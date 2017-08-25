Sempra Energy (SRE) Announces Agreement to Acquire Stake in Oncor Conference (Transcript)

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Debbie Reed

Thanks, Rick and thank you all for joining us today. As you know from our press release, we announced an agreement to acquire Stake in Oncor. We are here today to give you some additional color around the deal and to answer your questions.

I’d like to begin by highlighting that Oncor is a great strategic fit for Sempra. And together, our strong management team can add value for our many stakeholders. As we’ve analyzed this transaction, we’ve gotten to know the leadership team at Oncor. Both companies are committed to provide a safe, reliable and affordable energy to our customers.

We realized early on that the best path to executing a successful transaction was creating a win-win for all of the stakeholders. First, we believe it is the right deal to resolve Energy Future’s bankruptcy proceeding and bring the longstanding case to a close. Second, we’ve committed to measure that will keep Oncor the great company it is, such as keeping headquarters in Dallas, being supportive of Oncor’s plan to invest $7.5 billion over the next five years to expand and reinforce its transmission and distribution network, maintaining the existing financial protection that have benefited Oncor including a majority of independent directors and offering continuity for the existing management team and employees. I’d like to note that at closing, Bob Shapard, currently Oncor’s CEO will become Executive Chairman of Oncor’s Board and Allen Nye, currently General Counsel, will become CEO. Third, we’d expect Oncor’s credit ratings profile to improve with our conservative financing of the organized holding company. All of this creates stability for Oncor, its employees and customers. Finally, as I’ve discussed previously, we often evaluate transactions of this nature. And I couldn’t be more pleased with the opportunity to create long-term value for our shareholders with this transaction, which I will discuss further in a bit.

Now, please turn to the next slide where I will give a few details about Oncor.

Our two companies share a common philosophy and operating approach, which will serve our stakeholders well into the future. On this slide, we’ve provided some highlights of Oncor’s business.

Oncor is the largest regulated electric transmission and distribution provider in Texas with 10 million customers and 3.4 million meters, and its nearly 4,000 employees work to safely maintain reliable service at its approximately 122,000 miles of transmission and distribution lines. We are honored by the opportunity to work with Oncor’s management and employees and help serve their customers.

And with that, I will turn it over to Jeff, who will review the transaction structure.

Jeff Martin

Thanks, Debbie. The purchase price of Energy Future’s 80% share of Oncor is $9.45 billion. Our targeted finances made up the following components: $3 billion of investment-grade non-course debt issued at the reorganized Energy Future Holdings Company. We have commitments from Royal Bank of Canada and Morgan Stanley for the full amount. For the remaining $6.45 billion, approximately 60% will come from Sempra and approximately 40% from third-party investors. We’ll be very deliberate with the type of investors we’ll partner with and they’ll need to be aligned with our long-term interest in reinvesting and growing Oncor. In contrast, we are not considering current creditors, hedge funds or others that don’t have a similar alignment of interest.

We’ll issue a combination of debt and equity for our 60% portion. As we’ve said before, we’d issue equity at the right opportunity came along, and from our perspective Oncor certainly fits that bill. Based on our current thinking about the transaction and other projects in our plan, we expect to issue equity for our portion in the range of 50% to 65%. And in terms of accretion, we expect this would yield an annual run rate of approximately $0.15 to $0.25per share depending on the actual amount of equity issued. This deal should also improve Sempra’s credit risk profile in the long-term by increasing our ratio of utility-based earnings.

We also felt it was important to note that the conservative capital structure at the holding company with a very low debt-to-equity ratio will improve the underlying financial strength of Oncor. The rating agencies view the transaction as having a positive impact on Oncor’s credit. And we believe its ratings will improve, which should result in a lower cost of service for its customers over time.

