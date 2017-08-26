Obsidian Energy: Stronger Canadian Dollar Is Reducing Netbacks

However, Obsidian needs better oil prices in Canadian dollars and/or improved natural gas prices to be worth more than around $1.00 to $1.20 USD.

The stronger Canadian dollar and weak natural gas prices may negatively impact Obsidian's 2017 EBITDA by around $17 million USD after hedges.

The stronger Canadian dollar results in Obsidian's netbacks narrowing without a change in the WTI price of oil.

While WTI oil prices usually are the focus of headlines, Obsidian Energy (OBE) has been hurt by other factors such as a stronger Canadian dollar and weak Canadian natural gas prices. The combined impact of those items (compared to its presentation assumptions) pushes Obsidian's projected EBITDA down by around $20 million USD without hedges and $17 million USD with hedges. Obsidian's sell-off to around the mid-80 cent range was a bit overdone, but it does need stronger oil prices in Canadian dollars and to a lesser extent better natural gas prices to be worth more than around $1.00 USD to $1.20 USD.

Effect Of A Stronger Canadian Dollar

As Obsidian noted in its 2016 year end report, the USD to CAD exchange rate can have a pretty significant impact on funds flow. The US dollar now buys around $0.075 less than the $1.325 CAD to $1.00 USD exchange rate used in Obsidian's August presentation. This means that at $50 WTI oil, the price of Edmonton Mixed Sweet oil may be closer to $58 CAD than the $61.50 CAD used in Obsidian's presentation.

A $0.075 change in the exchange rate has roughly the same effect on Obsidian's funds flow from operations as a $5 to $6 CAD decrease in the price per barrel of liquids.

Natural Gas Challenges

The Canadian natural gas market has been troubled by pipeline issues that have reduced the ability of producers to sell gas out of Alberta, resulting in ballooning storage levels. As a result, AECO natural gas prices have tumbled, with spot and near-term futures especially affected. AECO spot prices have dipped to near zero at times.

Longer-term futures have fared a bit better, but the current 2018 strip is approximately $2.50 CAD per Mcf, lower than the $3.00 CAD per Mcf assumption that Obsidian uses in its presentation.

While the impact of lower natural gas prices on Obsidian's financials isn't as strong as the impact of the stronger Canadian dollar, the $0.50 CAD per Mcf reduction in gas prices still has nearly the same effect as a $2 CAD per barrel change in liquids prices (without hedges).

2018 Results

I'll further illustrate the potential effect on Obsidian's 2018 results from the change in the exchange rate and natural gas prices.

At 33,000 BOEPD in 2018 and $50 WTI oil, a $1.25 CAD to $1.00 USD exchange rate and $2.50 CAD AECO natural gas, Obsidian would be expected to deliver approximately $137 million USD EBITDA without hedges.

$ Million Unhedged Revenue $334 Less: Operating Expense $132 Less: Transportation $17 Less: Royalties $23 Less: Cash G&A $25 EBITDA $137

At the same 33,000 BOEPD and $50 oil, but with a $1.325 CAD to $1.00 USD exchange rate and $3.00 CAD AECO natural gas, Obsidian's EBITDA would improve to around $157 million USD without hedges.

$ Million Unhedged Revenue $346 Less: Operating Expense $125 Less: Transportation $16 Less: Royalties $24 Less: Cash G&A $24 EBITDA $157

Conclusion

The stronger Canadian dollar and lower Canadian natural gas prices could have a fairly significant negative impact on Obsidian's results, reducing its unhedged 2018 EBITDA by $20 million USD compared to its presentation assumptions. Obsidian's hedges would mitigate the lower natural gas prices by around $3 million USD.

Despite the lower EBITDA projections, Obsidian would still have a decent amount of liquidity, while debt to EBITDA would end up around 2.2x. Obsidian's ability to grow production while spending within cash flow may be hampered though, and I would say that a share price of a bit over $1.00 USD is appropriate for a situation involving $2.50 CAD natural gas, current WTI oil prices and a $1.25 CAD to $1.00 USD exchange rate. Obsidian's upside scenario requires oil and/or gas prices to increase in terms of Canadian dollars.

