failing the trend lines, and traders would be using this as a means of using actual or mental stop loss positions.

