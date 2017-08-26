Pattern Energy: Wind At Your Back

Pattern is one of three YieldCos in the portfolio.

Investment thesis

I'm long Pattern Energy Group (NASDAQ:PEGI) because it is one of the early wind energy YieldCos that has benefited from an effective parent company that has provided profitable drop-downs, a strong, experienced management team, and a relatively safe income stream provided by long-term power purchase agreements with financially strong customers. PEGI's Standard & Poor's credit rating of BB- is by far the lowest credit rating (of rated companies) in the portfolio, which makes this a key metric to monitor. This is somewhat offset by the recent investment by PSP Investments, a large Canadian pension fund, which has taken a 9.9% interest in PEGI. At an August 24 price of $24.90, Pattern Energy comprises 2.0% of the portfolio's market value, and with an annual dividend of $1.67 and a current yield of 6.7%, PEGI provides 3.6% of the portfolio's income. My cost basis is $18.30, and my target price for adding more shares is $20.73. I've set an alert at that level with Custom Stock Alerts.

Pattern produces wind-generated electric power

Pattern describes itself as a leading independent power company:

"Pattern Energy has a portfolio of 20 wind power facilities, including one project it has agreed to acquire, with a total owned interest of 2,736 MW in the United States, Canada and Chile that use proven, best-in-class technology. These facilities generate stable long-term cash flows in attractive markets that have strong growth potential. Each of our facilities has contracted to sell all of its energy output, or a majority, on a long-term, fixed-price power sale agreement. Eighty-nine percent of the electricity to be generated by our facilities will be sold under these power sale agreements, which have a weighted average remaining contract life of approximately 14 years."

Riverstone Holdings is a private equity firm that invests in the energy and power sectors. In 2009, Riverstone formed Pattern Energy Group when it acquired a portfolio of North American wind farms. In 2013, Riverstone placed Pattern’s contracted power assets in an independent "YieldCo."

Pattern is listed on NASDAQ Global Select Market and the Toronto Stock Exchange. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, but the Toronto listing is significant because in June 2017, PEGI announced that a Canadian pension fund is making a large investment in the company and will become a co-investor with it in specific ventures.

Pattern Energy's website provides links to descriptions of its 20 wind projects. Here's a brief summary:

Armow Wind in Kincardine, Ontario, is a 179 MegaWatt capacity joint venture with Samsung Renewable Energy, Inc. The project sells 100% of its electrical output under a 20-year power purchase agreement with the Independent Electricity System Operator in Kincardine.

Broadview Wind in Curry County, New Mexico, is a 324 MW facility with two 20-year power purchase agreements with Southern California Edison for 100 percent of its electrical output, up to a total of 297 MW.

Amazon Wind Farm Fowler Ridge in Benton County, Indiana, is a 150 MW facility with a 13-year power purchase agreement with Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) to supply electricity to the grids that serve Amazon Web Services, Inc. datacenters.

Logan's Gap Wind in Comanche County, Texas, is a 200 MW facility, of which PEGI has an interest in 164 MW, with a 10-year power purchase agreement with Wal-Mart Stores (NYSE:WMT) to acquire 58% of the output. An A-/Baa2-rated financial institution will purchase 17% of the output under a 13-year fixed price agreement. The remaining 25% of output will be sold at spot market prices.

K2 Wind in Goderich, Ontario, is a 270 MW joint venture with Axium Infrastructure and Capital Power Corporation. The project sells 100% of its electrical output under a 20-year power purchase agreement with the Independent Electricity System Operator in the Township of Ashfield-Colborne-Wawanosh.

Post Rock Wind in Ellsworth and Lincoln Counties, Kansas, is a 200 MW joint project in which PEGI owns 60%. The project sells 100% of its electrical output under a long-term power purchase agreement with Westar (NYSE:WR).

Lost Creek Wind in DeKalb County, Missouri, is a 150 MW facility that sells 100% of its electrical output under a long-term power purchase agreement with Associated Electric Cooperative Incorporated.

Grand Renewable Wind in Haldimand County, Ontario, is a 149 MW joint venture with Samsung Renewable Energy, Inc. and the Six Nations of Grand River. It connects to the Hydro One Networks transmission line and the project sells 100% of its electrical output under a 20-year power purchase agreement with the Independent Electricity System Operator.

Panhandle Wind 2 in Carson County, Texas, is a 182 MW facility with 80% of its output contracted under a long-term energy price hedge with an affiliate of Morgan Stanley, with the balance paid at spot market prices. It connects to the Cross Texas Transmission line, a subsidiary of LS Power.

