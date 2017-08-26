Should You Buy AltaGas For The 7.6% Yield And Big Growth?

We did not like the acquisition price, and further investigating the company being acquired convinced us even more to stay out.

AltaGas (OTCPK:ATGFF) has delivered fantastic growth for its investors over the last seven years with a normalized EBITDA up more than 200%.

Source: AltaGas June presentation

It has done this while reducing its commodity exposure from 50% to less than 10%. This has led to an 8% compounded dividend growth with management forecasting that the recent proposed acquisition of WGL Holdings (NYSE:WGL) will enable the party to continue for quite some time.

Sounds great. Then why is the stock stuck in a rut near five-year lows?

Source: StockCharts.com

The answer perhaps lies in the acquisition of WGL Holdings announced in the beginning of 2017 and the large stock offering done to fund it. We understood the original AltaGas pretty well, but to decide whether we wanted to own it, we had to decipher the acquisition. We came away less than thrilled.

What we find wrong with the acquisition

The "correct" valuation of WGL can be debated and, on an EV/EBITDA multiple, AltaGas certainly did not pay much more than its own value at the time. While we thought it was a case of management overpaying, the bigger issue was the size of the acquisition itself. At $8.4 Billion CAD, it is a very large acquisition for a company that pre-acquisition announcement had an enterprise value of about $10 Billion CAD.

If that 84% jump in enterprise value was not enough, AltaGas is not even planning to catch its breath after that, and growth projects are going to be dime a dozen.

There is $7.3 Billion CAD of growth capex that AltaGas plans to execute on the combined portfolio between 2018 and 2021. This is just the "growth" part. But here is what really bothered us. Looking at WGL's portfolio, it appears that "maintenance/sustaining" capex is also very high.

Source: WGL December 2016 presentation

To put this in context, WGL will have an adjusted EBITDA run-rate of around $400-450 Million USD in 2018. So if "sustaining capex" is around $280 Million USD, it leaves $120-170 Million USD after spending on the base business. We just see this as woefully inadequate and certainly not something we would spend $8.4 Billion CAD ($6.33 billion USD on the date) buying.

AltaGas on the other hand will generate close to $800 Million CAD in normalized EBITDA and spend $50-75 Million CAD on maintenance/sustaining capex. AltaGas actually forecasts an even smaller number, but we are using a longer-term conservative estimate for valuation comparison. The difference between AltaGas's and WGL's sustaining capex is due to the larger spend required on the regulated utilities and retail which forms a big percentage of WGL's business mix.

Conclusion

While AltaGas may or may not have overpaid, it is certainly getting a low free cash flow business unlike its own. Considering that this new business is about 45% of the combined market capitalization, it will have a serious impact on the future company. It is possible that this works out and the combined company with its multiple growth initiatives delivers the free cash flow down the line, as the original AltaGas could. But that is not for us. After a lot of consideration, we are turning down this investment opportunity. Should the merger not go through, we will certainly be interested, although we suspect the price will bounce high enough to dampen our enthusiasm. In the interim, we have taken a large position in this midstream company with low sustaining capex and added to our position in this ETF.

Note: Please note that this is not financial advice. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.