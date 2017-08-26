My 84 Stock Portfolio - Oh, What To Buy? Evaluation Process

Options still remain a method I use for trimming and/or add on buying if possible.

Iron Mountain was sold as a result of the process, and some others are slated for the exit door.

The above photo from the Internet looks like what I might have looked like when evaluating my lists and wondering: Oh, what to do?

As I sat and stared at the list to follow - I tried making more lists - I finally got out my magic markers and just stared crossing out those stocks with more than or equal to 1% of income AND 1% portfolio value.

I really love the name of these markers and own some. I was able to eliminate quickly many stocks I love to own and buy - I was sad in a way, but knew I had to decide if I wanted more of those lesser-valued/income stocks as well. Sometimes, enough is enough.

Next, I soon realized I also needed to eliminate the speculative little holdings (these are my granddaughter’s big gray-blue eyes taken about 10 years ago). She has grown up, and I like to keep new stocks as speculations and allow them to grow as well, but now must just stick to solid, quality stocks when using my dividend cash.

So I eliminated the speculations and the mystery stocks from the following list. Lastly, I am revealing the positions I am exiting, so they got removed as well.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM), an equity REIT, has been sold for only being .08% of portfolio value and negligible income 0.6%, and it had also given me nice capital gains in less than two months.

Here is a list of the stocks and the reasons they were removed. First, remember I enjoy listing by sectors. Sectors remain an important part of my portfolio diversification. There are 11 basic stock market sectors. Financials also contained the newly created Real Estate Sector in September 2016.

Real Estate contains only the Equity REITs; Mortgage REITs remain in Financials with Insurance and BDCs.

Below is a list of the 11 basic sectors in no particular order:

It is a personal choice of mine to try and keep 50% of my portfolio value in the defensive sectors, which are: Consumer Staples, Healthcare, Utilities and Communication Services or Telco.

I have 56.1% in those sectors which you will see in the table. The portfolio has 84 stocks currently. Please note I have none in Materials, my personal choice.

I show Portfolio Value and Income % as of August 23rd. The Columns indicate the stocks I really do own enough and more than 1% in Portfolio Value and provide 1% of income. With 84 stocks, that is a fair amount for a holding. As you will note, many are actually more than that, they are “favs” or core holdings. This does not leave room to own a respectable amount of some other stocks.

The bold stocks are those in a taxable account and the five with an asterisk * I still drip.

Name %PV %Income CONSUMER Staples - 16 22.8% 16.7 1%V/Inc Done Anh-Busch (BUD) 0.5% 0.4%



Colgate-P (CL) 0.5% 0.3% CVS Health (CVS) 1.0% 0.6% X Diageo (DEO) 2.0% 1.2% X X General Mills (GIS) 2.5% 1.8% X X Hershey (HSY) 0.5% 0.1% Kraft-Hnz (KHC) 0.4% 0.3% hold K-Clark (KMB) 2.4% 1.5% X X Coca-Cola (KO) 2.4% 1.9% X X Mondelez* (MDLZ) 0.7% 0.3% X Altria* (MO) 2.0% 1.8% X X Pepsi Co* (PEP) 0.9% 0.6% P & Gamble (PG) 1.4% 1.0% X X Philip Mo* (PM) 3.2% 2.8% X X JM Smucker (SJM) 0.6% 0.2% Target (TGT) 2.0% 1.9% X X CONSUMER Disc - 7 6.4% 3.6%



Genuine P (GPC) 1.1% 0.6% OK Home Depot (HD) 1.4% 0.7% OK Mattel (MAT) 0.1% 0.3% exit McDonald's (MCD) 1.4% 0.8% OK Nike (NKE) 1.4% 0.5% X Starbucks (SBUX) 0.2% 0.2% exit VF Corp (VFC) 0.8% 0.5% exit ENERGY Energy - 8 9.7% 12.9%

Hold Alerian MLP (AMLP) 0.2% 0.23%

X-Spec BP (BP) 1.5% 2.3% X Chevron (CVX) 0.9% 0.9% X Mystery 0.7% 1.9% X Occidental (OXY) 1.8% 2.1% X Royal Dutch (RDS.B) 1.7% 2.7% X Valero (VLO) 0.9% 0.8% OK Exxon (XOM) 2.13% 2.01% X FINANCIAL Financl - 7 5.5% 5.0%