Panhandle Wind 1 in Carson County, Texas, is a 218 MW facility with 77% of its electrical output contracted under a 13-year energy price hedge with an affiliate of Citibank, with the balance sold at spot market prices. It utilizes Texas' new Competitive Renewable Energy Zone transmission infrastructure, which connects to the state's main power grid operator, Electric Reliability Council of Texas.

El Arrayán Wind in Ovalle, Chile, is the country's largest wind facility. The 115 MW project is a 70% owned joint venture with Antofagasta Minerals SA (OTCPK:ANFGY), which owns the other 30%. Approximately 70% of the project's output has been sold under a long-term fixed-for-floating hedge with Minera Los Pelambres, one of the world's largest copper mines. The project sells its remaining electricity generation into the Chilean spot market. El Arrayán connects to the Sistema Interconectado Central’s transmission system.

South Kent Wind in Chatham-Kent, Ontario, is a 270 MW capacity 50/50 joint venture project with Samsung Renewable Energy, Inc., which sells 100% of its electrical output under a 20-year power purchase agreement with the Independent Electricity System Operator in the Regional Municipality of Chatham-Kent. It connects to the Hydro One Networks transmission system at the Chatham switching station.

Ocotillo Wind in Ocotillo, California (Imperial County), is a 265 MW facility that sells 100% of its electrical output to San Diego Gas & Electric under a long-term power purchase agreement. Ocotillo connects to the SDG&E transmission system.

Santa Isabel Wind in Santa Isabel, Puerto Rico, is a 101 MW facility that sells 100% of its electrical output to the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority under a long-term power purchase agreement. It is connected to the PREPA transmission system and it was Puerto Rico's first commercial wind power project.

Spring Valley Wind in Ely, Nevada (White Pine County), is a 151.8 MW project that sells 100% of its electrical output to NV Energy under a long-term power purchase agreement. It connects to the NV Energy transmission system and it was Nevada's first commercial wind power project.

St. Joseph Wind near St. Joseph, Manitoba, is a 138 MW project that sells 100% of its electrical output to Manitoba Hydro under a long-term power purchase agreement. It is the largest commercial wind power project in Manitoba.

Hatchet Ridge Wind in Burney, California, is a 101 MW project that sells 100% of its electrical output to Pacific Gas & Electric Company (NYSE:PCG) under a 15-year power purchase agreement that expires in 2025. It connects to the PG&E transmission system.

Gulf Wind in Armstrong, Texas (Kenedy County), is a 283 MW project that sells 100% of its electrical output to the Electric Reliability Council of Texas market. Approximately 58% of the project's annual electricity generation has been hedged under a 10-year fixed-for-floating swap. It is connected to the Electric Transmission Texas system.

Meikle Wind in Peace Region, British Columbia, is a 179 MW facility that sells 100% of its electrical output under a 25-year power purchase agreement with BC Hydro. It is the largest wind power facility in British Columbia.

Mont Sainte-Marguerite in Chaudière-Appalaches Region, Québec, is a 147 MW project located 50 kilometers south of Québec City. The project began construction in Q1 2017 and is expected to commence commercial operations in Q4 2017. The project has a 25-year power purchase agreement with Hydro-Québec.

Canadian pension fund takes 10% stake in Pattern

PSP Investments is one of Canada’s largest pension investment managers, with C$135.6 billion of net assets under management as at March 31, 2017. PSP invest funds for the pension plans of the Public Service, the Canadian Armed Forces, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police and the Reserve Force.

The project brings $724 million in new long-term funding commitments for Pattern Development 2.0 from PSP and other institutional investors through an entity managed by Pattern's long-time partner Riverstone Holdings. Pattern Energy will invest $60 million with the right (but not an obligation) to fund an additional $240 million. This venture is part of Pattern's 2020 vision to double its portfolio to 5 gigawatts by 2020.

PSP Investments will acquire 8.7 million shares (9.9%) of Pattern Energy stock from Pattern Development 1.0. PSP Investments will co-invest $500 million in projects acquired by Pattern Energy under the company’s right of first offer with Pattern Development, including investments in the Meikle, Mont Sainte-Marguerite and Panhandle 2 projects. PSP Investments will have an indirect investment interest in Pattern Development 2.0.

The strategic partnership with PSP Investments brings an accretive acquisition of two new projects and the sale of a minority interest in Panhandle 2. PEGI will invest $65 million for a 51% interest in the 179 MW Meikle project from Pattern Development 1.0. PSP Investments will acquire the remaining 49%. PEGI will invest $40 million to acquire a 51% interest in the 143 MW Mont Sainte-Marguerite project from Pattern Development 1.0 at the project’s commercial operations date (expected in the first quarter of 2018). PSP Investments will acquire the remaining 49%. For $59 million, PEGI will sell

49% of the Class B interest in the 182 MW Panhandle 2 project to PSP Investments, which represents a cash gain of 20% over the company’s net investment basis.

