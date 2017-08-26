3 Things In Biotech You Should Learn Today: August 26, 2017

Welcome to another edition of "3 Things In Biotech You Should Learn Today," a daily digest dedicated to helping you keep your eyes on developments in the biotech and pharmaceutical industries that you may have missed.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals announces favorable top-line data in dry AMD

For years, I've watched the developments in therapy for non-exudative ("dry") age-related macular degeneration with significant interest, due to my investment in Ocata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OCAT). This is a degenerative eye disease that can eventually progress toward complete central vision loss.

And to date there has been no therapy that has been a game changer for this disease, save possibly stem cell-derived RPE replacement.

This is where today's news about Apellis Pharmaceuticals comes in. No stock ticker here, as it is privately held (though its ocular science does have a history with Alcon, a division of Novartis (NYSE:NVS)). Apellis has announced that the phase 2 FILLY study, which assessed the potential benefit of its complement inhibitor APL-2 in dry AMD, has reached its primary endpoint of reduction in geographic atrophy lesion growth.

The company is now preparing to enter phase 3 clinical study with APL-2 in dry AMD, and it recently closed a $60 million Series E financing arrangement to move APL-2 forward for nocturnal paroxysmal hemoglobinuria.

Looking forward: Though you can't buy it on the open market, Apellis has presented us with news that can't be ignored. For investors, it is worth knowing that promising inroads are being made for dry AMD, and this raises the possibility of a partnership with a larger pharma company, or perhaps a buyout, through which you could potentially find an investment. Dry AMD has proven to be such a challenge that any momentum that can be built is important.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals gets a priority wave from the FDA in cystic fibrosis

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) is one of several companies currently pushing novel therapies for cystic fibrosis, alongside potential competitors like Novartis and AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV). VRTX has been a crucial driver of CFTR inhibitors for cystic fibrosis, especially for high-risk patients.

Its latest developmental effort involves a combination of the already-approved ivacaftor and a novel CFTR inhibitor called tezacaftor. Just last month, we covered some promising data released by VRTX supporting the use of this combination in patients with F508del cystic fibrosis.

Now the news is out that VRTX has received priority review for its submission to the FDA for patients with either two copies of F508del or one copy and a residual function mutation. An action date for the application was set for February 28, 2018.

Looking forward: Time to start the clock here! With the favorable findings we've seen from VRTX in this space, I wouldn't be surprised if it moves through the review process without too much trouble. The combo has shown significant control of symptoms relating to cystic fibrosis, and VRTX continues to push the boundaries with new combos. So this is a space to watch, and it would appear that VRTX is nearly peerless in getting therapies into the treatment armamentarium.

AstraZeneca's subanalysis shows reduced risk of death using its approved heart drug

AstraZeneca's (NYSE:AZN) drug for inhibition of platelet aggregation ticagrelor (branded Brilinta) was first approved for acute coronary syndrome in 2011. Since then, the company has sought to characterize the long-term impact of this agent in patients at risk for various thrombotic complications.

At the European Society for Cardiology 2017 Congress, AZN presented findings detailing the risk of death due to cardiovascular events with long-term use of ticagrelor compared with placebo in patients who were taking daily aspirin.

These patients had a prior history of heart attack, but ticagrelor was shown to reduce the risk of death due to a CV event by 29% compared with placebo. This suggests that continuation of the drug should be a serious treatment goal for patients and clinicians.

Looking forward: Long-term experience with life-saving therapies is crucial for the continued uptake of these agents into different marketplaces. When you're talking about life-threatening issues, clinicians and patients will often have some tolerance for adverse events, but these results suggest that continuation of Brilinta should be a high priority in order to stave off death due to a CV event. This should further help AZN maintain its position in the diverse field of treatments for acute coronary syndromes.