We are also being very thoughtful about our local commitments here in Texas. As an example, we understand the need for strong governance provisions, and as part of our commitment, we are maintaining strong ring-fenced protections, including seven independent directors of the 13 total board members. The independent board members are all based here in Texas. Second, we are also committed to Oncor staying true to its roots, which from our perspective means the management team, employees and Dallas based headquarters all stay the same. This is consistent with Sempra’s long-standing approach to governance as we believe our operations must always remain closer to customers and the communities that they serve. The bottom-line with our approach to financing the transaction and the local commitments we’re making to protect the interest of Oncor’s customers is that we saw the possibly create a solution that will work for all stakeholders.

Please turn to the next slide, where Debbie will discuss why we believe this is also such a great transaction for Sempra and our shareholders.

Debbie Reed

Thanks, Jeff. Oncor will be an excellent addition to our already strong utility foundation, and our interest in Oncor is driven by its long-term outlook. First, it’s $11 billion of rate base would significantly boost our total U.S. rate base and also diversify our earnings. Most importantly, our earnings predictability is strengthened by adding a strong well run utility in a constructive regulatory environment.

Second, it adds to our available growth platform and fits our utility like risk profile while delivering above average growth opportunities. Texas is one of the highest economic growth regions in the U.S. and Oncor’s expected rate based growth leads to a 6 to 7% net income growth rate through 2021. It would also complement our existing presence in the Gulf Coast and provide a sizeable platform to identify opportunities for our infrastructure business. As I discussed at the analyst conference, identifying consistent growth drivers and applying them across our businesses is what we’re good at, and that’s a way that we can further enhance shareholder value.

Third, we’re assuming no synergies and the transaction is expected to be accretive beginning in 2018 while meaningfully increasing our U.S. and utility earnings contribution. Further, when we affirmed 2018 earnings guidance on our second quarter call, we did not include accretion from this transaction in our guidance.

In summary, Oncor has the same attributes that we value in our other businesses, superior growth with a utility risk profile and a platform that provides new opportunities to increase and extend our long-term growth.

Please turn to the next slide.

We try to give you a picture of what our exact U.S. utility business will look like with the addition of Oncor to our portfolio. We will continue to be a strong utility and energy infrastructure company with a much expanded presence in Texas and the Gulf Coast where we already have a significant footprint.

Please turn to the next side.

Here, I’ll address the two most important steps necessary to closing. The first is to finalize the bankruptcy proceeding, which has two components, a hearing to approve the merger agreement is scheduled for September 6th and a hearing to confirm the Plan of Reorganization, which would occur about 30 days after a Texas Commission approval, which brings us to the second important step, the approval from the Public Utility Commission of Texas. We plan to file with the Commission shortly after we receive the merger agreement approval from the Bankruptcy Court, next month.

I’d like to take a moment to address the importance of the Texas Commission’s approval for this transaction. Even though we’ve looked at Oncor for three or four years, this deal came together very quickly. We tried to listen and learn from prior transactions, and we’re working to understand the issues that are important to the regulators and interveners. We respect the role of the Commission and look forward to working with them as this transaction moves forward. I and several members of our management team are hearing often this week introducing ourselves to some of the many stakeholders of Sempra and the Oncor team we’ll be working with. We intend to be a long-term owner of Oncor and want to ensure the company continues to do an exceptional job meeting the needs of its customers. We’re extremely supportive of its plan to invest approximately $7.5 billion in capital over the next five years. To be clear, Oncor has been remarkably successful and its operations will remain unchanged.

Please turn to the final slide.

With this transaction, we saw the possibility to create a solution that would work for all stakeholders. We believe Oncor’s long track record of safe and reliable operations can only benefit further from Sempra’s focused experience in the utility and infrastructure businesses. Also, continuity with Oncor’s management team is important to us. Sempra has a long history of decentralized management and commitment to strong local ties with its customers. This is true for our U.S. and South American utilities and infrastructure businesses in the U.S. and Mexico. This deal is an important step in continuing Sempra’s strong track record of building long-term value for our shareholders and further expanding our U.S. utility earnings base, while serving as a platform for future growth in the Texas energy market.

With that we will stop to take your questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] And we’ll go first to Greg Gordon from Evercore ISI. Your line is open. Sir, please go ahead.

