Inside My Portfolio: What I Hold And Why

See my realized gains and losses over the last 18 months. For good measure, check out the unrealized gains and losses as well.

My cash position is lower than I would like it to be, but I’ve got a few stocks I believe are still very attractively priced.

It is useful for readers to have a solid disclosure about the investing choices of the analysts they follow. Seeing the choices the analyst has personally made and what plans the analyst has for their future investing choices should give readers an insight into the mentality and process of the analyst.

This article presents my holdings from the evening of July 31st, 2017, and again from the middle of August.

Stocks

The following list contains my current holdings, recent holdings, and some of the shares that I am currently considering taking a position in. This is a fairly long list because some of the ETFs are interchangeable. Since the funds are so similar, it often makes sense to pick the ETF with favorable commission rates for that account.

I list the Fidelity funds at the top because I use those mutual funds in accounts that are not permitted to hold individual stocks. If I want to adjust between bonds and equity, I can use those funds to do it. That way I don’t give up space in portfolios where I have complete control.

I’ll list all the stocks I’m currently holding, along with several that are in the range of stocks I would consider. Then, in the image below, you’ll see which ones were in the portfolio as of 7/31/2017.

Domestic Equity Funds Domestic REIT Funds International Equity Funds Bond Funds Fidelity Spartan® Total Market Index Fund (FSTVX) Fidelity® Real Estate Index Fund (FSRVX) Fidelity Spartan® International Index Fund (FSIVX) Fidelity Spartan® U.S. Bond Index Fund (FSITX) Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) Vanguard REIT Index ETF (VNQ) Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (SCHC) Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) Schwab Emerging Markets ETF (SCHE) Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (VYM) Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIG) iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV)

The majority of my capital goes to individual companies. These are most of the companies I think should go on the watchlist. As a REIT analyst, I cover additional REITs not listed here. However, I don't want the list to overwhelm the article.

Domestic Equity Corporations Domestic Equity REITs Mortgage REITs International Tobacco Altria Group (MO) Realty Income Corp. (O) American Capital Agency Corp. (AGNC) Philip Morris International (PM) Exxon Mobil (XOM) National Retail Properties (NNN) Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (ANH) British American Tobacco (BTI) Chevron (CVX) STORE Capital (STOR) Annaly Capital Management (NLY) Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. (WMT) EPR Properties (EPR) American Capital Mortgage Investment (MTGE) Target (TGT) Simon Property Group, Inc. (SPG) Dynex Capital (DX) Procter & Gamble (PG) GGP Inc. (GGP) Capstead Mortgage Corporation (CMO) General Mills (GIS) Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM) Two Harbors (TWO) Kellogg Company (K) Weingarten Realty Investors (WRI) Resource Capital Corporation (RSO) Sprouts Farmers Market (SFM) Macerich Company (MAC) Bimini Capital Management (OTCQB:BMNM) General Dynamics (GD) Taubman Centers, Inc. (TCO) Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) Pennsylvania Real Estate Invest (PEI) Verizon (VZ) DDR Corp. (DDR) AT&T (T) Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (SKT) Apple (AAPL) Regency Centers Corporation (REG) Intel (INTC) CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (CBL) The Coca-Cola Company (KO) Washington Prime Group (WPG) Pepsi (PEP) Spirit Realty Capital (SRC) Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) Global Indemnity (GBLI)

Stock Portfolio

The format I was using for monthly updates took quite a while to fill out. I put in some work simplifying it. This version doesn’t have as many charts, but it handles the updates.

Here are the latest holdings from 2017-07-31 (prices taken after close):

I made a few trades in July. The most obvious one is that I closed out my position in Sprouts Farmers Market. My weighted average price on closing positions was around $24, should be a few cents higher. This results in returns just over 20% on the position. There were two reasons to harvest. The first was a concern that the negative narrative around grocery stores could return. When shares were trading under $21, the risk was already priced in. Over $24, the downside risk from a negative narrative regarding increased competition was much higher while the benefits of a potential buyout were lower. I estimated that if a buyout offer were to come, it would be at least $27. When I take a trading position and I’m up 20% to 25%, I have to look very hard at taking the gains and walking away.

