Domino's Pizza: Good Company, Overpriced Shares

The shares of Domino's Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) are up about 24% over the past 12 months and, in my view, that makes it a great time for investors to take the money and run. In my view, the shares are more than fairly valued, and it would make sense to take advantage of the market’s current mania before price and value inevitably intersect. I’ll go through my reasoning below by focusing on some of the sources of risk in the financials, along with a discussion of the likely future direction of price based on the dividend, and finally by making a comment or two about the stock itself. I’ll state it again for clarity: people who have made money on this stock should get out. Those who were considering buying should not.

Financial Snapshot

On the face of it, Domino's is a great investment that has many positive traits. It is the world’s second largest pizza provider, and, if my life is any indication, that’s a food that is always in demand. Perhaps that’s why over the past few years, revenue has grown at a CAGR of just shy of 7%, while net income has grown at a CAGR of 12.5%. In my view, that’s a reason to consider the company to be a reasonable investment.

At the same time, management has treated shareholders well, and in my view, that is a necessary precondition to consider something to be a worthwhile investment. In the absence of the condition where management is on the same side of the table as us, it’s almost impossible to do well as an investor. In this case, management has done a good job of rewarding shareholders. For instance, the dividend has grown at a CAGR of about 17.5% over the past few years, which has been extraordinary for investors. At the same time, the company has spent about $1.3 billion on stock buybacks over the past seven years, which has brought the share count down by 17% since 2011.

The problem that leaps off the page is the fact that fully 65.7% of its long-term debt and capital lease obligations are going to come due before 2021, and the vast majority of those are coming due in the years 2019 and 2020. This not only produces risk but also limits the future growth of dividends in my view (see below).

Modeling The Dividend

When I make a prediction about the future, I engage in a ceteris paribus assumption. This means that I hold all variables constant but one. The variable I “move” is what I consider to be the most important of them. In this case, I change the dividend, as I consider it to be a critical driver of value.

The dividend here has grown at a CAGR of about 17%, but I feel it unreasonable to forecast that level of continued growth for a few reasons. First, the aforementioned debt and capital lease obligations will reduce the amount of cash available. Second, the dividend came from such a low base so very recently that we should not infer anything about the sustainability of this trend. For that reason, I’ll forecast a (still impressive) 6% growth rate for the dividend from current levels.

When I perform this forecast on the shares of Domino's, I infer a CAGR return of about 6.9% from these shares over the next four and a half years. This is an inadequate return in my view for a few reasons. First, I have to acknowledge that my forecast growth rate may be wildly optimistic in light of the fact that the dividend has grown much more slowly recently. Second, much of this return forecast is dependent on capital gain, which adds to the risk of this forecast. The reason for that is that taking the view that the market is generally overvalued is a very defensible claim at the moment. I want to rely less and less on presumed capital gains going forward.

Technical Snapshot

As per our ChartMasterPro Daily Trade Model, the trend for DPZ turned bearish on August 24 when it closed below $185.00 - this signals a bearish breakdown of a wide consolidation wedge which had formed on the daily charts. From here, we see the shares falling to the $165.00 level over the next three months.

Today, we will buy DPZ put options, which will provide us with approximately 19x leverage on our short trade (for details on the option, please visit our website). Our initial stop-loss exit signal will be a daily close above $185.00.

For investors in the shares, we recommend that you sell to avoid any further drop in the share value.

Conclusion

The most troubling thing about Domino’s Pizza is the stock itself in my view. It trades at a significant (26%) premium to an already overpriced market. In my view, this is where most of the risk lies. Investors have observed the many positives here, have noted that people buy pizza in good times and bad, and this is therefore a largely recession-proof business. The problem with that is that the share price reflects that reality, so going forward the risk-reward is negatively skewed from the investor’s perspective. A great deal of optimism is already priced in, meaning that we’re no longer capable of a positive surprise here. We’re quite capable of a negative surprise here, though. If the company doesn’t execute well, or if the overall market swoons, the shares will fall. Add to this risk the fact that the stock is quite expensive relative to its own past, and you have a recipe for disaster in my view. For these reasons, I’ll reiterate the view that it makes sense for investors to avoid this name until the shares can be had for a discount.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in DPZ over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We trade options. Sometimes our trades last a few days, sometimes a few weeks, sometimes a few months. Please review our trade history listed in our Seeking Alpha BlogPost to get a feel for our trading style.