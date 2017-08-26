S&P 500 Weekly Update: Patience Is Key As The Markets Search For Near-Term Direction

There is little probability that we will suddenly go from a resilient market to a major correction. Getting overly pessimistic in the short term may not be a wise choice.

Political dysfunction has little to do with how equity markets trade. How an investor interprets these issues is the difference between success and failure.

“You're born, you die, everything in between is subject to interpretation.” - Nora Ephron

When the stock market stops going up on a daily/weekly basis, everyone turns their thoughts to risk. There are so many what if scenarios that become popular. This mindset plays out time and time again, over and over, still many haven't understood the message. The primary reason once again goes to human emotion. How many more times do we have to see this play out? Most issues are immediately interpreted to conclude the worst possible outcome. Many market pundits and participants put the blinders on. They refuse to add the other factors that have to be employed any time a risk to their money surfaces. Assigning and using probability to place issues in perspective is the first step.



All issues are exacerbated in today's world because of the 24-hour news outlets and social media. If an investor remains glued to the people promoting their misguided views of risk, a stressful situation becomes worse. It is often a death by a thousand cuts rather than an imagined apocalyptic event that is most harmful. Many take their eye off the target while being distracted by issues that may or may not ever develop, leading to missed opportunity. They fall behind because they did not assign a probability to a perceived risk to their portfolio, instead they view that risk as an absolute.

Sitting out the market because of Ebola, a debt ceiling fight, perceived economic calamity, Syria, North Korea, Fukushima meltdown, political standoffs, well, you get the idea, didn't work out too well. Investors are immersed in a constant scare of what really turns out to be unimportant issues. How one reacts to this bombardment inflicted on them can determine success or failure in managing money.

Staying with the idea that the stock market may now be in a period of more consolidation and short-term weakness, I go back to the words of Peter Lynch:

“Far more money has been lost by investors preparing for corrections, or trying to anticipate corrections, than has been lost in corrections themselves.”

Once an investor puts their first dollar into the stock market, there needs to be an e-mail message sent stating that if you’re in the market, you have to know there’s going to be declines. Depending on the extent of the pullback/correction, you will see the values of your portfolio drop rapidly. That creates stress and fear.

The one fact that can't be lost in all of the correction talk is that while you have investments in the stock market, you have time on your side. That means different things to different people. Time frames vary depending on the station of life they reside in. It is why no one in this type of forum can produce a black and white answer when it comes to managing the time element. It's always a grey area.

What is very clear is what occurs when a market participant decides to react to a what if scenario. They are fooling themselves into believing this is a good thing, they want to be prepared. Many times the obvious decision isn't the right decision. What those investors might just be doing is advancing portfolio failure. Making portfolio changes due to perceived losses that may rarely come to pass. Furthermore, when an investor is in a constant state of self defense, it is counterproductive. Their chance for success diminishes greatly. Do this over and over and the words of Peter Lynch ring true.



Economy

Chicago Fed National Activity Index for July was reported very similar to the last report, a flat line. 42 of the 85 individual indicators made positive contributions to the CFNAI in July while 43 made negative contributions. 40 indicators improved from June to July while 45 indicators deteriorated.

Richmond Fed report showed activity little changed in the district with a reading of 14, the same as June.

Markit US Composite PMI rolled in at a 27-month high with a reading of 56, up from the July report of 54.6. The report was a tale of two sectors. The services side saw robust activity while manufacturing remained sluggish.



Plenty of discussion lately of how consumers have increased their use of credit. Some then extrapolate their negative views comparing today to the issues that were witnessed during 2009.



Source: Bespoke

This graphic shows where consumers stand in their use of home equity loans and credit cards. Both look very low currently with ample room to borrow. There is no sign here that consumers are under stress regarding their balance sheets.

A different view on wage growth from the San Francisco Fed indicating that things may not be as bad as portrayed.

Higher productivity are two more buzzwords these days. The U.S. has evolved into a services economy. No longer the old industrial machine of yesteryear. Using the same metrics for that time period may not apply today. How does one measure higher productivity in the service sector? Is it the time it takes to get served at a restaurant? To get a haircut? That of course makes little sense, and looking for dramatic improvements in productivity in a service based economy might equate to looking for Bigfoot.

Efficiency ratios of corporations today are at all-time highs. Going back in the earlier days of this bull market, the warnings on corporate earnings always came with the idea that corporations could not get any leaner. The cries of they have cut to the bone and can't do anymore led to the concluding that the earnings picture would crumble before our eyes. That notion came up quarter after quarter. Perhaps corporations are indeed way more efficient these days than most realize, and that comes from technological advances as well.