I was really hoping to see $25, but when Altria Group went on sale, it was time to buy more big tobacco. I spent most of my available cash on MO and wanted more cash available. Wanting more cash reinforced my decision to just harvest the gains on SFM.

I’ve been pretty vocal about MO. Under $66, it is a strong buy. Under $69, it gets the regular buy status. That range is probably narrower than it should be, but I tend to invest in less volatile securities, so the ranges are thinner.

Preferred shares and baby bonds tend to trade around $25, but the difference between a buy and a strong buy is often between $.25 and $.40.

I haven’t placed any trades in Target lately. At the end of July, I was still waiting for the earnings release, but management indicated it was going to beat the top end of its estimates. The consensus analyst estimate was built to a near perfect mirror of management’s guidance. Recognition that Target can still sell products put the stock into a significant climb. It is up about 14% since my last purchase at $50. My weighted average price isn’t too bad, and I may actually be in the green soon (especially adjusting for dividends). Given that the investment time frame overlaps with an enormous rally in the S&P 500, that isn’t much to brag about.

Huge position in GPMT. I was looking forward to Two Harbors having its earnings call. Since TWO still owns the majority of the shares of GPMT, it has a good reason to talk about it on the earnings call. Instead, we got pretty much nothing on it. Analyst coverage has been sparse, but I’m very confident in my call. The Q2 earnings release wasn’t as helpful as anticipated because it established earnings per share based on earnings over the three-day period from its IPO to the end of the quarter. Now I am waiting for a dividend declaration and perhaps another quarter of results.

My position in WPG is pretty small. I was buying hard when it was under $8. As it rallied, I kept lowering my position and locking in profits. When it had its highest close, $9.58, I sent a note to subscribers pulling my rating. I released the research on Washington Prime Group publicly a few days later.

I’m still sitting on my GBLIL. If it gets into a rally, I might close the position. It’s a nice baby bond. I’ve been holding it longer than I expected to. I thought the demand for income investments would help it rally just a little further.

Recent Trades

I harvested my gains in DX-A and NLY-D. I wanted to hold onto the positions longer, but I needed the capital for initiating new positions in SPG and SKT. I am now long SKT and SPG.

Stock Ratings

I’ll take the following ratings:

Buy rating for GPMT

Buy rating for MO

Buy rating for BMNM

Buy rating for SKT

Buy rating for SPG

Buy rating for TGT

Quarterly Investment Performance

Some investors have asked about my returns, so I’m breaking them out.

However, anyone can make up an Excel chart. If an analyst actually smokes the S&P 500, they should be able to show it with returns for their portfolio. Not a sample portfolio, a real cash portfolio.

I believe in transparency. I believe in it so strongly I’m bringing my returns to you directly from my brokerage accounts. I have seven brokerage accounts, six are through Schwab and one is through Fidelity. I haven’t found a way to create comparable charts through Fidelity’s website.

Presenting Returns

Obviously, I’ve redacted the account numbers.

I’m also showing gains and losses in percentage rather than dollar terms.

This is after transaction costs.

To my disadvantage, the tool does not reflect the dividend income from an investment; it only reflects the capital gain or loss.

First, I’m presenting my four accounts and then my wife’s two accounts.

The tool only accepts 18 months of data. I’m measuring from the start of 03/01/2016 to 08/15/2017.

The positions shown in this part are as of the middle of August, so it is after I sold off two preferred shares to buy SKT and SPG.

My Realized Gain/Loss

The overall picture is pretty good. It may seem strange that 99.5% of realized performance is gains when the average gain is 7% and the average loss is 1%, but this reflects a difference in dollar values between the positions. The 99.5% is dollar weighted; the average gain or loss is not.