Pattern is one of three YieldCos in the portfolio

A YieldCo is "a dividend growth-oriented public company, created by a parent company that bundles renewable and/or conventional long-term contracted operating assets in order to generate predictable cash flows." This definition comes from a 2014 article published by the National Renewable Energy Laboratory that provides a concise explanation of how YieldCos operate.

Peter Varadi has written a brief history and context of YieldCos, which he sees as an extension of the real estate investment trust concept (1960) that allows an entity to avoid U.S. federal tax if it passes 90% of its income to shareholders. This idea was extended to master limited partnerships in 1981 and to YieldCos in 2012 with Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP). The YieldCo concept was well received by investors in a low-interest environment.

My first YieldCo investment was Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure (NYSE:HASI), which operates as a REIT. Tom Konrad is my "go to" green energy resource. He introduced me to HASI. From July 2014 to January 2015, I made four purchases of HASI at prices ranging from $14.11 to $14.46, described in a June 2015 SA article.

That same article also described my first purchase of PEGI, which was my second alternative energy purchase. PEGI operates as a U.S. corporation. By mid-2015, investor enthusiasm began to wane for some of the more speculative YieldCos. In May 2015, Tom Konrad warned that YieldCos were producing unsustainable returns by selling shares into an inflated market.

The third YieldCo in the portfolio is Brookfield Renewable Partners, which operates as a limited partnership. It is in the utility sector and invests primarily in hydroelectric assets. Tom Konrad recently published an excellent update on the YieldCo landscape.

Pattern Energy's leadership team has developed, financed and managed more than $12 billion of infrastructure assets, including more than 3,000 MW of wind power facilities. Michael Garland is President and Chief Executive Officer of Pattern Energy Group, Inc.. He also is CEO of Pattern Energy Group LP (Pattern Development).

He has held this position since 2009. Mr. Garland was a partner at Babcock & Brown from 1986 to 2009, where he worked with energy development and energy investment and led its North American Infrastructure Group. From 1975 to 1986, Mr. Garland was Chief of Energy Assessments for the State of California.

Using F.A.S.T. Graphs' Operating Cash Flow option, after a dip in 2015, OCF increased 23% in 2016 and F.A.S.T. Graphs estimates a 17% increase in 2017 and a 15% increase in 2018. As with REITs and MLPs, earnings per share is not a useful metric when analyzing YieldCos. Nevertheless, Finviz expects the next five years to see annual EPS growth of 13%.

The table to the right of the graph indicates debt is 43% of capitalization. My calculations put debt at 66% of capitalization using a book value of $10.94, or a 46% of capitalization using equity market value.

The most recent PEGI article on Seeking Alpha was a July 12, 2017 article by Bank On Insight, who saw the $24.15 price as attractive, and that the investment by the Canadian pension fund muted the impact of a Q3 2016 accounting discrepancy that has been discovered and disclosed by the company.

Robert Dydo has written several articles on SA about PEGI, most recently on June 30, 2017, which covers the investment by the Canadian PSP Investments.

What to watch

I will be watching the Standard & Poor's credit rating of PEGI closely. Because of the company's short history and its relatively low credit rating, I am including significant excerpts from a June 22, 2017, S&P Global Ratings statement:

"S&P Global Ratings today affirmed its 'BB-' long-term corporate credit rating on San-Francisco-based Pattern Energy Group Inc. The outlook is stable. ..." "The affirmation reflects our view that, while PEGI's recently announced strategic initiatives will result in a temporary increase in leverage as the

company uses the revolving credit facility to fund the announced dropdown, we expect PEGI to issue equity to pay down the line of credit by the end of 2017. ..." "The stable outlook reflects our expectation that PEGI's portfolio of wind power generation facilities will continue to operate under long-term contracts with investment-grade counterparties, and generate fairly predictable cash flows to support its holding-company debt obligations. We expect the company to grow through a mix of equity and debt financing and expect it to make judicious use of the revolver, with the revolver prefunding any acquisitions followed by the necessary and timely equity financing." "A downgrade could occur if the FFO-to-debt ratio consistently falls below 13% over our outlook period. This could result from a significant reduction in cash flows from PEGI's projects as a result of a decline in operating performance and asset reliability, higher-than-expected operating costs, unfavorable weather events, or increased leverage at the corporate level. The rating could also come under pressure if the company uses its revolver to fund dropdowns without a credible commitment to raise equity within a short period. Using a very large share of the revolver to support a dropdown could result in a downgrade." "We would consider upgrading PEGI if FFO-to-debt moves materially higher and stays above 20%. This could result from increased cash flows from new projects or new acquisitions or deleveraging by paying down the credit facility or low credit facility balances."