Greg Gordon

Thanks. Good morning, congratulations. So, a couple of questions on the financial side of things. So, you’ve been pretty clear on what you think -- what the financing package is going to look like, minimum 50% of your portion is going to be equity. And you’ve also been clear that you did not include any assumed accretion from this transaction in your 2018 guidance. But, Jeff, when we look at the five-year plan that you laid out at your analyst day, we go to the key planning assumptions that were sort of in the back of the presentation, you did have a placeholder for a repurchase of a modest amount of equity in 2019 and beyond. So, it’s worth thinking about the big picture moving pieces here that change, if you’re able to execute this transaction. I should presume that that placeholder goes away because you found a reasonably high return investment here. But, I want to make sure I’m not double counting on the earnings accretion, as I move out in time. So, could you give us some guidance to the extent that you’re comfortable on that?

Jeff Martin

Yes, Greg, and thank you for joining the call. You raised a great point. You’ll recall that at our analyst conference, we really talked about three things which we thought distinguished Sempra’s equity narrative. We had above average earnings growth rate, above average dividend growth rate, we have a story, Greg, about how our credit metrics or FFO to debt moved from roughly 17 to 22% above the plan. And you’re right, there was a placeholder in there for roughly $1.5 billion of equity repurchases spread equally across 2019 and 2020. And you’ll recall that what we talked about was because of the growing balance sheet strength, we wanted to at least model it, so folks could see that it could be between a 10 and 11% long-term growth rate. And you’re exactly right. Since that analyst conference, we articulated on our last earnings call that we’d identified over a $1 billion of new capital projects. And on top of that, we’re now moving forward with this transaction. So, it’s a reasonable assumption to believe that that $1.5 billion equity repurchase as being used as part of the new capital that we’ve identified in this transaction. So, it’s important not to double count that.

Greg Gordon

Great, thank you very much. And my second question is, when we think about the credit implications of this transaction for Sempra Corp, because you’re buying less than 50% of economic interest in Oncor and this -- the $3 billion in debt being raised at the parent -- at the operating company level will be off-credit to Sempra. How have the rating agencies indicated they’re going to think about this or did you have a conversation with the rating agency on how they’re going to think about the credit implications for Sempra Corp.?

Jeff Martin

It’s a great question; you think about it correctly. It would be an equity method accounting approach. And what we expect from the credit rating agencies is that at least with respect to Fitch and S&P, they would view our credit ratings again unchanged. And with respect to Moody’s, I think that they would expect -- highest likelihood is a one notch downgrade at the time of closing. All the other ratings of our company should remain unchanged. I think the way we try to think about it is, you think about what we’ve talked about at analyst conference, having increase in balance sheet strength over time. We’re able to layer in now platform for growth where, Greg, over time, we’re going to have a higher contribution of utility earnings. And I think one of the feedback we’ve got from the agencies is that should help us with lowering our overall risk profile or improving the risk profile for the agencies over time.

Operator

And we’ll go next to Julien Dumoulin-Smith with Bank of America. Please go ahead.

Julien Dumoulin-Smith

Congratulations, again. Perhaps as a follow-up to the last question here. Could we just talk a little about the revised -- how are you thinking about FFO to debt targets in the long-term now as a function of -- and also just to be a little bit more specific, have you spoken with the agencies about quantifying the latitude from the improved risk profile?

Jeff Martin

Hey, Julien, welcome to the call. Thank you for that question. I think what we really focused on most is making sure that as we underwritten the transaction we’ve outlined today, that the rating agencies are focused on two things. What it means to us in the near-term in terms of maintaining our credit ratings, particularly with respect to Fitch and S&P. And just as important to us is we want to make sure as we size that debt at the holding company, and we did it at a level where it could be rated as investment grade, and we’re able to trace that benefit back to on Oncor. And now that we’ve got confirmation of Oncor’s ratings will go from triple B plus to A minus; that gives us confidence that the way we’re approaching the transaction, allow them to have lower operating cost going forward and hopefully downward pressure to rates for the customers.

