Gogo Looks Amazing At These Levels

Gogo (GOGO) is a leader in airline internet service but has fallen on hard times in recent years. This may be reversing very soon. Although Gogo is currently cash flow negative, increasing adoption of its services and upgraded technology could boost fundamentals in coming years. Moreover, at suppressed valuations, rising optimism could push Gogo into the $20 range in coming years.

The chart below is of Gogo. Gogo has trended lower over the last few years as its cash burn and rising costs led investors to push valuation multiples lower. Now, however, its cash burn is abating and it could soon be cash flow positive.

In its most recent quarter, the company reported strong bottom line metrics, but costs were a headwind due mainly to its accelerated Airbus line-fit program and 2Ku installations. The upfront costs should, however, pave the way for stronger growth in coming years.

2Ku is the industry leading in-flight connectivity solution and delivers an internet experience comparable to what guests have on the ground, which is truly amazing when you think about it. It has the ability to stream video from the most popular streaming video services at a very high quality. 2Ku also has global coverage, meaning guests onboard an aircraft will have service from gate-to-gate nearly everywhere the aircraft flies.

Moreover, 2Ku has market leading satellite capacity with the ability to add more users to meet growing demand. This is exciting stuff for a company that has consistently had strong top-line growth but struggled transitioning into a profitable, margin-conscious company.

With Gogo being the current global leader of in-flight connectivity, recent and potential additions for factory installation of its technology in aircraft could lead the company to become cash flow positive by 2020.

Due to improving fundamentals, the company’s share price looks to be reversing off of a multi-year bottoming formation. The chart below is of Gogo’s trailing annual revenue, as well as price to sales ratio. While the company’s revenue growth has been strong and steady over the last five years, its valuation multiples contracted due to rising costs and cash flow burn.

With a bottoming formation also occurring in the valuation multiples now, however, the tandem of both continued revenue growth and multiple expansion could push its share price into the $20s.

Gogo is the leader in its industry, with tremendous growth ahead of it and improving operations. As the company converts strong top-line growth to improving profit margins, valuation multiples should expand as well. This could lead Gogo’s share price to rise into the $20 range over the next few years.