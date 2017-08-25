Ulta: Fears Unlikely To Pass For Now

Ulta Beauty (ULTA) has been absolutely crushed since peaking near $315 back in June. The FQ2 results were again solid with double-digit comps, yet the stock is getting smacked down to yearly lows.

The fears of department stores ramping up competition to recapture market share and the always looming Amazon (AMZN) threat doesn't help whether the facts agree. Is now the time to step into the beaten down beauty retailer?

The biggest fear with Ulta is that a long trend of double-digit comp sales growth is bound to end. Typically, these situations don't end well for shareholders.

For FQ2, Ulta reported that comps surged 11.7% on top of the 14.4% in the prior-year period. The guidance is for FQ3 to increase at the double-digit pace and for the company to achieve that target for the full year.

Ulta is perfectly situated in off-mall locations to somewhat counter the Amazon fears. Consumers can conveniently visit the stores without having to wait for a delivery. The company though now has over 1,000 units exiting the easy growth phase and leading to more saturated markets.

Since 2012, the store count has nearly doubled, and comps have been strong the whole time. These trends, though, eventually come to an end.

Source: Ulta Beauty William Blair conference

The biggest issue in the short term is that department stores are being more promotional and opening more stores. Sephora is becoming aggressive with locations and Macy's (M) continues expanding into the sector with BlueMercury stores. The analyst from BMO Capital Management even adds additional threats (via Barron's). In the end, the success of Ulta is becoming the company's biggest problem as double-digit gains only attract additional competition.

The recent $100-plus reduction in the share price does make the stock more attractive. The question, though, is whether you want to purchase a retailer at 22x forward EPS estimates.

The current growth rate is built on the double-digit comp sales growth as store growth will slow to 10% annually. A reduction to 3% comp growth would reduce the reported 21% revenue growth rate to something more inline of 13%. The stock loses some luster at that point.

The key investor takeaway is that the stock is clearly more appealing at $215 than $315. The problem is that lows aren't likely to occur until Ulta goes through a period of dramatically lower comps. For this reason, the interest in buying into Ulta doesn't exist yet despite the big reduction in the share price.