Julien Dumoulin-Smith

Got it. And can you perhaps talk to how you’re comfortable with the perhaps the Texas situation in light of what’s happened with NextEra and taking perhaps more onerous terms that NextEra didn’t want to get on board with?

Debbie Reed

Sure. I’ll address that because that was something we looked at very closely in this transaction. We went back on the history of the transaction, read all of the transcripts, looked at what the concerns by the certain [ph] regulators and interveners. A few things really allowed us to get comfortable with the requirements that the regulators had put on in prior transactions.

First of all, Oncor has an incredible history of success. This is a wonderful company that has consistently preformed well and always paid dividends and done quite well. And then, they recently received their rate case, which takes some of the uncertainty out that might have been there in entire transaction. It gives really clarity to the CapEx going forward. And then, when we look at the way we run our businesses and we look at what the regulators were asking, it’s not unlike what we have already in California with our utilities where we have a first priority condition that really says the first capital investments go to the Californian utilities.

And so, we see what the regulators were trying to do is to ensure that funds that Oncor produces, if it’s needed within the business, they’re there. And that’s really our business model is that if Oncor needs those funds to invest in their business, we are very supportive of that because we see the utility investment is positive. And we have actually gone through times where we had not had a dividend coming from SDG&E or our utilities when they were in heavy investment growth mode like when Sunrise was built. So, we are very comfortable with that. And we think some of the requirements that the regulators have put on with regard to the history of this company are not at all unreasonable, right? So, we are able to kind of get ourselves comfortable with the reasoning or doing the things that they were doing. And so, it’s a great company and will continue to be great.

Julien Dumoulin-Smith

And lastly, can you perhaps elaborate just a little bit on the response to Greg’s question? What’s the total external equity you are thinking about in light of that placeholder latitude and in light of the $1 billion of CapEx that you discussed in the last call, just putting everything together?

Jeff Martin

Yes, Julien, this is Jeff. I think on the last call, we outlined that we have identified since the analyst conference, between $1 billion and a $1.5 billion of new projects. I think one of the things we always go through an analyst conference, and you follow us for a long time, is we only put projects in the plan that we have under contract or come from our regular utilities. And we also outlined the fact that there were a lot of other projects we were pursuing that were not identified and not put in the plan. And because a convention that we follow, the capital that is populated in the plan tends to decline over time as you get toward the back end of the plan. So, what we tried to do in that last earnings call was identify, both at our utilities and our infrastructure business that additional 1 billion to 1.5 billion of new projects. And that in combination with this transaction where we talked about raising about 6.45 billion of equity, and of that roughly 2.6 billion will come from third-party equity, and the balance or about 3.9 billion will come from Sempra in a combination of debt method.

Operator

And we will take our next question from Faisel Khan with Citigroup. Please go ahead.

Faisel Khan

I guess, all that time in Texas and you came back with electric utility in the pipeline. On the 40% of EFIH that’s going to go to third party, have you guys identified who those third party investors are or are there -- is there a room for you guys to expand your equity investment here?

Debbie Reed

We are looking at that right now, Faisel. And as I said, transactions came together pretty quickly when it became apparent that one of the businesses is not likely to get through the bankruptcy clause and then the other business not likely to get through the regulators. And we had done the equity bridge to know that we could get the equity and then take our time to pick the right kind of equity owners. And what we are looking at is long-term, stable kind of investors like pension funds or infrastructure funds. And then there is also some provisions that because of the prior transactions that we were not able to talk to certain types of investors until after October 1st. So, we want to just choose the right investors for the other parts of the equity. And then, we’ll also be looking at the right sizing of our equity, based on that. And we expect that to be done within maybe a 60-day period or something. But, what I will say is that none of the existing creditors will remain in the equity, and that we’ll be looking for really stable types of investors. There’s a part owned by TTI right now. And those are the kinds of investors that we’ll be looking at for the other piece of the equity.

