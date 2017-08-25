Signet Will Acquire R2Net For $328 Million

The deal, which was cheered by investors, promises to enable SIG to revitalize its stable of jewelry offerings for a younger generation and recapture its previous stock heights.

R2Net has developed OmniChannel E-commerce expertise that Signet wants for its various jewelry brands.

Signet Jewelers has announced an agreement to acquire R2Net for $328 million.

Quick Take

Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG) announced that it has agreed to acquire R2Net for $328 million in an all cash transaction.

R2Net has developed an E-commerce and supply chain platform in the diamond industry, operating three distinct brands: James Allen, Segoma and Brio Animation Studio.

Signet will enhance its Customer-First OmniChannel Strategy with R2Net’s digital and E-commerce technologies through the acquisition.

Target Company

New York City- based R2Net was founded in 2006 to create an e-commerce and supply chain platform in the diamond industry. It operates three distinct brands: JamesAllen.com, Segoma and Brio Animation Studio. Currently, the firm has its technology innovation centers located in Israel.

So far, it has raised $165M in 2 Rounds from 2 Investors, including Francisco Partner and Israel Growth Partners.

Management is headed by Co-founder and CEO Oded Edelman, who was also the founder of JamesAllen.com. James Allen, a branch operated by R2Net, is an online bridal jewelry and diamond retailer.

Below is a brief overview of the JamesAllen site:

(Source: YouTube)

The three district brands operated by R2Net are:

Segoma Imaging: Art of interactive diamond display technology

Brio Animation Studio: A one-stop shop for 3D renders, animations and multi-media content

JamesAllen.com: An online bridal jewelry retailer

The technologies developed by R2Net have included:

White labeling: bespoke online solutions to fulfill jewelry E-commerce needs.

Virtual Vault: transform customers' shopping habits into unparalleled experiences.

Inventory Management: inventory management solutions that provide complete control and flexibility.

Inventory Expansion: the tools to expand modest inventory into a competitive selection.

Omni Channel Retailing: marketing tools to take your business to the next level.

(Source: R2Net)

Acquisition Terms and Rationale

Signet announced that it has agreed to acquire R2Net for $328 million in an all cash transaction.

After the acquisition, R2Net will operate as an independent division of Signet with its current leadership team. Co-founder and CEO of R2Net, Oded Edelman, will become Chief Digital Innovation Advisor of Signet with the responsibility for driving Signet’s digital innovation strategy.

Mr. Edelman and the other R2Net founders, James Schultz, Michele Sigler and Dean Lederman will invest a portion of their transaction proceeds in Signet shares.

Signet Jewelers Limited is one of the world’s largest retailer of diamond jewelry based in Hamilton, Bermuda. Through the acquisition, R2Net will enhance its Customer-First OmniChannel Strategy with R2Net’s digital technology.

Of the deal for R2Net, Virginia C. Drosos, Chief Executive Officer of Signet said,

This is a highly strategic acquisition for Signet. The James Allen brand and R2Net’s technologies and innovative approach present a unique opportunity to rapidly enhance our digital capabilities and create a distinctive customer shopping experience which more seamlessly integrates our digital and physical retail platforms. We look forward to the R2Net team, who have been long-term partners on our Jared Design-A-Ring platform, joining the Signet family.

Mr. Edelman, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of R2Net added,

By joining forces with Signet, we believe we will be able to accelerate the growth of JamesAllen.com and our adjacent R2Net businesses while continuing to build on our unique culture and technology. The Signet and R2Net teams have a shared belief that consumers deserve the best jewelry shopping experience and we look forward to continuing to build innovative technologies together to enhance the consumer experience across the Signet brand portfolio.

Signet is acquiring R2Net for its expertise in creating ‘OmniChannel’ capabilities for jewelry retailers, i.e., helping them bridge their legacy offline presence with online marketing to younger demographics.

The firm hopes to leverage that knowledge in order to revitalize its various jewelry brands as it seeks to remain relevant to younger customers.

SIG stock jumped dramatically from $52.00 to its current price of $64.00 on news of the deal, which investors apparently like for its promise to improve Signet’s operating results.

I’m optimistic, too.

I write about M&A deals, public company investments in technology startups, and IPOs. Click the Follow button next to my name at the top or bottom of this article if you want to receive future articles automatically.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.