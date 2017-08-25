'Refreshing' Whole Foods May Be Amazon's First Strategy

The company is already lowering prices at Whole Foods starting Monday.

Amazon Lockers are already being placed in selective Whole Foods stores.

Amazon will use its core strengths to put Whole Foods at the top of the game.

The Amazon-Whole Foods merger could completely change the way people look and shop at Whole Foods.

Looking at the expansion of Amazon (AMZN) within and outside of Seattle, it’s not surprising that Jeff Bezos was briefly named as the richest man in the world this year.

The recent Amazon and Whole Foods (WFM) merger is one such example.

The online retail giant has never spent more than $1 billion in any acquisition. But for Whole Foods, Amazon is willing to shell out $13.7 billion.

And all this: for many good reasons.

More than anything, the big merger deal is perfectly timed for Whole Foods.

As the first national “Certified Organic” grocer, Whole Foods has long struggled to fight back competition in the organic industry. Organic products are now available in nearly 3 out of 4 conventional grocery stores and the competition is only intensifying.

The Amazon-Whole Foods merger will be a sweet deal for both the firms. Post-merger, Amazon has already announced that it will start selling Whole Foods brand products on its website. Both companies announced that Whole Foods' private-label products will soon be available through Amazon.com, AmazonFresh, Prime Pantry and Prime Now.

Here are four takeaways from the Amazon-Wholefoods Merger Deal.

1. Organic Products could get cheaper

The deal will make organic products cheaper. In the past, even though the consumer demand for organic products had shown a double-digit growth, the growth metric had only looked dull for Whole Foods.

Whole Foods has lost millions of customers, simply because there were more reasonable prices offered by companies like Kroger (KR), Costco (COST) and Wal-Mart (WMT). Listed as one of the most valuable global retail brands in 2016, the organic grocery retailer has come under fire for its exorbitant prices.

Whole Foods earned the reputation of “Whole Paycheck” after there were reports that the store charged higher prices than its rivals.

Credit Image: Britt Reints

In 2015, Whole Foods was pulled into a legal controversy after New York City's Department of Consumer Affairs accused it of "systematic overcharging for pre-packaged foods," which included sliced fruit and sandwiches. Whole Foods paid $500,000 in fines to settle it.

In 2016, to restore its reputation of being natural, it spent as much as $96 million advertising worldwide. But with the merger, many such headaches are about to go away, starting with a cut in Organic products sold at Whole Foods. Without losing much time, starting this Monday Amazon is already slashing prices on many of Whole Foods best-selling products (Salmon, beef avocados and more).

Such steps will more than anything, shed off Whole Foods “Whole Paycheck” reputation.

In the press release Jeff Wilke, CEO of AmazonWorldwide Consumer stated, “We’re determined to make healthy and organic food affordable for everyone. Everybody should be able to eat Whole Foods Market quality – we will lower prices without compromising Whole Foods Market’s long-held commitment to the highest standards.”

2. Increased Competition in Tech and Retail Grocery Sectors

Currently, Whole Foods has more than 460 stores across the US, Canada, and the UK and the merger could immensely help Whole Foods to compete within the retail grocery market along with the required technology.

Post-merger, companies like Costco and Kroger’s may be competing to keep pace with Whole Foods. The initial reflection could be seen in the decline of stock prices. After Amazon’s price-cut announcement on Thursday, the shares of Kroger, Wal-Mart, Target, Costco, Supervalu and Sprouts Farmers Markets fell. According to reports, the decline of these six stocks removed nearly $12 billion in market value in total.

Location: Whole Foods in South Lake Union - Seattle

The merger of Amazon and Whole Foods may also get the tech world talking (it already has) and they may just go on a collaboration spree giving stiffer competition to Amazon. Integrating services of organic retail and tech firms may be one route to remain in the game.

Recently, the Google (GOOGL) and Wal-Mart announced that Walmart products will be offered on Google Express, Google’s online shopping mall. Google Express arrived in 2013 to put Google as the topmost go-to destination for online shopping. But soon it hit many speed bumps, whereby Google Express even looked at shutting down two delivery hubs in San Francisco and Mountain View, California. Starting late September 2017, Walmart customers will be able to access the site via voice ordering Google Home, Google’s virtual assistant.

3. The Power of Prime Members

In the future, on the completion of certain technical integration work, Amazon Prime will become Whole Foods Market’s customer rewards program, providing special savings and other in-store benefits for Amazon Prime members.

According to Consumer Intelligence Research Partners (CIRP), Prime members spends an average of $1,300 annually as compared to the $700 per year non-Prime members. By offering special discounts, the merger will not only tie Amazon Prime members to Whole Foods for grocery shopping but also get more non-prime members to apply for membership for special offers and savings.

Currently, the membership for Amazon Prime is $99 a year, or $10.99 a month. For students, Prime Student is free for 6 months and then leads to 50% off on a Prime membership. In selected metros, Prime members get free Same-Day Delivery on over a million items and free 2-hour delivery with Prime Now on daily essentials and groceries.

With growing stats on Prime memberships, Amazon could potentially be connecting the dots and integrating services for Prime members so as to expand its network.

4. Quick and Efficient Whole Foods Delivery Service

Apparently this year, Amazon Fresh was experimenting with a curbside pickup in two Seattle-area locations. The retailer plans to expand the service to Amazon Prime members without requiring an additional Amazon Fresh membership fee. This service could potentially extend to shoppers at Whole Foods, making it a win-win situation for both Amazon Fresh and Whole Foods customers.

So far, Amazon Lockers are being set up in selective Whole Foods stores. Amazon Lockers allows the delivery of Amazon.com orders rather than sending them to one's home, Customers will also be able to send returns back to Amazon by visiting a Whole Foods store.

Such perks could make Wal-Mart a close competitor to Amazon. Wal-Mart now offers free two-day delivery on any qualifying order over $35.

But like all merger deals, the Amazon-Whole Foods alliance comes with a few forewarnings.

A report by Vice shows that Amazon-Whole Foods merger could give Amazon more power to negotiate costs with its suppliers. This could eventually create an unfair competitive advantage over its rivals.

So far, Amazon is leaving no stone unturned and swiftly moving Whole Foods ahead in the competition. For all we know, we may soon be having drone delivered organic Whole Foods products at our doorsteps.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.