The 10 realized losses are on:

SCHB

SCHF

AGNC Investment Corp.’s preferred AGNCP - This was a dividend capture. The dividend is excluded from the results in this tool. There are four “losses” tied to this. If they were adjusted for dividends, this would be a 1.4% gain and my “wins” would be 64 out of 70 .

. One of my batches of Resource Capital Corporation had a higher cost basis. The other positions in RSO were gains, but this monitors each transaction separately.

SCHZ - This is the Schwab bond fund. I parked some capital here while waiting for opportunities. When they came up, I closed the position.

My Unrealized Gain/Loss

This picture is simply included to show the weighted average in the bottom right corner.

The next picture breaks it down by position within each account:

You can tell that I’m down quite a bit on Target, but the weighted average across “My 1” shows that the TGT position there was not large. The position in “My 4” is creating a bigger drag on performance.

My weighted average cost for shares of Target, adjusted for dividends received, is $58.03, give or take a penny for rounding.

Wife’s Realized Gains/Losses

Since I aggregate our accounts and manage her financial affairs, I’m including the data for her accounts as well.

That one doesn’t look near so pretty. The ratio of realized gain to loss is only 74%. It seems good at first glance, but this is a prolonged bull market. It wouldn’t be too hard for an investor to have randomly done this well over the last few years.

The biggest loss on there is right near the front. That comes from a decision to sell a position in the Vanguard Total Stock Market Index so I could pick more individual investments. Overall, there is far less trading going on in this portfolio than in mine.

Let’s check the unrealized gain/loss to see how the investments there are working out.

Wife’s Unrealized Gain/Loss

With only two accounts, I can fit everything in one screenshot:

The dollar weighted average across the positions is an unrealized gain of 15.72%. Of course, this doesn’t show the time period. If that was over eight years, it would be pretty weak. On the other hand, how many analysts actually gave you the screenshots of their portfolios?

Most analysts want to state they are great at what they do. I’d love to see more analysts pull out the screenshots from their portfolio. Transparency should be a top priority.

Investment Strategy

I’m actively trading in preferred shares. That involves pulling off a few dividend capture strategies. Because I am trading them actively, I can regularly state which securities are attractive enough for me to buy with my own money.

I’m also trading in mall REITs and mortgage REITs, though I have some buy-and-hold choices there as well. Most notably, a few mall REITs went on an incredible sale due to a narrative of dying malls. Generally the sector ranges from pretty cheap to incredibly cheap as of today’s latest prices.

When I see tobacco stocks at attractive prices, I buy in and hold them for the long term.

Fidelity Account

The presentation showed the Schwab accounts, but Fidelity doesn’t have a comparable tool. The Fidelity account uses “Brokerage link” which allows me to actively manage an account that previously was restricted to mutual funds. I use this account primarily for preferred shares and baby bonds, though it currently holds GPMT as well. Until late 2016, this account was restricted to mutual funds. I began tracking it for returns the day I was able to transition it to active management.

Since I don’t include the dollar amounts, I formatted the returns to show the purchase price as -100%. Sales and dividends are shown as a percentage of the total invested amount. The values are summed to reach the total return on each position.

Here is every trade I’ve placed in the account:

The .12% return on MTGEP looks pretty weak, but that is a preferred share and the holding period covers the election. Treasury rates spiked higher. I considered it a great success to get out quickly with a tiny capital gain so I could pick new investments.

For simplicity sake, here is a bar chart of the total returns for each position:

Cash

I may add some additional cash to my portfolio and, as always, I may buy or sell anything as changes occur in both share prices and my outlook on the investment.

My cash position is currently exceptionally low. Given how richly valued the S&P 500 looks to me, it is strange to be this heavily invested. However, I’m finding value in a few great dividend investments and I don’t want to pass up the opportunity to buy shares in strong companies at low prices.

Disclosure: I am/we are long THE STOCKS SHOWN IN THE SCREENSHOTS OF MY PORTFOLIO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: No financial advice. Tipranks, please assign buy ratings for GPMT, MO, BMNM, SKT, SPG, TGT

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.