Faisel Khan

So, was the decision behind keeping the -- to go and try and look for investors in this 40%, is that part of you were trying to deconsolidate it or had you also looked at taking out the other 40% too?

Jeff Martin

Faisel, this is Jeff. It’s a great question. It’s a combination of both of those things. Our long-term goal is to own 100% of the current Energy Future’s holdings business. So, this is a really a step transaction for us. So, as we attract those third-party equity investors, we would do say in a way we could call that equity at future points in time. So, I think if you get back to my original conversation about how we thought about the analyst conference, we know that we’ve got an improving balance sheet. And our goal is to make sure we’re thoughtful as we use that balance sheet strength, we want to spend on things we care the most about. And we think that this is a perfect investor for us to build out our utility platform but not just build it out but enter a new market where we think that business fundamentals are terrific.

Faisel Khan

And would you need any more regulatory approvals to increase your ownership, if you do that over time?

Jeff Martin

No, the way we structure this is we’ve got all the ordinary and customary approvals, as you know going towards closing. And what we would try to do is make sure that we go through that process now so that those types of structures would be approved in advance if possible.

Faisel Khan

And last question -- two financial questions actually. Is the plan a bankruptcy forecast, is that still -- are those still a relevant forecast to use or are you guys sort of fine tuning those numbers -- you fine tune those numbers as you close the transaction?

Jeff Martin

I’m sorry. You’re referring to, what the forecasted earnings are for the underlying business or you’re talking about the current schedule for the bankruptcy court?

Faisel Khan

No, the financial forecast for Oncor and the plan of bankruptcy. There was forecast that they have over the next like five years to 2022, are those still the right numbers to use in terms of earnings, cash flows and also packet distributions?

Jeff Martin

Yes. Thanks for asking that question. I think this is one of the challenges. We’ve got some feedbacks that some of the multiples, for example that were staging [ph] a little bit better than some people have thought. I think that’s because as you look at the numbers that are out there, they’ve just gone through a rate case cycle, and they’re expected to update those numbers soon. But the numbers that are -- the new numbers related to the rate case settlement are slightly different than the once that you’re referring to.

Operator

And we’ll go next to Shar Pourreza with Guggenheim Partners. Please go ahead.

Shar Pourreza

I just wanted to real quick follow-up on Faisel’s question on the partners. So, this is a relatively preliminary process now, and you’re sort of somewhat choosy on who this partner could be. But then, you have approvals you’re going to start to seek in that first half of 2018. So, I guess, the question I have is, is there a situation where the approval process could get pushed out, if you haven’t found the correct equity partner? And then, the other question is, it’s fair to say that private equity likely is going to be one of the partners you’d be looking at?

Debbie Reed

I don’t see that as an issue. We have been working with the banks and they see no problem attracting really high quality equity to this transaction. And we think we can do it rather quickly, as soon as some of these bankruptcy courts provisions elapse. And so, we think that we will be on a parallel path putting together our regulatory filings, working with the regulators and interveners to understand the issues, so that we can put together a strong regulatory filing. And it will be important to identify those creditors for the regulatory -- excuse me, those equity partners for the regulatory filing. But, we think that that will come together about the same timeframe and shouldn’t delay us getting our filing in place.

Shar Pourreza

Got it, that’s helpful. And then PUCT was relatively quick in sending a letter to Oncor. And I guess they’re seeking certain answers to certain questions including what you kind of highlighted a little bit today, the structure and timing of the deal, what sort of accrued expenses you guys have incurred in prior deals including the EFH and maybe just touch a little bit on Oncor’s financial conditions. Should you expect to address the letter that was sent to Oncor preliminary or wait till the filing starts?

Jeff Martin

I’m glad you asked that question. I mean, our approach -- and we’re obviously in Austin now, is we’re approaching North Texas with a fair amount of humility. I think, as Debbie indicated, this is a listening process. We’re all about partnerships and making sure that from a stakeholder analysis standpoint, we’re doing all the right things to address those concerns. And we’re going to take this one step at a time. We’re meeting with people now. I think we’re comfortable with a lot of the issues that have been raised with us. And the letter you’re referring to calls for a open hearing next week. I think all the folks that are supposed to be joining that hearing will be there to address those questions. And frankly, if you think about what people have gone through and the number of times they have had fell bids. I think it’s perfectly reasonable to say that people have questions. I think we’re just starting that process and we’re confident about telling our own story.