New Home Sales dropped 9.4% to a seven month low in July. Ian Shepherdson, chief economist for Pantheon Macro, reported:

“This looks bad but note that sales over the previous three months were revised up by a total of 46K. Prices are rising too, but the data are so volatile that it’s hard to be sure what the underlying trend rate of increase is at any given point.”

John Burns Real Estate Consulting:

"The price premium for newly built homes compared to comparable existing homes has more than doubled since 2011. Long term, the new home median price has been mostly 10 percent to 20 percent above the existing home median since 1990. Since 2011, however, new home prices have been at a 35 percent to 40 percent premium over resale prices."



Existing home sales also disappointed, coming in at 5.4 million in July versus the 5.5 million expected. The issue is all about inventory. Simply put there are not enough homes on the market.

Lawrence Yun, NAR chief economist:

"Buyer interest in most of the country has held up strongly this summer and homes are selling fast, but the negative effect of not enough inventory to choose from and its pressure on overall affordability put the brakes on what should’ve been a higher sales pace."



Global Economy

Bloomberg reports its view on the global economic situation:

“The world economy looks well on its way to a year of faster, firmer growth after rising at its most rapid pace in 2 1/2 years in the second quarter. The expansion is broad based as longtime laggards Japan and the euro area perk up.”



Markit Flash Eurozone Composite PMI continues to show strength with a reading of 55.8, up from the July report of 55.7. Andrew Harker, Associate Director at IHS Markit:

“The latest PMI readings for the Eurozone signal a continuation of the recent strong performance of the currency bloc’s economy. This stabilization in the rate of expansion is pleasing, following signs of growth easing in recent months.”

Germany leads the way as strong growth continued in August. PMI rose from 54.7 in July to a current reading of 55.7. France Composite PMI remained at the same level of 55.6. The Business Confidence Survey for France came in broadly stronger than expected and continues to trend towards improvement.

The Spanish economy expanded at the fastest rate in two years. Economic growth in Spain was slightly higher than expected at +0.9% quarter over quarter.



Chinese industrial production increased 6.4% in July but was lower than expectations. That comes after June recorded a 12-month high in terms of a percentage increase. Production also saw a similar dip after reaching a high back in March.



The economic story in Japan rarely gets headlines, but it continues to improve. Japanese economic activity came in +0.4% month over month in June per the Japan All Industry Activity Index. The index is up even more than GDP, rising +6.9% quarter over quarter, the fastest pace since Japan was recovering from Fukushima in 2011. This data point suggests growth may pick up even further.

Keeping in line with that trend, Nikkei Flash Japan Manufacturing PMI improved to 52.8, up from the 52.1 report for July.

Canadian retail sales came in at a stronger than expected pace, ex auto in August, rising 1.1% versus +0.2% month over month.



Earnings Observations and Valuations

The bear case on corporate earnings has revolved around the fact that they aren't real, they are manufactured and are about to fall apart. Corporate stock buybacks, financial engineering, excess liquidity, and on and on all make them questionable. Of course plenty of evidence exists to show how none of that skeptical argument has any merit. The counter argument also implies that even if these assumptions have any credibility, it hasn't helped their case.

It was flawed when first introduced, and it is flawed now. I have more bad news for anyone following that concept. The global economy is the key tailwind now, something that has been absent for quite some time. That isn't an opinion; the recent economic numbers from around the globe aren't fiction. Corporate revenues here in the U.S. recently hit a six-year high.



Bespoke Investment Group took a look at valuation trends between the 1987 and 2000 bull market and the current market. Below is a chart showing the S&P 500’s trailing 12-month P/E ratio from 12/4/87 to 3/24/00, with the current bull market overlaid on top.

At this point in the current bull market, the S&P’s valuation is only moderately higher than where it was at the same point in the ‘87-’00 bull (April 1996) market.

Source: Bespoke

I will now add that the 10-year Treasury in 1996 was in the 6% range; today it is 2.2%. That fact has led me to the conclusion that if anything, stocks are fairly valued and not as overvalued as some profess.

Going back to the chart shows that in the '87-'00 bull market the PE for the S&P went on to see major expansion over the next four years until the index peaked in March 2000. If earnings continue to improve as forecast, and the S&P simply consolidates the recent upward surge, PEs will remain in a tight range and on a level plane. The equity market appears to be far away from being wildly overvalued.