MasterCard (MA) 1.7% 0.3% X Metlife (MET) 0.2% 0.1% hold Mystery 0.9% 1.0% X X Mystery 0.5% 0.6% X New Res (NRZ) 0.9% 2.4% X X T Rowe Pr (TROW) 0.4% 0.4% exit Visa (V) 1.10% 0.17% X BDC BDC - 4 2.0% 4.2%



Gladstone (GAIN) 0.4% 0.9% X-spec Hercules (HTGC) 0.2% 0.6% X-spec Monroe (MRCC) 0.6% 1.1% X Newtek (NEWT) 0.7% 1.6% X HEALTH-C H-Care - 8 11.8% 7.6%



AbbVie (ABBV) 1.9% 1.6% X X Amgen (AMGN) 1.1% 0.7% B Dickinson (BDX) 0.9% 0.3% Bristol-Myer (BMY) 0.5% 0.2% exit Cardinal H (CAH) 1.1% 0.7% X Johnson & J (JNJ) 3.7% 2.3% X X Medtronic (MDT) 0.5% 0.3% Pfizer (PFE) 1.4% 1.3% X X Teva (TEVA) 0.7% 0.2% X-spec INDUSTRL Industr’l - 7 6.7% 4.1%



Boeing (BA) 2.8% 1.6% X X Cummins (CMI) 1.0% 0.7% W.W. Grainger (GWW) 0.3% 0.3% hold Lockheed M (LMT) 0.9% 0.5% 3M (MMM) 0.9% 0.5% Mystery 0.4% 0.3% X-spec Union Pacific (UNP) 0.5% 0.3% TECH Tech - 3 2.3% 1.6%



A Data Proc (ADP) 0.9% 0.6% Cisco (CSCO) 1.1% 1.0% X X Intel (INTC) 0.3% 0.1% TEL-CO Telco - 2 7.1% 8.3



AT&T (T) 3.3% 4.2% X X Verizon (VZ) 3.7% 4.1% X X UTILITIES Ute - 8 14.4% 13.0%



CenterPoint (CNP) 0.4% 0.4% X Dominion (D) 3.1% 2.8% X X DNP Fund (DNP) 1.1% 1.9% X X Alliant (LNT) 0.7% 0.5% MGE Energy (MGEE) 2.2% 1.1% X X Southern Co (SO) 2.7% 3.2% X X WEC Energy (WEC) 1.7% 1.3% X X Xcel Energy* (XEL) 2.6% 1.8% X X R Estate H-Care - 3 3.8% 7.1%



Omega (OHI) 2.3% 4.5% X X New Senior (SNR) 0.2% 1.3% exit Ventas (VTR) 1.3% 1.3% X X RE: MISC REIT - 11 8.1% 10.5%



Apple Hotel (APLE) 0.6% 0.6% X Chatham (CLDT) 0.3% 0.4% hold Digital R (DLR) 1.0% 0.9% Kimco (KIM) 0.4% 0.2% X Tanger (SKT) 0.6% 0.5% X Simon P Gr (SPG) 0.7% 0.5% X Stag Ind (STAG) 0.9% 1.1% X X Store (STOR) 0.4% 0.4% X X W.P. Carey (WPC) 2.6% 4.1% X X Wash Prime (WPG) 0.6% 1.6% X-spec W Prime Pref (WPGpH) 0.1% 0.1% X SOLD Income 5.5

Let’s discuss what is LEFT by sectors.

The left stocks get the green light as candidates for purchasing.

Consumer Defensive - Staples - 16

5 left - Anheuser Busch, Colgate, Hershey, Pepsi and SJM.

The sad thing here is these are all in my taxable account and I have just recently purchased them all except CL. I would be remiss if I didn’t mention some of the incomes are for just 2017, and I will get more from my newer holdings in 2018 - those are HSY, SJM, and INTC.