Operator

Alright and we’ll go next to Neel Mitra from Tudor Pickering. Please go ahead.

Neel Mitra

Just one last question on the 40% equity stake. Can you envision any issues with the stakeholders or the PUCT, as you kind of start with 60% interest and eventually try to ramp up to 100%?

Debbie Reed

As I mentioned, there is already 20% equity of Oncor owned by TTI. And I wouldn’t -- I would see them being concerned about who the equity holders would be. And that’s why we want to work through this process with a lot of thoughtfulness. But, there already is another equityholder with TTI that will stay in place as part of this transaction. And so, we would not anticipate that if we have the right kind of equityholders, have the right kind of way that they think about these businesses that there would be a concern from the regulators for us to have other strong equity participants.

Neel Mitra

Okay, great. And then, second question, you still seem to be active on kind of the midstream in Mexico front announced preliminary, I guess hoping to see even a partnership for Waha [ph] there Gulf Coast pipe. So, as you make this acquisition, is there a target utility range ratio as a percentage of the total earnings that you’re looking at or is it just looking at contracted projects overall and not necessarily utility as a total percentage of earnings?

Debbie Reed

Yes. At the analyst conference, we talked about kind of what happens when Cameron comes on line with the U.S. non-U.S. and the utility and non-utility. And we don’t have any targets in that area. But, what we do want to see is that as our international businesses continue to grow like in Mexico, we grow our U.S. businesses, so that they’re roughly sized not to be any larger than they are today. And as you saw in our five-year plan, they actually declined. And obviously with this transaction, the percentage international will be less than what we have shown at the analyst conference. So, we’re focused on growing all pieces of our business and we’re focused on trying to keep kind of the balance of U.S. versus international roughly the same. We love good performing utilities, and Oncor is great performing utility. And so, to have that as part of the portfolio, if you found other companies like that, we would certainly be interested in.

Neel Mitra

Great. And last question, I think you mentioned that the five-year net income growth rate was roughly 6% to 7%. Was that based off of $7.5 billion of spending over five years or what was the CapEx, maybe just inputs associated with that?

Debbie Reed

Yes. That’s in Oncor’s financial plan. And it’s based upon the $7.5 billion of CapEx and where rate based growth as a result of that type of CapEx and then depreciation.

Operator

And we’ll take our last question from Kamal Patel from Wells Fargo Please go ahead.

Kamal Patel

Good morning, everyone. Thanks for the additional details that you’ve provided in today’s call. Just a couple of quick questions. With regard to -- Jeff, you made comment your intent is to own 100% of Energy Future over the long term. What about 100% of Oncor, any intent around that? I’m sure that’d require TTI to consent to that but just some thoughts.

Debbie Reed

Yes. We haven’t gone there yet. I mean, I think the first step for us would be to -- our focus is on paying off the debt as a holding company and then increasing our equity position as a holding company. And then, over time, depending on how the regulators view this and what the interest would from regulators and key stakeholders and for TTI for existing, then we might look at that position. But, our focus is really on getting the ownership as a holding company after paying off the debt.

Kamal Patel

Okay. And my second you’ve already addressed, was paying off the holding company debt. Thanks for the time.

Jeff Martin

Thank you.

Operator

I’d like to turn it back over to Ms. Debbie Reed for any additional or closing remarks.

Debbie Reed

Great. Thanks again for joining us today. And as always, if you have any questions, the IR team is available to answer those questions. I’m sorry for this sound today. We are in a conference room in a hotel in Austin. And so, I’m hoping everyone could hear the teleconference. But, look forward to talking to all of you in the future. And please call IR with any questions that you have. Thanks a lot. Bye, Bye.