The Political Scene

The stock market digested how people interpret words from the White House, CEOs deciding to step out of the spotlight, and the news of Economic advisor Gary Cohn in, Gary Cohn out. That was followed by more news that chief strategist Steve Bannon is no longer in the White House. Now all eyes start to turn to the next perceived threat, the debt ceiling debates, and how they could have major implications for the stock market.



On that last point, a comment by Jeff Miller caught my attention last week in which he stated the debt ceiling concerns is one of the issues that worries him now. When Mr. Miller gets concerned, I take note. He used the word perception in that comment, and it is spot on. How the market perceives the shenanigans that will take place will be important. That perception is likely to be negative as the media will run with this story.

In my view, the party who would shut down the government would likely be punished in the midterms. Since both parties know this, deals are likely to be struck at the 11th hour. Perhaps Senator Majority leader Mitch McConnell is following that script as he recently stated “There is zero chance the debt ceiling won’t be raised.”

I didn’t see his nose growing when I saw the TV clip, so maybe this will indeed be the case.



The reporting by the media reminds me of little children that have been brought to a candy store for the first time. They simply can’t control themselves and ooze with happiness with the idea of how an issue can be turned upside down to promote more investor anxiety.

Many now believe the entire pro-growth agenda proposed by the administration is done; we shall see. The infrastructure piece of the agenda was said to be lost for sure when the infrastructure committee was disbanded. Many important facts have been lost in the persistent media circus that is thrown at investors. Another example of extrapolating misguided and incorrect views to a wrong conclusion.

The largest barrier to infrastructure development was not the abandonment of a council. Instead the BIGGEST roadblock is the stifling environmental regulations. Federal, state, and local permitting drags projects out for years and significantly increases building costs. These exact issues have been a major impediment to much needed upgrades to commercial, rail, air, seaport, bridge, and water infrastructure nationwide. The administration took its first steps to address infrastructure Tuesday, with the president signing an executive order aiming to expedite environmental review and permitting processes.

Corporations and the CEOs running them realize that if we really want to unlock investment potential in the U.S., it isn’t the formation of a council. The best way to do that is to reduce the regulatory and financial burdens that continue to dissuade private companies from pulling the trigger on big budget infrastructure projects. A concrete step towards solving the roadblocks was just put in effect.

The Fed

What we need to know about the Fed shrinking balance sheet according to Charles Schwab. MarketWatch weighs in with an updated view of the balance sheet unwinding issue.

Drawing any conclusions now seems very premature. The issue remains an unknown, and while we have never been down this road before, it does not have to be the negative so many have already concluded. Time to put this in perspective. Let's assume the Fed starts balance sheet normalization on October 1st. Its $4.4 trillion balance sheet would shrink by 0.7% by year end. It can be said that the super easy monetary policy that is in place will go to an easy monetary policy and pose little threat of a tight money situation.



Sentiment

Horan Capital Advisors states:

“Nearly three times as many dollars have flowed into bond funds versus stocks funds since the beginning of 2015. Maybe the potential bubble is in bonds and not stocks.”

Bullish sentiment dropped off a cliff last week. The weekly report from AAII indicates only 28.1% of those surveyed are bullish compared to 34.1% last week. That is the largest weekly decline since mid May. Bearish sentiment increased from 32% to 38%. The sentiment numbers being reported every week seem to match what is really going on in the real world as well. Investors aren’t embracing the equity market.



Crude Oil

The weekly inventory reports from EIA showed another decline this week of 3.3 million barrels. Gasoline inventories were also down 1.2 million barrels. Inventories have now declined by 39.7 million barrels in the last seven weeks.

WTI closed at $47.87, down $0.77 for the week, and remains in a very tight trading range.

The Technical Picture

Technical analysis offers an investor a picture of what the stock market is presenting to investors. Rarely is anything black and white and perfectly clear, but there are times when things really look foggy. After a while, with some fine tuning similar to what was done to an old stereo receiver, the message becomes more clear. The last two weeks or so have been that way for me.

Looking at what is being presented today, the picture has come into focus, the message more clear. The recent intraday high of S&P 2,490 may have been an intermediate top. A period of consolidation with a lean to the downside seems to be in progress. Some may say they have felt that way and seen that for a while now, but my view has always been to let the preponderance of evidence pile up before making a decision or a call on the short-term time frame. As we have seen time and time again, far too many things can change, take those premature conclusions and make them look silly.