There is no available cash in the taxable account to add on, thus these all are on hold. BUD must remain in the taxable as foreign tax is removed and I want to recover it. I admit to adding some Hershey yesterday the 24th to a ROTH and will consider doing so with SJM.

I am waiting for it to hit bottom before adding. Colgate continues to be overpriced to me, and I do already own PG, which is similar in nature, so no reason to get more. I might just cross it off the list unless it becomes an amazing bargain to buy; it hasn’t done so for many years.

I also don't want more Mondelez and KHC. As they are in the taxable and doing no harm - I hold.

Consumer Cyclical - Discretionary - 7

2 left - McDonald’s and Home Depot.

I have decided for MCD a very generous add-on price must be under $150; I watch. HD is nearing my $145 price target. Genuine Parts has been the beneficiary of some funds this month already, and I have worked it up with its current position.

I am exiting Starbucks, Mattel and VF Corp. VF Corp. is very overpriced, and I have call strikes on it for a lower price that will close in November. Mattel is a nightmare, and I have sold some shares and now might get stuck with some others for a bit. I can play with it doing options to earn some cash from it.

Exiting Starbucks is a personal choice and partly because of low yield, and I have Nike for that and like it better.

Energy - 8

1 left - VLO

I have definite desire to keep Energy to 10% of portfolio value.

I therefore have a hold on purchasing any of these stocks.

Financial - 7 + 4 BDC

All of these were eliminated for mostly speculation. I don’t have enough of TROW to be excited about and thus have decided to exit it. I have strike calls and the shares should be gone October 20th.

MasterCard and Visa are wonderful growth stocks and I have 1% + value in them; enough for such low yield stocks.

I counter with some high yield stocks or mortgage REITs and BDCs. NRZ is one of those. I have enough and the BDC stocks too. I did have a basket of five BDCs, but sold TPVG and put the cash into MRCC giving me four now.

Healthcare - 8

3 left - Amgen, Becton Dickinson, and Medtronic.

Becton Dickinson has been overpriced to me for a long time and even Medtronic. However, Medtronic is falling now, and perhaps, I can add some at my target price of under $75. Amgen is hanging near where I would add near the low 160s.

I do not want to increase my small BMY holding. It was a speculative buy at $48, and it is for sale perhaps soon. I buy calls on it and have made extra cash on that tactic numerous times, so it is definitely a stock I like to play with. I currently have a $62.50 strike on it for December.

I bought some really cheap shares of TEVA at $19 and will be speculative with those as I do with BMY. I do not want more of either of them.

Industrial - 7

5 left - Cummins, Grainger, Lockheed Martin, MMM, and Union Pacific.

Grainger is the only one to be in buy range, and I don’t really want it considering its most recent struggles. I will always want more of the other stocks and they always seem overpriced. I watch them all.

Technology - 3

1 left - Intel

I might just buy some soon. I got my first shares nearer to $33 and I would like that again.

Telco - 2

0 left - Enough T and VZ, thank you.

Utilities - 8

1 left - Alliant

When it split in 2015, I thought the price would become more favorable. It was expensive then and still is. I watch, I want, but not happening yet.

I have enough CNP at a very favorable cost and will just hold it. I would also consider more WEC if it becomes a more favorable yield. It also seems to be expensive.

I like the Southern Co. 4.8-9% yield right now, but I have plenty.

Real Estate - 3 Healthcare and 11 Misc

0 left

I still would like more. I have three retail or shopping center stocks and therefore would not increase those. DLR is the only data center I own and it is overpriced. I would consider more APLE, but don’t need it. I wanted more STOR, but Warren Buffett bought it, and the price is now growing. I trimmed some and that is also why I sold Iron Mountain.

I confess to having bought a $30 strike put on OHI for December. I earn ~13% on the cash with the premium I was paid.

I have my sights set on very few stocks:

SJM, HSY, INTC and any bargain in some of my other holdings that comes my way. Hoping for MCD and HD, LMT, 3M and others mentioned.

I must keep the biggest holdings to a minimum, and this article does perhaps a quick overview of my procedure.

Happy Investing All!

Disclosure: I am/we are long T, VZ.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Long 84 stocks in article.