The second attempt at a snapback rally that we saw early in the week took the index right back to the support line that was recently broken.

Source: Bespoke

Old support becomes new resistance. The bulls will need to see a strong close above the trend line before they can call for the continuation of the long-term uptrend. The new resistance level sits right at the 50-day moving average of 2,450. That level rebuffed the rally attempt on Friday as well. One of the first clues that a change was in the air was mentioned last week. The first bounce from oversold levels did not act the same way as other rebounds.

“This instance appears to be very different. That oversold bounce stopped rather quickly and reversed.”

It is why I viewed the situation with the S&P this way:

“I would describe the situation as the current indices reside in no man's land, which could be a sign that more short term weakness may be with us. Another leg lower would not be too surprising, and should not come as some wild surprise.”

Another area that bears watching is the expansion of new highs. During the June time frame that got as high as 23%, in the rally to S&P 2,490, it was more muted coming in at 15%. Technicians would prefer that percentage to at least stay the same or a tad lower as the new highs were achieved. The longer this pattern persists, the more it will start to look like the “stall” in early to mid 2015 that led up to the 10% correction that began in August.

A more graphic display of another reference to the 2015 market shows the downtrend in stocks above their 200-day moving average.



Source: Bespoke

These lower highs have come as the S&P’s price has continued to make a high number of new all-time highs this year. One could easily conclude the same fate suggesting a large correction is in store for the S&P. Many analysts already have, but those calls all overlook one ingredient.

There are other factors to consider before that quick conclusion is adopted. Market participants need to keep in mind that the earnings picture is quite different now. Earnings were in stall mode back then. They are in an uptrend today. That is a huge difference and investors will have to remind themselves of that fact if the market starts to weaken more.

One short-term scenario that that has the possibility of developing suggests a test of the May lows at around S&P 2,350. That would be a 5% dip from the closing high on the S&P. This is not a market or a portfolio shattering event. Instead an observation for the short term indicating a period of consolidation after a period of out-sized gains.

Backing and filling with more volatility will more than likely be the action that investors witness in the near term. Whether that leads to the test of the May lows, or simply a consolidation that finally gets resolved with time, is anyone's guess. Short-term support is at the 2,428 and 2,411 pivots, with resistance at the 2,450 and 2,468 levels.



Market Skeptics

We still hear how corporate buybacks are propping up the stock market.



Liz Ann Sonders posted this graphic recently with her thoughts on what is really occurring and where we may be seeing a shift in how companies are using their cash.

Chart courtesy of Quant Research FactSet

Less money is being allocated to corporate stock buybacks and maybe some of that money has found its way into the pickup in private non-residential investment (CAPEX).

Source: U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis



The naysayers pound the CAPE ratio metric as the reason to lighten up market exposure or sell stocks. The stock market is wildly overvalued because CAPE says so. In yet another documented piece of evidence to show how the CAPE ratio has misled investors, this article from 2013 demonstrates how an investor would have missed the last 900 S&P points of this bull market run. It also documents how Robert Shiller has said that stocks have been overvalued since S&P 1,550. The recent buzz now is that the CAPE has been this high on three other occasions, and all there led to market declines. That is true, but I can’t simply take that as gospel and completely ignore the fact that the CAPE ratio has kept individuals out of one of the largest bull markets in history. My thoughts on the topic remains the same; the CAPE ratio is a useless market tool.







Individual Stocks and Sectors

If the near-term market scenario that is described does come to pass for the major indices, it could mean more volatility in individual stocks. That translates to a frustrating market, with some individual stocks getting hit harder than others. I have already witnessed that in my personal holdings. Perhaps another reason not to try and play either side aggressively right now, but watch and wait.

Technology’s weighting is still solidly above 23% while Financials and Healthcare have weightings of 14.5% and 14.3%, respectively. The Industrial weighting now makes up 10% of the S&P.

Source: Bespoke

Putting this into perspective, in the early '90s prior to the Tech bubble, the economy was much more evenly distributed. In early 1990, Industrial stocks were the largest sector of the market at 14.7%. That’s 8+ percentage points below Tech’s weighting now. In 1990, Technology was actually the second smallest in the S&P 500 with a weighting of 6.3%. The transition from an Industrial base to Technology has been significant.

Liz Ann Sonders goes into detail on her bias to the large cap sector now, basing her view on secular trends in place.



There is no bubble in the Technology sector of the market. The two charts below focus specifically on the S&P 500 Technology sector. Since the Financial Crisis low in November 2008, the S&P 500 Technology sector has rallied 398%. This graphic shows what a real bubble looks like versus what we have seen lately in the tech sector.

Source: Bespoke

The top of the chart shows the price change for the Tech sector going all the way back to 1989. The blue and the orange lines span the exact same number of calendar days. While they look like similar rallies in the top chart, it was actually more than three times as strong as the current Tech rally.

These graphics help to assign some perspective on the two very different periods. When comparing the two periods over the same number of trading days in the bottom of the chart, it is clear there is no parabolic move in the recent rally. For the current market to reach true bubble territory, plenty of upside would have to take place.



The question of the week revolves around how the market can be at these levels amid all the dysfunction and confusion around us. The answer varies on how one interprets the situation at hand. My simple observation, the picture of improving earnings and revenues is a loud and clear signal. A signal that drowns out the other issues. While some may have a hard time separating D.C. from the market, the folks moving large sums of money around don’t.

The stock market is made up of savvy investors, institutions, hedge funds, foreign entities, global fund managers, etc. who literally care less about who is in and who is out of the White House staff today. They don’t assign a value to how some factions perceive the social issues presented by the media. No interest in a tweet from either side attempting to report their view of the news. All of that is fodder for the uninformed that wish to listen to and believe that somehow one person entering or leaving a political post or any of the other examples mentioned will end the bull market.

The negatives bombarding investors now from the many news feeds have everyone wanting to assign their narrative as to why the equity market is trading the way it is. None of the so called issues being reported today have little meaning UNTIL they become an economic issue. The bulls are thankful that isn't the case.

The S&P index up 37% from the 2016 lows, the real answer is staring us in the face. What is taking place is simply profit taking and consolidation after a HUGE run. Nothing more, nothing less. Selecting and then assigning a reason from a myriad of perceived issues to explain the recent price action seems counterproductive to me.

Until we do run into an economic issue resulting from any of the present worries, it is best to stay the course regarding the ownership of equities.









Believe me, I realize that there is a TIME to get defensive. I do not sit around in a perma bull bubble all day, believing that I am immune from all market downdrafts. The time to even think about getting cautious is that period in time when we first see some market signals. Signs that show breadth deterioration over time, recessionary signals, and significant market support levels being breached. None of that exists today.

Trying to get prepared for a pullback when the stock market is 2% from new highs is very premature and, in my view, ill advised. An investor needs to realize that reacting and making major portfolio changes every time some market weakness enters the scene severely lessens their chances of success. It never pays to overreact. Ask anyone that made drastic changes during the multiple calls of equity market tops all along the way. They left themselves with difficult decisions.

The idea to go out and put on hedges or dissolve some positions just because may turn out to be another instance of wasting time and money. Those that have followed the stay the course strategy have the unique ability now to be patient and adopt a wait and see approach. That avoids the gut wrenching decisions of trying to time and prepare for corrections. Taking no action is better than taking the wrong action.

This patient approach should always be part of an investor's approach, but it is more important today. Giving the situation time to unfold rather than making a rash decision is always the way to proceed. This strategy is based solely on what I see regarding some internal indicators and price action. It has ZERO to do with any of the external threats to the bull market that are perceived to be here now. Another reason to be patient goes to the issue that this market is still in No Man's Land, there exists no specific direction in the recent price action.

How an investor interprets the issues surrounding the stock market can mean the difference between success and failure. As always decisions should be made based on an individual’s personal situation. As we sit back and watch the story evolve, if a market pause does come to pass, it should have little impact on the long-term view. Investors can then re-assess the situation at that time. I assign a low probability that we will suddenly go from a market that has been resilient enough to avoid a 3% correction for 201 days to a major correction. It does not pay for anyone to get overly pessimistic in the short term.

As of this moment my view of the secular bull market remains in place and the S&P will yield more highs down the road. Therefore passive investors with a long term horizon need to do little now.





to all of the readers that contribute to this forum to make these articles a better experience for all.

Best of Luck to All!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article contain my views of the equity market and what positioning is comfortable for me. Of course, it can’t be for everyone, there are far too many variables. The opinions rendered here, are just that – opinions – and along with positions can change at any time. As always I encourage readers to use common sense when it comes to managing any ideas that I decide to share with the community. Nowhere is it implied that any stock should be bought and put away until you die. Periodic reviews are mandatory to adjust to changes in the macro backdrop that will take place over time.